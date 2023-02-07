A shooting Wednesday night in Hopkinsville left one man dead and detectives looking for answers. Hopkinsville Police said the shooting took place near the intersection of Breathitt and Beach Streets at around 11 p.m. Officers responded to that scene after a shots-fired call and found 43-year-old Tony Burse of Hopkinsville in the street. Burse was pronounced dead by the Christian County Coroner.

HOPKINSVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO