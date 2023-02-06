Read full article on original website

First of a Kind: Massive Multi-Record-Breaking Waterpark Cruise Ship to Set Sail from Miami Next Year
8 of Our Favorite Restaurants in Fort Lauderdale, FL
Discovering the Best Mexican Restaurants in Miami
Growing restaurant chain opens another Florida location
Want to buy your first home in Miami? The county offers this help
Miami New Times
Michelin Adds Eight Miami Restaurants to Its Florida Guide
The Michelin Guide is alive and well and working its way through Miami yet again. Yesterday, Michelin announced eight Miami additions to its Florida Michelin Guide. The establishments were listed as "New" on the Michelin Guide, allowing diners to seek out discoveries. In case you're wondering — no, you did...
Snipes and DJ Khaled to Open a ‘We the Best’ Concept Store in Miami
Snipes is teaming up with DJ Khaled on a new store concept in Miami. The sneaker retailer’s CEO, Sven Voth, said in a release that the “We The Best Snipes” store is set to open on Miami’s Collins Avenue, which is in the heart of South Florida. The new store will feature Snipes apparel and exclusive merchandise, live DJ entertainment and apparel created by local designers. The music mogul was named chief creative officer of Snipes in 2019 and has collaborated with the retailer on previous store openings and events. The news comes as Snipes carries out a plan to grow its U.S....
miamirealtors.com
Preliminary Data Shows South Florida Housing Market Strengthening in January 2023
Preliminary data on the South Florida housing market shows more new listings of single-family homes and a faster pace of price appreciation in January 2023. Statistics aren’t official. Official January 2023 stats will be released on Feb. 21, the same day Florida Realtors and NAR will release statistics. Like Florida Realtors and NAR, MIAMI gives Realtors 15 days after the end of the month to update their closings in the MLS. Not all Realtors update their closings by the end of the month.
thewestsidegazette.com
Black Content Creator, Hip Rock Star, Announces Exclusive, World Premier of Miami’s Richmond Heights: The Black Shangri-La – A 2-Part DocSeries
MIAMI, FL — Hip Rock Star Advertising, an award-winning, socially conscious media production, and 360 agencies, is excited to announce the exclusive premiere of the 2-part DocuSeries Miami’s Richmond Heights: The Black Shangri-La. The DocuSeries’ world premiere is Wednesday, February 15, 2023, and will debut on streaming platforms including Crackle, Plex, and LG.
Miami condo owners asked to pay $175,000 each toward recertification
MIAMI - A shocking assessment for one condominium in Miami this week.Owners are being asked to pay $175,000 each towards their 40-year recertification. This is a story we have been hearing more and more across South Florida. Residents say something isn't adding up and they are putting the blame on their homeowners' association. "I'm in shock in disbelief," said Christian Murray. Murray has lived in the Palm Bay Yacht Club condos since 2016. Now he and many other residents are worried if they'd be able to keep their homes. Background The building needs its 40 year recertification, meaning, an engineer...
Miami-Dade's first Black judge left lasting legacy
MIAMI - Behind the front door of a building on NW 2nd Avenue in Overtown there is a lot of history. The lonely little building, bricked and boarded up, is owned by the Southeast Overtown/Park West Community Redevelopment Agency. "It has a long way to go. The building has been designated historic by the City of Miami. Right now we are in the permitting process with the city of Miami," said Overtown CRA director James McQueen. Embossed in stucco high on the front facade of the brick structure is the name Thomas. It is here where Lawson Thomas practiced law until...
Meals To Remember: These Fine Dining Restaurants Are Miami's Finest, According to Diners.
Florida's economy has long attracted residents from all corners of the nation. Between a vibrant tourist economy, tropical climate, mild winters, and lower taxes, there are plenty of things to love about the state. One of the benefits of having such a varied culture comes out in another of Florida's assets: the food!
OnlyInYourState
Some Of The Most Mouthwatering BBQ In Florida Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem
The next time you happen to be in the small city of Davie, Florida, we recommend taking a short detour over to Rob’s Family BBQ. This unassuming spot in South Florida has some of the most mouthwatering barbecue around, and you might have just driven by at first glance. With an emphasis on slow-cooked meat perfectly prepared and a down-home family-style dining area, once you visit this hidden gem BBQ spot in Florida, you might never want to leave.
Click10.com
Out-of-state quartet accused of robberies in Miami Beach, Bay Harbor Islands
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Police arrested three women and one man Monday, accusing them of committing robberies in Miami Beach and Bay Harbor Islands. All four suspects hail from out-of-state. South Florida man recalls when protestors set Miami on fire after friend was killed by police. NOW PLAYING. Man...
WSVN-TV
Miami woman under police investigation, being sued by people who thought they were buying discounted airline vouchers
(WSVN) - They “thought” they were getting a good deal on airline flights but instead got a ticket to trouble. Now, some are suing and police are investigating. The Night team’s Karen Hensel has tonight’s 7 Investigates. Dozens of people thought they were going on fabulous...
Palm Bay Yacht Club condo owners say $46 million repair bill doesn't add up
thewestsidegazette.com
2023 FHSAA State Champions
If I had to describe this team in one word it would be “Perseverance”! If I told you their story, you wouldn’t believe it!! EVERYONE counted them out! What I loved the most about this team was the way they loved on each other. Prayed for each other when one was in need and trusted each other enough to know that NO MATTER WHAT, I got your back! The Sunday after our FHSAA region 4 Regional competition, the team had a group outing to Church. The sermon for that particular Sunday was “STILL IN THE GAME!!!! We took that and ran with it. It was all we needed to hear. This cheer season tested our faith, but we held each other up literally to the end. Here’s to team 911 (final score 91.1) & your 2023 FHSAA 2A Large Non Tumbling State Champions.
South Florida Student Airlifted After Shooting Near High School
Law enforcement is still searching for the shooter.
WSVN-TV
Broward County woman wins $1 million Powerball prize
HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Coconut Creek woman won big from a Powerball drawing. Joana Marcelle, 50, won a $1 million prize from the Powerball drawing held on Oct. 10, 2022. The winning ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers but did not match the Power Ball number.
The Mermaid Queen to Open in Hollywood
The family behind old local favorite The Taco Spot is making their culinary return
eagleeye.news
Junior Arya Gujarathi earns the title of Sunshine State Scholar for his achievements in mathematics and science
Trigonometry, integrals and derivatives decorate the white board in preparation for the upcoming math competition. One student steps up to the board ready to take on the challenge. He looks over the problems thoroughly and then solves them with ease. Rigorous classes like Advanced Placement Calculus BC and Statistics challenge students to solve equations beyond the common Algebra or Geometry class. Individuals who truly love math typically pursue their ambitions and reach ahead to the highest levels of achievement, whether it be over a 100% on a test or a first place distinction in a state math competition.
soulofmiami.org
Homeownership Program Open Enrollment 2/15/23 – 3/31/23
Habitat for Humanity of Broward’s homeownership program applications to open for new two-story townhomes in Fort Lauderdale and Coral Springs beginning on Wednesday, February 15, via www.habitatbroward.org. The application deadline is Friday, March 31. Qualified prospective homeowners do not want to miss this limited opportunity. The new energy-efficient, two-story...
newsnationnow.com
Miami influencer charged with fraud over COVID relief funds
MIAMI (NewsNation) — A 31-year-old Miami real estate influencer was charged with fraudulently obtaining COVID-19 relief loans and grants under the Paycheck Protection Program and the Economic Injury Disaster Relief Program, according to the Department of Justice. Daniela Rendon was accused of stealing $381,000 from the federal government through...
WSVN-TV
Police investigate Miami Gardens shooting leaving 2 dead
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police searched a Miami Gardens neighborhood a shooting left two people dead on the street, Friday morning. Detectives gathered evidence following a shooting that occurred in the area of Northwest 17th Avenue and 187th Street. Video footage of the search showed crime scene vans on...
Patti LaBelle at Seminole Casino Coconut Creek
Coconut Creek – R&B singer Patti LaBelle performed at the Seminole Casino Coconut Creek Feb. 2.
