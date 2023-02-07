Lil Uzi Vert, Masego & Roy Woods Highlight This Week’s New Music Roundup was originally published on globalgrind.com. 1. DVBBS & Wiz Khalifa – SH SH SH (Hit That) Canadian brothers DVBBS keep showcasing their creative prowess by breaking genre barriers with their new single with Wiz Khalifa – “SH SH SH (Hit That),” a record sitting on the intersection of bass and hip hop music, infused with a sample coming from a startup rapper, urfavxboyfriend, that DVBBS accidentally stumbled upon on his TikTok account on one of the uploads. They loved the line from the get-go and knew they had to make it into a full-length track. Wiz wasted no time jumping on board, and the rest is history – a unique sound that sees DVBBS experimenting and Wiz’s signature flow with the catchy “SH SH SH” vocal overlay. This unusual release is part of the growing trend of TikTok mashups that have become popular with the platform and Instagram’s videos, giving previously unknown artists yet another way to break through to the masses. Viral dancer and social media personality Casey Frey recently uploaded his video take on “SH SH SH(Hit That)” with DVBBS & Wiz Khalifa’s track to Instagram, which has amassed over 280K likes and surpassed 6M views within only 3 days from its upload.

