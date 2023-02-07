ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Warzecha Will Resign at CCS

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - The President of Catholic Community Schools is stepping down. Officials say Scott Warzecha will resign his position as president on April 1st. Warzecha has been president since April 1st, 2020. He led the schools through the COVID-19 pandemic and started a new variable-rate tuition model that allowed more students to attend the schools.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Mayor Kleis Spends a Day with the VP

St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis spent the day with Vice President Kamala Harris Thursday. Kleis greeted Harris and the entourage at the St. Cloud Regional Airport before riding in the motorcade to New Flyer. Kleis was spoke for approximately 5 minutes and described how St. Cloud will be the first...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Minnesota State Patrol Targeting Distracted Drivers

It's been harped on for years but some people just aren't getting the message. I'm on I-94 for about 350 miles every week and I see way too many drivers being distracted by a number of things. Mainly, it's being on the phone. in Minnesota it's against the law to actually be holding the phone while talking. Many cars are now equipped with Bluetooth, allowing you to use the phone hands free.
MINNESOTA STATE
How to Explore Minnesota Around Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day is fast approaching and Alyssa Hayes from Explore Minnesota joined me on WJON to talk about destinations and unique things to do in the state. Facts: saunas were first introduced to Minnesota by Finnish immigrants who moved here in the late 1800s and early 1900s. Since then, they’ve become as Minnesotan as walleye and wild rice.
MINNESOTA STATE
Huskies Snap Losing Streak, No. 1 Gophers Rout Wisconsin

The St. Cloud State University men's basketball team snapped a seven-game losing streak, the Gopher men's hockey team topped the Badgers, and the Granite City Lumberjacks and St. Cloud Norsemen opened up their weekend series' with wins on Friday. The SCSU women's hockey team, Gopher women's hockey team, and SJU hockey team all earned ties, while the SCSU women's basketball team, CSB hockey team, and Minnesota Timberwolves all fell to the losing column. On Saturday, the St. Cloud State baseball team will play a doubleheader against Arkansas Monticello, the SCSU softball team will take the field for their first two games of the season, the SJU and CSB basketball teams will host St. Mary's, the Gopher women's basketball team will host Wisconsin, and the Minnesota Wild will take on New Jersey.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Minnesota Is Home To This Venomous Mammal

When I think about venomous animals in Minnesota, I think of snakes. I never thought of any mammal as being venomous. But we do have one venomous mammal here in Minnesota. According to the DNR, Minnesota is home to the Northern Short-Tailed Shrew, which has venomous saliva. The venom is to help them stun their insect prey, but people have been bitten by them, and will often experience swelling and itching, sort of like getting stung by a bee.
MINNESOTA STATE
Emerald Ash Borer Found in St. Cloud Ash Trees

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Emerald Ash Borer Found in St. Cloud Ash Trees. The Minnesota Department of Agriculture has confirmed the infestation in the city. St. Cloud officials are encouraging homeowners to look for signs of the insect. First, be sure you've identified the ash trees on your property. Then, look for woodpecker damage, they like EAB larvae. Check for bark cracks like EAB tunneling under the bark. And, if you feel like you may have an infestation contact a professional.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
St. Cloud, MN
98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota.

