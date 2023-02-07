Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Frigid Story of Homicide that Happened on Thanksgiving Day When Two Unarmed Youngsters Attempted to Commit TheftSafa FarooqLittle Falls, MN
Highly-rated retail store opens in MinnesotaKristen WaltersSaint Cloud, MN
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes sweep St. Cloud State, prevail in OT for second-straight seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
No. 1 Buckeyes take 6-game winning streak on road at No. 16 St. Cloud StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Unique food chain opening new location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersSaint Cloud, MN
Related
Long Prairie-Grey Eagle High School Teacher Sharing Smiles Through Sweet Rolls
An English teacher at Long Prairie-Grey Eagle High School is serving up smiles through his love of baking. David Blanchard has been teaching at LPGE since 1997 and has been a cornerstone in countless students' English language education. This year, Mr. Blanchard has been baking sweet rolls on Thursday mornings...
TESTIFY Photo Gallery Displayed At Great River Regional Library
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Great River Regional Library will be home to a meaningful photo exhibit. TESTIFY: Americana from Slavery to Today, is an exhibit of art and artifacts from The Diane and Alan Page Collection. Selections from the family's extraordinary collection will be on display at the...
annandaleadvocate.com
Legal Notice – February 8, 2023
Notice is hereby given that SEALED Bid Proposal Packages will be received by the Township at the Township Hall until 7:00 PM on the 7TH OF MARCH 2023 for the paving of Jeske Avenue and adjacent streets located in Corinna Township. The Major Estimated Quantities of Work are:. Sawing Bituminous...
Unique Fishing Event On The Chain of Lakes This Weekend
Cat Fish Fest is back this year on the Horseshoe Chain of Lakes in Richmond this weekend. This is the 2nd year of the event that will happen from 3 p.m., Friday February 10th to 3 p.m., Saturday February 11. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says the event is really taking off this year with cat fish anglers coming Minnesota and many other states.
How About A Pizza Party? This Central Minnesota Business Just Turned 40
It's hard to believe that one of my favorite places in Princeton, Minnesota has actually almost been in business for 40 years already. They started with a restaurant and have now added two pizza trucks to bring the pizza to you. WORTH THE DRIVE. The Pizza Barn, if you've never...
thriftyminnesota.com
Kites on Ice Festival in Buffalo
Check out colorful kites this weekend at the Kites on Ice Festival in Buffalo. We discovered another winter kite festival, this one taking place near the town of Buffalo. Mark your calendar for the Kites on Ice Festival taking place from 11 am – 3 pm on Saturday, February 12.
Check Out Photos Of How The Amish Ice Fish In Minnesota With Sweet Wagon House
I doubt you'll find a better-built fish house than this one spotted on a Minnesota Lake. I've never personally witnessed Amish people ice fishing, but that's what happened this last weekend. Photos were posted to an ice fishing group commending the Amish on their handy work. A lot of people...
Foley Substitutes Get Pay Bump
FOLEY (WJON News) - Substitute teachers in the Foley school district will get a pay bump. At Monday night’s school board meeting, the board took action to raise substitute teacher pay to make it more equitable with neighboring districts. School officials say they have been struggling to staff enough...
Stearns County Acquiring Cold Spring Property for New Park
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Stearns County is moving forward with plans to create a new park south of Cold Spring after securing a sizeable grant from a state agency. The Lessard Sam's Outdoor Heritage Council is granting the county $1.9-million to help buy 253 acres of land along the Sauk River Chain of Lakes.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Minnesota
If you live in Minnesota and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Minnesota that are highly praised for their food and service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
fox9.com
Family battles hospital in court over son's cancer treatment
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A Texas family here in Minnesota visiting loved ones over the holidays is now embroiled in a court fight over their parental rights of a 5-year-old son and his future cancer treatments. "It makes me really sad that this is how we treat children and it's...
Two Princeton Businesses Were Featured On Popular Twin Cities TV Show
It's not every day that you can turn on a television and see multiple businesses from greater Minnesota being featured. But for one greater Minnesota town, Princeton, they had not one but two businesses featured this morning on the ever more popular KSTP television program, Minnesota Live. Pizza Barn &...
Becker Council Considers City Hall Remodel
BECKER (WJON News) - The Becker City Hall is becoming overcrowded. A space study presented to the Becker City Council Tuesday night projects the size of the Becker Police Department to grow from 14 employees to 22 by the year 2040, and city hall to add 9 employees. To prepare...
4-Year-Old Receives Sherburne County Life Saving Award
ELK RIVER (WJON News) -- A four-year-old has been honored for his quick thinking by the Sherburne County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff Joel Brott presented Asher Milless with the Life Saving Award for his actions in helping save his mother's life during a medical emergency. On the afternoon of November 20th,...
Valentine’s Day Chocolate Crawl Taking Over Cold Spring Feb. 14th
The Chocolate Crawl in Cold Spring offers FREE chocolate samples that include candy, donuts, cheesecake & more. All ages are welcome to enjoy this sweet experience. Pick up a passport at any participating location for a chance to win Valentine's basket filled with Quarry Cinema movie tickets, Marnanteli's gift card, chocolates & more.
An Old Creamery in Randall, MN Has Been Converted into a Quilt Shop
As I was on my way home to Long Prairie this weekend my mom called and asked me if I wanted to go with her to Randall. Not a question I get too often, considering Randall is a pretty small town, and I had no idea what my mom wanted to do there. She explained she needed some fabric for a project and wanted to go to the quilt shop.
willmarradio.com
Sartell woman hurt in weekend snowmobile accident near St. Stephen
(St. Stephen MN-) A Sartell woman was injured in a Stearns County snowmobile accident Saturday afternoon. The sheriff's department says at 330 p.m. Saturday they received a call regarding a snowmobile accident with injuries near the address of 40746 125th Ave. in Brockway Twp. This location is about 4 miles northwest of St. Stephen. Stearns County Deputies, St Stephen Rescue, and Mayo Ambulance Service all responded to the call.
Maple Lake Woman Hurt in Three Vehicle Crash in Wright County
MAPLE LAKE (WJON News) -- A Maple Lake woman was hurt in a three vehicle crash in Wright County. The incident happened just before 9:00 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 55 and Dempsey Avenue in Maple Lake Township. The Minnesota State Patrol says 57-year-old Brenda Jordan was heading east...
Fire Damages Stearns County Home Friday
LUXEMBURG TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- Fire damaged a home just northwest of Watkins on Friday. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office and fire departments from Watkins and Eden Valley were called to the home in the 14000 block of Kramer Road just before 7:30 p.m. One of the owners, Kayla Donnay...
East Bethel home explosion caused by faulty heater
A home in East Bethel exploded on Monday morning after a heater in the basement of the house malfunctioned, according to one person familiar with the matter.
98.1 - Minnesota New Country
St. Cloud, MN
15K+
Followers
17K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://minnesotasnewcountry.com
Comments / 0