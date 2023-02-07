ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pompano Beach, FL

Comments / 3

Blondie
3d ago

Somewhat repulsive to make a joke out of a man getting hit & killed by some idiot in his car probably on his phone simply because his name is similar to that of a gangster that died 70+ years ago.

Reply
5
 

Palm Beach Daily News

Cops: He was on booze, coke, driving Mercedes at 116 mph in 45-mph zone before fatal crash

WEST PALM BEACH — A judge has sentenced a Delray Beach man to 10 years in prison on charges related to a high-speed crash in Boca Raton that killed a woman in February 2021. Sebaciano Cheridor pleaded guilty to charges of DUI manslaughter, vehicular homicide and driving without a valid license in the wreck that killed Leann Cheatham, 57, of Boynton Beach.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

TWO DEAD IN BRIGHTLINE CRASH IN DELRAY BEACH

HAPPENED JUST AFTER 8 P.M. WEDNESDAY. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE @ 3:18 a.m. — Witnesses tell Delray Beach Police that an SUV was on the tracks as the southbound Brightline train approached. The train struck the SUV which — according to authorities — then hit a traffic light. The intersection of Lindell and […]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
Click10.com

BSO: 15-year-old girl missing from Lauderdale Lakes

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 15-year-old girl who has been reported missing from Lauderdale Lakes. According to authorities, Ja’lisiah Henderson was last seen around 2:40 p.m. Thursday near the 3000 block of Northwest 41st Street. Deputies continue investigation of North...
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL
WFLA

Police: 2 killed when high-speed commuter train hits SUV in Florida

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Two people are dead after their SUV was struck by a high-speed commuter train in South Florida, authorities said. The crash occurred Wednesday night in Delray Beach, south of West Palm Beach. Witnesses told police the vehicle was on the tracks when it was hit by the southbound Brightline train, officials said. […]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

2 Juveniles Found Shot to Death in Car in Miami Gardens Neighborhood

Police are investigating after two juveniles were found shot to death inside a car in a Miami Gardens neighborhood early Friday. Officers responded to the scene outside a home near the intersection of Northwest 17th Avenue and 187th Street just before 12:30 a.m. after receiving reports of a suspicious vehicle, Miami Gardens Police officials said.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
calleochonews.com

Missing Lyft driver found by investigators that uncovered the human remains

Investigators suspect that the remains may belong to Gary Levin, a missing Lyft driver. Who is suspected of being behind the Lyft driver's disappearance?. On Saturday morning, human remains were discovered near Okeechobee, the location where a missing Lyft driver from Palm Beach Gardens was last seen on January 30. In addition to investigators and analysts from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office also arranged a media staging ground in front of the Agri-Civic Center. While an autopsy would help determine the man's identity, it has yet to be performed.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Unlicensed teen driver, dad charged in fatal Broward wreck

FORT LAUDERDALE -- Police in Miramar on Thursday announced the arrests of a teen and his father in connection with a violent wreck last year in which the unlicensed teen driver who was allegedly driving under the influence is accused of crashing into a car, killing a pregnant woman and critically injuring her young son.Cristina Hernandez, 30, who worked as an ICU nurse, died during the Dec. 19, 2022 accident, which left her 7-year-old son Jacob with severe injuries, according to Miramar police, who held a news conference about the incident. Family members said Jacob is still undergoing treatment at Joe...
MIRAMAR, FL
WSVN-TV

1 transported to hospital after being shot in Pembroke Park

PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been transported to the hospital after suffering a gunshot wound to the leg. Pembroke Park Police arrived to the scene along the 3100 block of West Hallandale Beach Boulevard, Wednesday afternoon. Once at the scene, officers found a vehicle riddled with bullet...
