Ventura County, CA

kvta.com

Two People Dead In Oxnard Crash

Oxnard police say two people died in crash early Sunday morning. It was reported at 12:07 AM at the intersection of Fifth Street and Portofino Place near Oxnard Airport. Police say two vehicles were involved, a 2020 Honda Civic and a 2022 Hyundai Sonata. The occupants of the Honda Civic...
OXNARD, CA
vidanewspaper.com

Bakersfield Gang Member Faces 105 Years in Prison For Oxnard Shooting

District Attorney Erik Nasarenko announced today that on February 1, 2023, Raymond Reyes (DOB 05/29/90), of Bakersfield, was convicted by a jury of attempted murder and other crimes related to a 2021 shooting in Oxnard. On August 28, 2021, Reyes, a known gang member, fired four rounds towards the victim...
OXNARD, CA
KTLA

Driver killed in head-on crash captured on video in Chatsworth

Two sedans collided in Chatsworth Thursday morning, killing a driver whose vehicle was sent careening into the yard of a nearby home. The crash in the 8900 block of Winnetka Avenue, near the intersection with Nordhoff Street, was reported a few minutes after 6 a.m., the Los Angeles Fire Department said in an alert. One […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
kclu.org

Arrest made in more than four decade old double murder cold case in Ventura County

There’s been an arrest in a more than four decade old cold case in Ventura County, involving the brutal rapes and murder of two women. In January of 1981, Rachel Zendejas was abducted, sexually assaulted, and murdered in Camarillo. She left behind two young daughters. Then, in December of 1981, the same thing happened to Lisa Gondek, who was found dead in her Oxnard apartment.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara County to Be Fined $6 Million for Too Many ‘Canaries in Coal Mine’

The canary in the coal mine for the state’s fractured mental health and criminal justice systems is yet another obscure bureaucratic acronym: IST, which stands for “incompetent to stand trial.” That’s a legal determination made by a judge after consulting with two psychiatrists and refers to people charged with a crime who are mentally incapable of understanding the charges against them or assisting in their own defense.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Authorities search for missing baby in Los Angeles County

Authorities are searching for a missing baby who was last seen in Los Angeles County. The child, Sayvee Torres, 2 months old, went missing from the 800 block of Eldon Avenue in La Puente on Jan. 24., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office. The baby is believed to be with her parents, Breanna […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
kvta.com

The Ventura County Work Week Will See Almost Everything In Nature's Toolbox

The work week along the Ventura County coast will start with very windy weather with rough seas and high surf Monday and Tuesday. Here is what the National Weather Service is saying... "Widespread gale force winds with gusts of 40 knots or greater will begin across the outer coastal waters...

