ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sartell, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
annandaleadvocate.com

Legal Notice – February 8, 2023

Notice is hereby given that SEALED Bid Proposal Packages will be received by the Township at the Township Hall until 7:00 PM on the 7TH OF MARCH 2023 for the paving of Jeske Avenue and adjacent streets located in Corinna Township. The Major Estimated Quantities of Work are:. Sawing Bituminous...
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Unique Fishing Event On The Chain of Lakes This Weekend

Cat Fish Fest is back this year on the Horseshoe Chain of Lakes in Richmond this weekend. This is the 2nd year of the event that will happen from 3 p.m., Friday February 10th to 3 p.m., Saturday February 11. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says the event is really taking off this year with cat fish anglers coming Minnesota and many other states.
RICHMOND, MN
thriftyminnesota.com

Kites on Ice Festival in Buffalo

Check out colorful kites this weekend at the Kites on Ice Festival in Buffalo. We discovered another winter kite festival, this one taking place near the town of Buffalo. Mark your calendar for the Kites on Ice Festival taking place from 11 am – 3 pm on Saturday, February 12.
BUFFALO, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Foley Substitutes Get Pay Bump

FOLEY (WJON News) - Substitute teachers in the Foley school district will get a pay bump. At Monday night’s school board meeting, the board took action to raise substitute teacher pay to make it more equitable with neighboring districts. School officials say they have been struggling to staff enough...
FOLEY, MN
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Minnesota

If you live in Minnesota and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Minnesota that are highly praised for their food and service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Family battles hospital in court over son's cancer treatment

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A Texas family here in Minnesota visiting loved ones over the holidays is now embroiled in a court fight over their parental rights of a 5-year-old son and his future cancer treatments. "It makes me really sad that this is how we treat children and it's...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
willmarradio.com

Sartell woman hurt in weekend snowmobile accident near St. Stephen

(St. Stephen MN-) A Sartell woman was injured in a Stearns County snowmobile accident Saturday afternoon. The sheriff's department says at 330 p.m. Saturday they received a call regarding a snowmobile accident with injuries near the address of 40746 125th Ave. in Brockway Twp. This location is about 4 miles northwest of St. Stephen. Stearns County Deputies, St Stephen Rescue, and Mayo Ambulance Service all responded to the call.
SARTELL, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

98.1 - Minnesota New Country

St. Cloud, MN
15K+
Followers
17K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://minnesotasnewcountry.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy