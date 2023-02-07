Read full article on original website
Kevin Simmons
(56, of Hopkinsville) Celebration of life services will be Sunday at 2 p.m. at Goodwin Funeral Home in Cadiz. Visitation will be Sunday at 1 p.m. until the service hour. Goodwin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Joseph Springer
(56, Elkton) Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Todd County Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the service hour.
Princeton Man Flown To The Hospital After Christian County Crash
A Caldwell County man was injured in a single-vehicle wreck on Princeton Road in Christian County Friday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Josh Steeley was northbound when he lost control of his vehicle causing it to run off the road and hit an embankment. He was treated at...
Man Injured In Hopkinsville Factory Accident
A man was flown to a Nashville hospital after he was trapped under a machine at White Drive Motors and Steering on Bill Bryan Boulevard Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Fire Department Spokesman Payton Rogers says the man’s leg and arm were trapped. He was freed by employees before authorities arrived.
Woman injured in KY 115 accident
A woman was taken to a local hospital following a single vehicle accident Friday morning on KY 115 in Christian County. It happened just after 7 a.m. and Hopkinsville Fire & EMS Lt. Payton Rogers says the patient was taken by ambulance to Tennova Health Hospital in Clarksville. The Christian...
Man injured in Logan County accident dies
A man injured January 31 in a weather-related accident in Logan County has died from his injuries. An obituary for 25-year old Keaton Wesley Oberhausen of Russellville says he died Wednesday at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville. The crash happened in the 2200 block of Franklin Road around 6:20...
Obituaries Feb. 10, 2023
Robert W. "Bob" McDaniel, 80, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at his home. He was born Feb. 15, 1943, in Murray, to James C. McDaniel and Clarice Grogan McDaniel. He retired from General Tire in Mayfield, and was a U.S. Army veteran. In addition to his parents,...
Man flown to Skyline after industrial accident
A man was flown to a Nashville hospital following an industrial accident Thursday afternoon at White Drive Motors on Bill Bryan Boulevard. Hopkinsville Fire and EMS Lt. Payton Rogers says the man was pinned under a piece of operating equipment and employees were able to free him using a fork lift.
Woman Injured In Friday Morning Pembroke Crash
A wreck on Pembroke Oak Grove Road sent a Christian County woman to the hospital Friday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Tiffany Smith was southbound when she lost control in a curve causing the car to run off the road and overturn. She was treated and transported by Hopkinsville EMS to Tennova Healthcare, in Clarksville, for injuries.
Man shot to death Wednesday night in Hopkinsville
A man was shot to death Wednesday night on Breathitt Street in Hopkinsville. A call of shots fired went out just after 11 p.m. and an adult male victim was soon located on Breathitt. Christian County Coroner Scott Daniel says 42-year old Tony Burse of McHenry Street, Hopkinsville sustained multiple...
Hopkinsville, February 10 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Hopkinsville. The McLean County High School basketball team will have a game with Hopkinsville High School on February 09, 2023, 17:45:00.
Shooting in Hopkinsville leaves one man dead
A shooting Wednesday night in Hopkinsville left one man dead and detectives looking for answers. Hopkinsville Police said the shooting took place near the intersection of Breathitt and Beach Streets at around 11 p.m. Officers responded to that scene after a shots-fired call and found 43-year-old Tony Burse of Hopkinsville in the street. Burse was pronounced dead by the Christian County Coroner.
Pedestrian hit in Webster Co. Tuesday night
WEBSTER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - According to the Webster County Sheriff, a pedestrian went to the hospital with multiple injuries after being hit by a vehicle. Officials say it happened within the city limits of Sebree on Kentucky 56 east. The sheriff says it was involving one vehicle and a...
Name Released In Hopkinsville Fatal Shooting
Authorities have released the name of a man that was found deceased on Breathitt Street in Hopkinsville after a report of shots fired Wednesday night. Hopkinsville Police say they received several calls of shots fired just after 11 pm and found 43-year-old Tony Burse of Hopkinsville partially in the roadway with several gunshot wounds.
20-year-old dead after shooting in Calhoun
CALHOUN, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a death in McLean County. It happened on W. Second Street in Calhoun. Troopers say they got the call around 3:20 a.m. Thursday. They say they found 20-year-old Steven G. Powell with an apparent gunshot wound to his abdomen. Powell was...
Hopkinsville teen charged with stealing 2 vehicles
A Hopkinsville teen was arrested for stealing two vehicles in the Crofton area on Monday.
U.S. 60 west of Marion, KY blocked by crash
(KBSI) – The Crittenden County Sheriff’s Office reports U.S. 60 is blocked by a head-on crash west of Marion in Crittenden County. U.S. 60 is blocked in the Midway area near the 2 mile marker between Marion and Salem, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. The road is...
VIDEO – Jack Reddick on Lyons Sizzling Start
The Lyon County Lyons picked up their 6th straight win Tuesday night by rolling past Madisonville in impressive fashion. The Lyons blitzed the Maroons out of the gate and never looked back. A big part of the start was the play of junior Jack Reddick, who spoke with YSE after the game.
Princeton Woman Reports Money Stolen In Scam
A Princeton woman reported $9,000 taken in a scam while she was at work in Hopkinsville Tuesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say the woman was a target of an online banking scam that accessed her cell phone for personal information and resulted in her losing $9,000. No arrest has been made...
13-year-old from Elkton/Todd County wins Grand Champion Fiddler at jamboree
SMITHVILLE, TN — Noah Goebel, from Elkton, KY and 2022 Grand Champion Fiddler of the Smithville Fiddlers Jamboree, performs at the Ryman Auditorium. 13-year-old Noah Goebel, Grand Champion Fiddler at the 51st Smithville Fiddlers Jamboree and Crafts Festival performed Saturday, January 28, 2023, at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville.
