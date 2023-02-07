Read full article on original website
Mitt Romney Calls Republican "An Embarrassment" Over State of the Union Performance
Utah Senator Mitt Romney, speaking after President Joe Biden's State of the Union Address Tuesday night, called one U.S. Congressman's actions during the event "an embarrassment" and stated that he should not have even been in attendance for the annual speech from the president.
George Santos' State of the Union Guest Was Fired for Agreeing to Go
The guest, Michael Weinstock, is a former firefighter and Democratic candidate for the same office Santos now holds.
President Joe Biden's Walk Mocked After State of the Union Address
"I love how the entire country is supposed to pretend that how Biden walks isn't at all a big deal," wrote conservative commentator Jesse Kelly.
Kevin McCarthy shushes Marjorie Taylor Greene during State of the Union
It wasn't Greene's first outburst of the evening.
Opinion: Sarah Huckabee Sanders May Be the New Governor of Arkansas, But She's Still Devoid of the Truth
Arkansas Governor and former Trump Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivered the Republican response to the State of the Union address, and it was exactly what you'd expect from Trump's former mouthpiece.
Josh Hawley Introduces 'Pelosi Act' Bill to Ban Congress Members From Owning Stocks
It may be tough to get bipartisan support for this bill.
DeSantis Stuns the Nation as He Fires Back at Donald Trump Directly
Photo byPhoto 122725423 / Desantis © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is slowly losing his cool with Donald Trump. It seems like the former US president sees Florida Governor as a direct threat to his upcoming campaign.
Pelosi says this is the real reason GOP members were heckling Biden
Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reacts to some GOP members heckling Biden during his State of the Union address, calling it "showbiz" to cover putting Medicare and Social Security "on the table."
What Hunter Biden told Kevin McCarthy’s mom at White House state dinner
Hunter Biden walked up to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) at the White House state dinner honoring French President Emmanuel Macron last month and commented on the appearance of McCarthy’s 82-year-old mother, according to a report. President Biden’s son was among the first of the guests to arrive at the lavish function, and among the few other early arrivals was McCarthy and his mother Roberta, according to a New York Times report on Wednesday. Despite the California Republican’s vows to investigate Hunter and his father, the first son and his wife approached McCarthy and his mother and the two men shook...
Biden accepts GOP Speaker Kevin McCarthy's State of the Union invitation on February 7
President Biden will deliver a State of the Union address before Congress on February 7th after accepting an invite from Speaker Kevin McCarthy.
Joy Reid gets pushback on MSNBC show for comparing Marjorie Greene to Jefferson Davis
MSNBC's Joy Reid compared Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., to former Confederate President Jefferson Davis during her Wednesday evening show.
Pelosi calls GOP heckling of Biden during State of the Union ‘showbiz’
Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), the former Speaker, said Republican heckling of President Biden during the State of the Union address Tuesday evening was “showbiz.” Several members of the Republican conference shouted out at Biden during his speech, notably when he accused some in the GOP of wanting to “sunset” Medicare and Social Security, or requiring…
Top Biden Official Suddenly Resigns
A top aide to the President of the United States, Joe Biden, will suddenly resign from his job, President Biden announced late last week. Brian Deese is the top economic advisor to the President, serving in the role as Director of the National Economic Council at the White House. The 44-year-old Deese has served in the position since the beginning of the Biden administration, but he has been commuting from New England to Washington, D.C. since late last summer, so he has been planning the departure, according to reporting, including in the New York Times.
Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene Criticised for Congress Balloon Stunt Ahead of State of the Union Address
“She has to do something with all that hot air.”. On February 7, as American eyes turned towards Congress in readiness for President Biden's 'State of the Union' address, Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene did everything possible to gain attention for herself,. She was seen wandering around the halls of Congress, with a large white helium balloon trailing behind her.
Pelosi becomes first former speaker to get a security detail for a year
Nancy Pelosi is the first former speaker of the House to be awarded a fulltime security detail for a year, a move that came after her husband, Paul Pelosi, was attacked.
Republicans Rip Biden for Fencing Off Capitol Before State of the Union
The fencing was previously erected in the wake of the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot and during last year's State of the Union address.
Nancy Pelosi says NY Democrats whiffed on crime: 'The governor didn’t realize soon enough'
Nancy Pelosi claimed during an interview that Democrats would have kept the House if New York politicians recognized that crime was a top issue in New York.
The White House Quickly Backs Away, Saying Biden's 1975 Bill To End Social Security Is Not Something He's Proud Of.
President Biden has been clear in his commitment to preserving Social Security and Medicare. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre clarified the distinction between their positions on Air Force One when reporters raised questions about them related to an outdated 1975 bill sponsored by then-Senator Joe Biden attempting to sunset entitlement programs, including SSI and Medicaid.
Here are the guests invited to Biden’s State of the Union address
President Biden is set to deliver his second State of the Union address after a year marked by both triumphs and challenges. The president has consistently struggled with poor approval ratings and high inflation numbers in the last year, but also saw a higher number of Democrat victories than expected in the 2022 midterm elections…
‘You don’t belong here’: Romney and Santos in tense State of Union exchange
Controversial Republican congressman confronted by senator and former presidential candidate on floor of House
