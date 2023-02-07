Read full article on original website
SJU/CSB Wins at Minnesota Newspaper Association
COLLEGEVILLE (WJON News) - The Record, the student-run newspaper at St. John’s University and the College of St. Benedict brought home a few awards from the Minnesota Newspaper Association. Jacob Gathje is the current Editor-in-Chief. He says the newspaper submitted more than a dozen stories for competitive review. The...
Warzecha Will Resign at CCS
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - The President of Catholic Community Schools is stepping down. Officials say Scott Warzecha will resign his position as president on April 1st. Warzecha has been president since April 1st, 2020. He led the schools through the COVID-19 pandemic and started a new variable-rate tuition model that allowed more students to attend the schools.
Ordination Mass, Vespers Scheduled for New St. Cloud Bishop
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Diocese of St. Cloud will officially welcome the new bishop next week. The episcopal ordination Mass of Patrick Neary is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. Tuesday at St. Mary's Cathedral in downtown St. Cloud. Vespers will take place on Monday at 5:30 p.m. at the...
No Sign of a Slow Down For Minnesota Tax Collections
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - An updated State Revenue Forecast is due out in a few weeks and a new report makes it more likely that it will project an even larger state budget surplus. The Minnesota Office of Management and Budget is reporting that net general fund revenues...
Hundreds of Youth Basketball Team in St. Cloud for Quarry Classic
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Hundreds of youth basketball players from across the state will gather in St. Cloud this weekend. The 34th Annual Quarry Classic will take place Saturday and Sunday. The event is put on by the St. Cloud Area Youth Basketball Association. SCAYBA President Tony Dingmann says...
Minnesota Community Comes Together For 17-Year-Old With Cancer
Meet a very special young man by the name of Cole Carlson. Cole is a junior at Pillager High School. He turned 17 years old in August of last year and is the son of Mike and Tammi Carlson. Just after celebrating his Golden birthday, he received news that he...
Mayor Kleis Spends a Day with the VP
St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis spent the day with Vice President Kamala Harris Thursday. Kleis greeted Harris and the entourage at the St. Cloud Regional Airport before riding in the motorcade to New Flyer. Kleis was spoke for approximately 5 minutes and described how St. Cloud will be the first...
Minnesota State Patrol Targeting Distracted Drivers
It's been harped on for years but some people just aren't getting the message. I'm on I-94 for about 350 miles every week and I see way too many drivers being distracted by a number of things. Mainly, it's being on the phone. in Minnesota it's against the law to actually be holding the phone while talking. Many cars are now equipped with Bluetooth, allowing you to use the phone hands free.
How to Explore Minnesota Around Valentine’s Day
Valentine's Day is fast approaching and Alyssa Hayes from Explore Minnesota joined me on WJON to talk about destinations and unique things to do in the state. Facts: saunas were first introduced to Minnesota by Finnish immigrants who moved here in the late 1800s and early 1900s. Since then, they’ve become as Minnesotan as walleye and wild rice.
Balloon Spotted Floating Near St. Cloud Thursday Morning
While I don't think this has anything to do with the Chinese balloon drama that has taken place over the past week, and over areas of the US, it is odd to notice a balloon floating not too far away from St. Cloud. The good news is that it appears...
Huskies Snap Losing Streak, No. 1 Gophers Rout Wisconsin
The St. Cloud State University men's basketball team snapped a seven-game losing streak, the Gopher men's hockey team topped the Badgers, and the Granite City Lumberjacks and St. Cloud Norsemen opened up their weekend series' with wins on Friday. The SCSU women's hockey team, Gopher women's hockey team, and SJU hockey team all earned ties, while the SCSU women's basketball team, CSB hockey team, and Minnesota Timberwolves all fell to the losing column. On Saturday, the St. Cloud State baseball team will play a doubleheader against Arkansas Monticello, the SCSU softball team will take the field for their first two games of the season, the SJU and CSB basketball teams will host St. Mary's, the Gopher women's basketball team will host Wisconsin, and the Minnesota Wild will take on New Jersey.
Minnesota Is Home To This Venomous Mammal
When I think about venomous animals in Minnesota, I think of snakes. I never thought of any mammal as being venomous. But we do have one venomous mammal here in Minnesota. According to the DNR, Minnesota is home to the Northern Short-Tailed Shrew, which has venomous saliva. The venom is to help them stun their insect prey, but people have been bitten by them, and will often experience swelling and itching, sort of like getting stung by a bee.
MN GOP Responds to Vice President Harris’ Visit to St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - The Minnesota Republican party is responding to Thursday's visit from Vice President Kamala Harris. 'more political theater from the Biden Administration and Minnesota Democrats". Republican Party Chairman David Hann says in the President's State of the Union speech he wants to use American resources to...
Open Letter to the Lady in the Customer Service Line at St. Cloud Kohl’s
To the lady in the customer service line at Kohl's in St. Cloud. I understand that it might be inconvenient that there is only one open cash register zone at Kohl's currently. And I understand that you probably saw an opportunity to use the customer service area to ring up your purchases while you may have also had a return.
Catholic Charities Mardi Gras Event Raises Over $350,000
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Catholic Charities says their 41st annual Mardi Gras event last month was another success. Over 550 people attended the event, which raised over $350,000. The silent auction sold over 120 items and raised $28,000. Executive Director Steve Pareja says they are appreciative of the ongoing...
Annual St. Cloud Sportsmen’s Show Offers Something for All Ages
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Fans of hunting, fishing or any other outdoor recreational activities will make their way to downtown St. Cloud this weekend. The 35th Annual Sportsmen's Show runs Friday through Sunday at the River's Edge Convention Center. Show Manager Barry Ceniko says they have a good mix...
Harris: New Flyer An Example of America’s Future
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Vice President Kamala Harris spent a few hours in St. Cloud Thursday afternoon. She made an appearance at New Flyer highlighting how the Administration's investments in electric vehicles and push for clean energy. Harris says electric buses are the key to the future of public...
Fire Damages South St. Cloud Business
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A large fire at the Sell's Reconditioning Center in South St. Cloud caused approximately $350,000 in damage. St. Cloud fire crews were called out to 1042 33rd Street South at around 5:30 p.m. Fire Chief Matt Love says they arrived to find heavy black smoke...
Emerald Ash Borer Found in St. Cloud Ash Trees
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Emerald Ash Borer Found in St. Cloud Ash Trees. The Minnesota Department of Agriculture has confirmed the infestation in the city. St. Cloud officials are encouraging homeowners to look for signs of the insect. First, be sure you've identified the ash trees on your property. Then, look for woodpecker damage, they like EAB larvae. Check for bark cracks like EAB tunneling under the bark. And, if you feel like you may have an infestation contact a professional.
Bennies Win, Johnnies Fall to Carleton Wednesday
The St. Ben's basketball team defeated Carleton in St. Joseph Wednesday night 62-55. The Bennies were led in scoring by Carla Meyer with 22 points and Sophia Jonas added 13 points. St. Ben's improves to 15-7 overall and 12-7 in the MIAC. The Bennies will host St. Mary's at 3 p.m. Saturday.
