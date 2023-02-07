Read full article on original website
1053rnb.com
Lil Uzi Vert, Masego & Roy Woods Highlight This Week’s New Music Roundup
Lil Uzi Vert, Masego & Roy Woods Highlight This Week’s New Music Roundup was originally published on globalgrind.com. 1. DVBBS & Wiz Khalifa – SH SH SH (Hit That) Canadian brothers DVBBS keep showcasing their creative prowess by breaking genre barriers with their new single with Wiz Khalifa – “SH SH SH (Hit That),” a record sitting on the intersection of bass and hip hop music, infused with a sample coming from a startup rapper, urfavxboyfriend, that DVBBS accidentally stumbled upon on his TikTok account on one of the uploads. They loved the line from the get-go and knew they had to make it into a full-length track. Wiz wasted no time jumping on board, and the rest is history – a unique sound that sees DVBBS experimenting and Wiz’s signature flow with the catchy “SH SH SH” vocal overlay. This unusual release is part of the growing trend of TikTok mashups that have become popular with the platform and Instagram’s videos, giving previously unknown artists yet another way to break through to the masses. Viral dancer and social media personality Casey Frey recently uploaded his video take on “SH SH SH(Hit That)” with DVBBS & Wiz Khalifa’s track to Instagram, which has amassed over 280K likes and surpassed 6M views within only 3 days from its upload.
1053rnb.com
Who Can You Trust? First Look Images From Season 3 Of ‘Power Book II: Ghost’
The critically acclaimed series ‘Power Book II: Ghost‘ will return next month. This week (February 6), Starz released some first look images from Season 3. Click inside to check them out!. Fans will not want to miss the season three premiere of Starz’s scripted drama series ‘Power Book...
1053rnb.com
Special K: What Women Can Give Men For Valentine’s Day [WATCH]
Ladies, are you struggling with Valentine’s Day gift ideas for your man?. Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). Don’t worry, listen to Special K’s ‘Guide For What Men Like’ and use this as a...
1053rnb.com
Send Your Love A On Air Valentine’s Day Radio Gram
Queen City, Valentine’s Day is one the way, and we know you want to do something special for your bae, your boo thang.. or whatever pet name you call that someone special. So all Valentine’s day, Tuesday while we give you our LOVE ON DEMAND PLAYLIST, we want to be your personal messenger by giving you a chance to send your RADIO GRAMS.
1053rnb.com
HBCU U-KNOW: Tuskegee University Grads – Successful Black Veterinarians & Reality TV Stars [WATCH]
It’s that time of the week and Rock T wants to take a moment and highlight HBCU grads who are out here making big moves in the medical & entertainment community!. Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
