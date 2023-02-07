Read full article on original website
kbsi23.com
FBI, U.S. Marshalls Service warn of phone scams
(KBSI) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI)—Memphis Field Office and the U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) warn Tennesseans about phone calls that spoof the U.S. Marshals Service phone number. The imposter scams involve people claiming to be U.S. marshals, court officers, or other law enforcement officials. The FBI...
actionnews5.com
2 multi-million-dollar lawsuits against Kroger following mass shooting dismissed
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In 2022, three lawsuits were filed against Kroger and the third-party sushi company SnowFox/JFE Franchising alleging that gross negligence by the companies enabled the 2021 mass shooting at the New Byhalia Road store in Collierville. Two of those suits have been voluntarily dismissed. One case against...
Kait 8
Ex-MPD officer lied about Tyre Nichols’ reckless driving, mishandled evidence, documents show
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - New documents show the involvement of former Memphis police officer Preston Hemphill in Tyre Nichols’ traffic stop. Hemphill was fired for his personal conduct during the night of Nichols’ death. Unlike the five other officers who were fired, Hemphill has not been charged criminally.
"It's a slap in the face" | Memphis NAACP calling out proposed TN bill to abolish civilian accountability of Memphis Police
MEMPHIS, Tennessee — There's proposed legislation that could abolish community oversight boards like the Citizen Law Enforcement Review Board, or, CLERB. However, critics say it would undo all the efforts of protesters and what the family of Tyre Nichols has requested –transparency. Memphis NAACP President Van Turner is...
850wftl.com
District attorney to review all prior cases of former Memphis police officers charged in Tyre Nichols’ death
(MEMPHIS, Tenn.) — The local district attorney’s office in Tennessee’s Shelby County announced Thursday that it will review all prior cases — closed and pending — of the five former Memphis police officers charged in the death of Tyre Nichols. “This is still an active...
actionnews5.com
Suspect wanted for carjacking in Millington
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Millington Police Department is investigating a carjacking that took place at a Kroger. Police responded to a carjacking call on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at a Kroger located on US Highway 51. Officers say a man approached the victim in the parking lot, showed a gun,...
Shelby County ADA pleads to DUI; sentenced to just under a year, with all but two days suspended
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Shelby County Assistant District Attorney has pleaded guilty to a DUI charge, and will serve two days in jail. Monica Timmerman plead guilty to a charge of driving under the influence Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. She was sentenced to 11 months and 29 days in prison, with all but 48 hours of that suspended, according to the court record. She was ordered to serve those 48 hours, but gets credit for 18 hours already served.
MPD: Woman uses prop money to buy BMW off Facebook
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police arrested a woman they say used motion picture money to purchase a car from a man on Facebook Marketplace. According to reports, on April 19, officers responded to a counterfeiting/forgery call that happened in Frayser. The victim says he placed an ad on Facebook Marketplace to sell his 2006 BMW. […]
WREG
Memphis Police officer still critical after library shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis Police officer continues to fight for his life, one week after being shot in the head in an East Memphis Library. Officer Geoffrey Redd is still listed in critical condition, according to MPD. Meanwhile, those around him are continuing to hope for the best.
Arby’s employee steals money, hides it in napkin: Police
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is charged with stealing money from his job and hiding it in a napkin, police say. According to reports, officers responded to a theft complaint at a Millington Arby’s. The store manager stated that employees noticed the drawer was short. Police looked at video footage and saw Jimmy Plater, a […]
Ex-officer texted photo of Tyre Nichols to others
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — One of the fired former police officers accused in the Tyre Nichols beating allegedly took a photo of Nichols as he lay on the street, and sent it to six other people including a female acquaintance, according to documents obtained by WREG. The Memphis Police department has submitted documents to a […]
Mom fights son at school, chases kids with knife: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police arrested a woman they say showed up at a high school to fight her son and chased kids with a knife. According to reports, on Thursday, officers responded to a fight call at Booker T. Washington High School in south Memphis. Once there, a school officer told police that Tameka […]
$5M lawsuit claims man was beaten by Memphis police unit 3 days before Tyre Nichols
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — One month after the traffic stop that led to the death of Tyre Nichols, another man is coming forward with a claim that he was beaten by officers with the same special unit, near the same area, three days earlier. Monterrious Harris is seeking $5 million in damages in a lawsuit […]
Woman says she was carjacked by kids as young as 10
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman described one of the scariest moments of her life after she says she was carjacked at gunpoint by a 10-year-old boy and others. The victim says she was carjacked by four kids who stole her 2012 Infiniti on Pearce Street in North Memphis on the morning of Dec. 10. […]
wcbi.com
DeSoto County DA candidate asks for another candidate to be disqualified
MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – A candidate for District Attorney in DeSoto County is asking state Republican leaders to remove a candidate for Northern District Public Service Commissioner from the party’s primary ballot. Attorney Matthew Barton said Mandy Gunasekera should be disqualified from running for the office because she has...
Could neighbors have helped Tyre Nichols that night?
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In the wake of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols‘ death, many people are wondering if anyone tried to stop what was happening near his home that night. A small quiet neighborhood at Castlegate and Ross Road in Hickory Hill has now been put in the spotlight after the lens of a SkyCop camera showed […]
MPD: Man carjacks 2 women in less than an hour
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police arrested a man who they say is responsible for carjacking two women at gunpoint within the same day. According to reports, the first incident happened Wednesday at 5:45 a.m. in Whitehaven. The victim told police that three men, each armed with guns, approached her and demanded money. She could not […]
actionnews5.com
Autopsy reveals details in inmate’s wrongful death case
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An autopsy report reveals new details in the case of an inmate’s death in Shelby County Jail. Gershun Freeman, 33, was booked into the Shelby County Jail in October of last year. While incarcerated, Freeman was involved in an altercation with officers and was restrained. During this restraint, he experienced cardiac arrest and CPR was performed. The CPR was not successful and Freeman was pronounced dead at the scene.
NAACP of TN criticizes Knoxville rep’s bill to remove community police oversight
The Tennessee State Conference NAACP released a statement calling for state lawmakers, the governor and police chiefs to oppose a bill that will abolish the community oversight/civilian review boards in Memphis and Nashville.
actionnews5.com
Video shows suspects stealing from Smooth Wireless in Whitehaven
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a burglary of a business at Smooth Wireless on Sunday morning. The video shows a group of six suspects breaking into the store on Millbranch Road using a dark-colored SUV. Suspects stole multiple cell phone products, according to MPD. The suspects...
