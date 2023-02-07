Read full article on original website
This Is the Band That’s Supposedly Saving Rock and Roll?
Early December, a tchotchke shop in Brooklyn—an employee advises me about which novelty socks to pair with which comical greeting card for a friend. Then her voice, previously curious and chatty, gains a sudden seriousness. She tells me about a concert she went to the night before. The band was Italian, it was saving rock and roll, and it’d play in the city again, that night. I suddenly understood the difference between a salesperson and an evangelist. The woman gave me an order: You must go see Måneskin.
David Crosby Said His Brains Ran Out of His Nose Onto the Floor in a Puddle After He Listened to a Beatles Track
David Crosby said he had a mind-blowing experience listening to a certain Beatles track.
Ozzy Osbourne Net Worth 2023: Wealth of One of World's Biggest Rockers Revealed Amid Tour Retirement
Fans will no longer see Ozzy Osbourne perform live on stage because he announced he was retiring from touring. In addition, the 74-year-old rock singer canceled all of his future performances as he recovers from spinal surgery. The wife of Sharon Osbourne has been dealing with a number of health...
Bob Dylan Said David Crosby Could ‘Freak Out a Whole City Block All by Himself’
Bob Dylan and David Crosby had a mutual appreciation for one another. Dylan especially admired Crosby's ability to freak people out.
Legendary Rock Star Dies
Legendary guitarist and rock star Jeff Beck, who rocketed to fame as a member of The Yardbirds and later formed the Jeff Beck Group, has died, according to a statement released by his family.
Behind the Meaning of “Highway to Hell” by AC/DC
The anthemic “Highway to Hell” has become a quintessential road trip song, a frequenter of movie soundtracks, and a classic in the rock mythos. “Highway to Hell” acts as the title track for AC/DC’s sixth studio album, released in July 1979. “Highway to Hell” and the accompanying album are considered some of the group’s finest efforts – perhaps second only to Back in Black. American Songwriter investigates the meaning behind the lyrics below.
Stevie Nicks Lists Her Top 10 Favorite Songs Of All Time
What music do the musical artists listen to? The beautiful thing about the medium is what a collaborative effort it is, with each new release contributing to the great well of inspiration and evolution. So even for icons like Stevie Nicks, picking 10 of the most beloved songs can result in a diverse list.
How Paul McCartney Reacted to Quincy Jones Calling Him the ‘Worst Bass Player in the World’
Paul McCartney has been a successful musician for decades, but Quincy Jones once turned up his nose at his talent. In a wide-ranging interview, Jones dismissed The Beatles and said McCartney was the worst bass player he’d ever heard. He later called McCartney to explain his comments. The Beatles bassist revealed how he reacted to Jones during the call.
Rock’s Most Hated Records
First off, let's point out the difference between a list of Rock's Worst Records and Rock's Most Hated Records. There's crossover between them, for sure, as you'll see in our above list of Rock's Most Hated Records, but there's a special place for records that aren't just bad but totally despised too.
7 Musicians’ Famous Last Words
More often than not, musicians make an impact, stunning listeners with their music and touching audiences with their lyrics. Even when they leave this world, their words rarely do. Here are some musicians’ famous final utterances that strike deeper than any lyric could. George Harrison. “Everything else can wait,...
Badfinger Is Named After What The Beatles Originally Wanted to Call ‘With a Little Help From My Friends’
Badfinger is named after what The Beatles originally wanted to call their song, 'With a Little Help From My Friends.'
Paul McCartney Thinks He Smoked Too Much ‘Wacky Baccy’ While Recording ‘Back to the Egg’ at Lympne Castle
Paul McCartney thinks he smoked too much “wacky baccy” while recording his and Wings’ final album, Back to the Egg. The former Beatle and his band recorded the 1979 record at Lympne Castle. Paul McCartney doesn’t know why he and Wings recorded most of ‘Back to the...
Ex-Metallica bassist Jason Newsted is returning to metal with two new projects: “I’m stepping back into the heavy”
Former Metallica/Voivod/Ozzy bassist Jason Newsted is working on two new metal bands
Why The Beatles Left in a Curse Word at the End of ‘Hey Jude’
If you listen close enough, there is a curse word hidden in ‘Hey Jude,’ which The Beatles left in, even after discovering the word was in the track
Why You Misheard That Word on Manfred Mann’s ‘Blinded by the Light’
"Blinded by the Light" had disappeared into obscurity in the years after its release on Bruce Springsteen's Greetings From Asbury Park, N.J. Then Manfred Mann's Earth Band garbled a lyric, and their cover shot to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming Springsteen's only chart-topping composition. On one level,...
Shania Twain Rocks Platinum Blonde Hair and We Can't Stop Staring
Blondes have more fun. We've heard it a million times. Looks like Shania Twain is testing the old adage for herself. The Candian-born singer-songwriter has swapped her signature chocolate waves for pin-straight, icy blonde locks. Twain dropped by a Republic Records event in Los Angeles on Feb. 1 sporting a vibrant orange gown, black leather jacket, and a contrasting, show-stopping platinum blonde wig. And we'll never be the same again.
Legendary Rock Star's "Touring Days Have Ended" After Severe Injury
Legendary rock star Ozzy Osbourne, the lead vocalist of the band Black Sabbath, has announced that his "touring days have ended" as he experiences too much pain from a previous serious back injury to continue his tour.
Willie Nelson’s Thoughts On Country Music Back In The ’70s: “We Don’t Want A Bunch Of High Rollers And Rip-Off Artists”
One of the things I love the most about Willie Nelson is that he calls it like he sees it. And he always has… Willie left RCA Records in for Atlantic, and then Columbia Records, in the early 1970s, when he became a trailblazer of the country outlaw movement, along with his friend Waylon Jennings. His first release with Columbia in 1975 after he left Nashville and moved back to Austin was what is widely considered one of, if not […] The post Willie Nelson’s Thoughts On Country Music Back In The ’70s: “We Don’t Want A Bunch Of High Rollers And Rip-Off Artists” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Mick Fleetwood Plays Christine McVie Song at 2023 Grammys Tribute With Sheryl Crow + Bonnie Raitt
One of the biggest losses in the music world over the past year was the death of Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter-keyboardist and pianist Christine McVie. Though the tributes flowed after her death in late November of 2022, the GRAMMYS provided a perfect platform to pay tribute to her musical legacy, with McVie's longtime Fleetwood Mac bandmate Mick Fleetwood joining Sheryl Crow and Bonnie Raitt for a performance of "Songbird" during the In Memoriam segment.
Watch the hilarious moment Kiss legend Ace Frehley learned that he's never actually won a Grammy
"I got it on my shelf at home! You better do your homework!"
