The story of Rachel & Kyle Schulte. We discuss each of their backgrounds in the industry, how they met at the The Maschhoffs through the fine details of firsts dates and how other couples also met and got married through The Maschhoffs. We discuss how they live on Rachel’s family farm, what a typical day looks like for them. We learn about Applewood Farms and Kyle’s perspective on finding himself in the middle between research and practical application. We learn about how the couple is famous for receiving Pig gigs/trinkets and where you can find them through the house. We wrap on asking One defining moment on the Farm, whether it adversity, success, or promise.

IOWA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO