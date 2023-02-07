ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

swineweb.com

Nutrition Partners and FarmHouse launch Ignite

New feed supplement delivers breakthrough advantages for swine health and performance. As swine producers look for new ways to supercharge their success, a powerful new feed additive has arrived to help get the job done. Nutrition Partners and FarmHouse Consultants have launched Ignite – a functional fatty acid and enhanced...
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Dollar Tree is Under Fire Again

TechCrunch

Former Affirm exec Silvija Martincevic to lead shift work management platform Deputy

As part of her work at Affirm, Martincevic oversaw sales and strategic partnerships, growing the number of merchants that offer Affirm as a payment option from about 5,000 to more than 200,000 and onboarding companies like Walmart, Shopify and Amazon. Before joining Affirm in 2019, Martincevic led Groupon’s international business in Europe, Asia and Australia as chief operating officer and chief marketing officer. She is also a board member of Lemonade and Kiva.
swineweb.com

In Swine Versation: The Production Manager & Veterinarian met at the The Maschhoffs and the rest is history.

The story of Rachel & Kyle Schulte. We discuss each of their backgrounds in the industry, how they met at the The Maschhoffs through the fine details of firsts dates and how other couples also met and got married through The Maschhoffs. We discuss how they live on Rachel’s family farm, what a typical day looks like for them. We learn about Applewood Farms and Kyle’s perspective on finding himself in the middle between research and practical application. We learn about how the couple is famous for receiving Pig gigs/trinkets and where you can find them through the house. We wrap on asking One defining moment on the Farm, whether it adversity, success, or promise.
IOWA STATE
TechCrunch

Wikifarmer uses its agricultural knowledge base to bring people to its marketplace

And this is a smart move, as the content side of the business will likely drive traffic and help the company when it comes to ranking high on search engines like Google. If farmers like what they read, they will look at the other side of the business and start selling products on the marketplace.
swineweb.com

LIVESTOCK-Cattle futures firm, tight cattle supplies underpin

Chicago Mercantile Exchange cattle futures firmed on Wednesday, supported by tightening cattle supplies and strong cash trade that continue to push front-month futures to near 8-year highs. “The cash price outlook right now is very firm,” said Doug Houghton, technical analyst at Brock Capital Management. “The overall supply outlook is...
KANSAS STATE
WWD

Kohl’s Names Nick Jones Chief Merchandising and Digital Officer

Kohl’s Corp., filling a second big void in its senior leadership in just seven days, named Nick Jones, a 25-year retail veteran, as chief merchandising and digital officer. Jones will report directly to Tom Kingsbury, who on Feb. 2 was named chief executive officer after serving as interim CEO since December. Kingsbury, former CEO of the Burlington off-price chain, has been on the Kohl’s board since April 2021.More from WWDKohl's Flagging its Fashion With New York ShowroomAG RTW Fall 2023New York Fall 2023 Designer Inspirations: Part Three Jones will be responsible for Kohl’s overall merchandise strategy including buying, digital and omnichannel merchandising,...
WISCONSIN STATE
PYMNTS

Tapestry Weaves Physical Stores and Brand Innovation Into Record Omnichannel Results

Luxury showed resilience across the brands of fashion house Tapestry, owner of Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman, as a mix of data, artificial intelligence (AI) and omnichannel sales drove strength in a challenging quarter. Tapestry CEO Joanne Crevoiserat told investors that the company’s fiscal second quarter for the three...
icytales.com

Is Business Administration A Good Major:- Everything to Know!

If you want to study business in college, then you may want to know “is business administration a good major”. Don’t worry I got your back, a study by the national center for education statistics found that of nearly 2 million conferred bachelor’s degrees nearly 20 percent were in Business Study. So, lots of college students choose the study business, but is it a good choice?
salestechstar.com

Intentsify Welcomes New Chief Revenue Officer to Expand Global Presence, Support Continued Growth in 2023

Sales technology leader with more than two decades of experience driving global expansion efforts propels Intentsify to meet global revenue goals. Intentsify, the Intelligence Activation Platform for precision buying-intent and intent intelligence activation programs provider, announced the appointment of Ajay Subherwal, Chief Revenue Officer, EMEA & APAC. With this new strategic leadership change coming on the heels of recent company growth, Intentsify is positioned to offer best-in-class next-generation precision intent data solutions to businesses in 2023.
swineweb.com

China to replenish pork reserves to stabilize market

China’s top economic planner said Monday it will stockpile pork, the country’s staple meat, to replenish state reserves, as an index monitoring pork prices has dropped below a warning level. The index, the national average of pork prices against grain prices, came in at 4.96 to 1 between...

