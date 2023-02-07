ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Atlantic

This Is the Band That’s Supposedly Saving Rock and Roll?

Early December, a tchotchke shop in Brooklyn—an employee advises me about which novelty socks to pair with which comical greeting card for a friend. Then her voice, previously curious and chatty, gains a sudden seriousness. She tells me about a concert she went to the night before. The band was Italian, it was saving rock and roll, and it’d play in the city again, that night. I suddenly understood the difference between a salesperson and an evangelist. The woman gave me an order: You must go see Måneskin.
Legendary Rock Star Dies

Legendary guitarist and rock star Jeff Beck, who rocketed to fame as a member of The Yardbirds and later formed the Jeff Beck Group, has died, according to a statement released by his family.
American Songwriter

Behind the Meaning of “Highway to Hell” by AC/DC

The anthemic “Highway to Hell” has become a quintessential road trip song, a frequenter of movie soundtracks, and a classic in the rock mythos. “Highway to Hell” acts as the title track for AC/DC’s sixth studio album, released in July 1979. “Highway to Hell” and the accompanying album are considered some of the group’s finest efforts – perhaps second only to Back in Black. American Songwriter investigates the meaning behind the lyrics below.
DoYouRemember?

Stevie Nicks Lists Her Top 10 Favorite Songs Of All Time

What music do the musical artists listen to? The beautiful thing about the medium is what a collaborative effort it is, with each new release contributing to the great well of inspiration and evolution. So even for icons like Stevie Nicks, picking 10 of the most beloved songs can result in a diverse list.
Ultimate Classic Rock

Rock’s Most Hated Records

First off, let's point out the difference between a list of Rock's Worst Records and Rock's Most Hated Records. There's crossover between them, for sure, as you'll see in our above list of Rock's Most Hated Records, but there's a special place for records that aren't just bad but totally despised too.
American Songwriter

7 Musicians’ Famous Last Words

More often than not, musicians make an impact, stunning listeners with their music and touching audiences with their lyrics. Even when they leave this world, their words rarely do. Here are some musicians’ famous final utterances that strike deeper than any lyric could. George Harrison. “Everything else can wait,...
Wide Open Country

Shania Twain Rocks Platinum Blonde Hair and We Can't Stop Staring

Blondes have more fun. We've heard it a million times. Looks like Shania Twain is testing the old adage for herself. The Candian-born singer-songwriter has swapped her signature chocolate waves for pin-straight, icy blonde locks. Twain dropped by a Republic Records event in Los Angeles on Feb. 1 sporting a vibrant orange gown, black leather jacket, and a contrasting, show-stopping platinum blonde wig. And we'll never be the same again.
Whiskey Riff

Willie Nelson’s Thoughts On Country Music Back In The ’70s: “We Don’t Want A Bunch Of High Rollers And Rip-Off Artists”

One of the things I love the most about Willie Nelson is that he calls it like he sees it. And he always has… Willie left RCA Records in for Atlantic, and then Columbia Records, in the early 1970s, when he became a trailblazer of the country outlaw movement, along with his friend Waylon Jennings. His first release with Columbia in 1975 after he left Nashville and moved back to Austin was what is widely considered one of, if not […] The post Willie Nelson’s Thoughts On Country Music Back In The ’70s: “We Don’t Want A Bunch Of High Rollers And Rip-Off Artists” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Loudwire

Mick Fleetwood Plays Christine McVie Song at 2023 Grammys Tribute With Sheryl Crow + Bonnie Raitt

One of the biggest losses in the music world over the past year was the death of Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter-keyboardist and pianist Christine McVie. Though the tributes flowed after her death in late November of 2022, the GRAMMYS provided a perfect platform to pay tribute to her musical legacy, with McVie's longtime Fleetwood Mac bandmate Mick Fleetwood joining Sheryl Crow and Bonnie Raitt for a performance of "Songbird" during the In Memoriam segment.

