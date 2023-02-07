Read full article on original website
Blondie
3d ago
Somewhat repulsive to make a joke out of a man getting hit & killed by some idiot in his car probably on his phone simply because his name is similar to that of a gangster that died 70+ years ago.
Cops: He was on booze, coke, driving Mercedes at 116 mph in 45-mph zone before fatal crash
WEST PALM BEACH — A judge has sentenced a Delray Beach man to 10 years in prison on charges related to a high-speed crash in Boca Raton that killed a woman in February 2021. Sebaciano Cheridor pleaded guilty to charges of DUI manslaughter, vehicular homicide and driving without a valid license in the wreck that killed Leann Cheatham, 57, of Boynton Beach.
Click10.com
Procession held for police motorman following fatal crash in Pembroke Pines
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A police motorman has died after being involved in a crash Thursday in Pembroke Pines. His death was confirmed on social media by the Florida State Fraternal Order of Police. “Our deepest condolences to our fallen Pembroke Pines Police Department brother,” the FOP Florida State...
After freight train passes, SUV stopped on tracks struck by Brightline train
A couple was killed Wednesday night in Delray Beach when their SUV was struck by an oncoming Brightline train, just moments after a freight train traveling the opposite direction passed, police say.
Police investigate shooting in Palm Beach Gardens
The Palm Beach Gardens Police Department said they are investigating a shooting and a related traffic crash that occurred Thursday afternoon.
cbs12.com
Four people arrested for organized retail theft in Palm Beach and Broward
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Two agencies teamed up to arrest four men who were apart of a suspected retail theft group. On Feb. 6 around 6:38 p.m., deputies with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said that members of a grand theft group burglarized a Walgreen's in Palm Beach County.
TWO DEAD IN BRIGHTLINE CRASH IN DELRAY BEACH
HAPPENED JUST AFTER 8 P.M. WEDNESDAY. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE @ 3:18 a.m. — Witnesses tell Delray Beach Police that an SUV was on the tracks as the southbound Brightline train approached. The train struck the SUV which — according to authorities — then hit a traffic light. The intersection of Lindell and […]
WSVN-TV
Police set up perimeter in Fort Lauderdale after suspected shooter flees
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Shots were fired near a South Florida bus terminal. Fort Lauderdale Police arrived to the bus terminal, located at 101 NW 1st St., Friday afternoon. According to police, someone was shooting at two people. There were no injuries, and the shooter fled the scene. A...
2 killed in crash with Brightline train
Two people were killed Wednesday night when their SUV was struck by a Brightline train, Delray Beach police said.
Click10.com
BSO: 15-year-old girl missing from Lauderdale Lakes
LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 15-year-old girl who has been reported missing from Lauderdale Lakes. According to authorities, Ja’lisiah Henderson was last seen around 2:40 p.m. Thursday near the 3000 block of Northwest 41st Street. Deputies continue investigation of North...
cbs12.com
Three people taken to hospital following open water incident in Lake Worth Beach
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — An open water incident was reported on Thursday evening. Around 6 p.m., units with the Palm Beach County Fire Rescue (PBCFR) received reports that two juveniles were having troubles while swimming under the Lake Worth Pier. On scene, they saw a total of...
cbs12.com
Video captures man near homicide scene in Ft. Lauderdale, police trying to identify
FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are trying to identify a man spotted near a homicide scene in South Florida. During the early hours of Jan. 6, a man was shot and killed near 800 NE 14th Place in Fort Lauderdale. According to detectives, surveillance camera footage captured an...
Crash near Trump International Golf Club kills West Palm Beach-area woman, 29
WEST PALM BEACH — A 29-year-old suburban West Palm Beach woman died this month from injuries she suffered in a January vehicle crash near Trump International Golf Club that also injured a 5-year-old girl, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said. Investigators say Andria Deangelis lost control of her...
Police: 2 killed when high-speed commuter train hits SUV in Florida
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Two people are dead after their SUV was struck by a high-speed commuter train in South Florida, authorities said. The crash occurred Wednesday night in Delray Beach, south of West Palm Beach. Witnesses told police the vehicle was on the tracks when it was hit by the southbound Brightline train, officials said. […]
NBC Miami
2 Juveniles Found Shot to Death in Car in Miami Gardens Neighborhood
Police are investigating after two juveniles were found shot to death inside a car in a Miami Gardens neighborhood early Friday. Officers responded to the scene outside a home near the intersection of Northwest 17th Avenue and 187th Street just before 12:30 a.m. after receiving reports of a suspicious vehicle, Miami Gardens Police officials said.
calleochonews.com
Missing Lyft driver found by investigators that uncovered the human remains
Investigators suspect that the remains may belong to Gary Levin, a missing Lyft driver. Who is suspected of being behind the Lyft driver's disappearance?. On Saturday morning, human remains were discovered near Okeechobee, the location where a missing Lyft driver from Palm Beach Gardens was last seen on January 30. In addition to investigators and analysts from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office also arranged a media staging ground in front of the Agri-Civic Center. While an autopsy would help determine the man's identity, it has yet to be performed.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Major Crash On US 441 Near West Boca Medical Center
BY: TRAFFIC CENTER | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE at 8:59 a.m. — Good news… everyone in the vehicle that ended up on its side was able to get out of the vehicle. There are no reported injuries. Traffic may be slow in the area as the car is removed. The accident remains under investigation. BOCA RATON, FL […]
Unlicensed teen driver, dad charged in fatal Broward wreck
FORT LAUDERDALE -- Police in Miramar on Thursday announced the arrests of a teen and his father in connection with a violent wreck last year in which the unlicensed teen driver who was allegedly driving under the influence is accused of crashing into a car, killing a pregnant woman and critically injuring her young son.Cristina Hernandez, 30, who worked as an ICU nurse, died during the Dec. 19, 2022 accident, which left her 7-year-old son Jacob with severe injuries, according to Miramar police, who held a news conference about the incident. Family members said Jacob is still undergoing treatment at Joe...
NBC Miami
Fort Lauderdale Airport Serial Car Burglar Charged in Miami Airport Thefts: Police
A man accused of being a serial thief who stole dozens of key fobs from rental cars at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport is now facing over 100 additional charges for similar crimes at Miami International Airport, authorities said. Armando Martinez, 31, was charged Tuesday with 131 counts of burglary and...
cw34.com
1 person killed, another injured in crash in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — One person is dead, another injured following a crash in West Palm Beach. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said on Tuesday, Feb. 7, at around 12:25 p.m., units were dispatched to Military Trail and Shenandoah Drive after reports of a crash. When crews...
WSVN-TV
1 transported to hospital after being shot in Pembroke Park
PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been transported to the hospital after suffering a gunshot wound to the leg. Pembroke Park Police arrived to the scene along the 3100 block of West Hallandale Beach Boulevard, Wednesday afternoon. Once at the scene, officers found a vehicle riddled with bullet...
