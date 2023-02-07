ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shenandoah, PA

Altamont woman facing felony retail theft charge for eating donut in Turkey Hill bathroom, stealing drink

By The Shenandoah Sentinel
The Shenandoah Sentinel
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Shenandoah Sentinel

Borough Police: Woman robbed on North Bower

SHENANDOAH – Borough Police are investigating an apparent mugging on the east end. Police said the incident happened in the 100 block of North Bower Street Thursday. A woman walking north was ambushed by a male who displayed a handgun in the waist of his pants. The woman initially...
SHENANDOAH, PA
WBRE

Caught on Camera: $1.5K reward for a car vandalism suspect

SHAMOKIN, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A business owner is offering a $1,500 reward for information on a suspect who he says used a hatchet to vandalize a car. Forrest Curran, a Shamokin resident, and owner of Alehouse Bar and Grill tell Eyewitness News Thursday night an unknown man used a hatchet and smashed the windshield […]
SHAMOKIN, PA
WBRE

$200 in counterfeit cash used at Dollar General

SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating counterfeit cash used at two separate Dollar Generals on the same day by the same suspect. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Wednesday troopers were informed that a fake $100 bill was used at a Dollar General store in Penn Township, Snyder County. Police say the suspect […]
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Fake emblems, expired stickers giveaway for police

Shamokin, Pa. — Sporting the wrong emblems, missing vin numbers, and operated by a man with a suspended license, Coal Township Police suspected something was up with a car they had pulled over. The vehicle sat in the parking lot of Walmart on Jan. 26 at 7:49 p.m. as authorities questioned the operator, Robert Yost. The 37-year-old Shamokin resident attempted to provide insurance for a 2012 Chevrolet, the same logo replaced over the Subaru design on the front and back of the vehicle. ...
COAL TOWNSHIP, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Pair steals more than $2,000 of merchandise from department store

Selinsgrove, Pa. — State police at Selinsgrove are looking for a male and female suspect who stole more than $2,000 of clothing and other merchandise from a Snyder County department store. Police received a theft report on Jan. 30 from Kohl's at Monroe Marketplace in Monroe Township. The two unknown suspects were seen walking out of the store with the merchandise valued at $2,087.50 Police are investigating. Anyone with information may contact PSP Selinsgrove at 570-374-8145.
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Two men arrested after Berwick shootout

BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they arrested two people who shot at each other at a home in Berwick Thursday morning. According to the Borough of Berwick Police Department, on Thursday around 8:40 a.m. officers were called to a report of a shooting in the 1900 block of Fairview Avenue. Kieth Estep informed […]
BERWICK, PA
WBRE

Three allegedly sell sea salt passing as meth in undercover sting

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested three people for allegedly selling sea salt posing as methamphetamine and ripping off the buyer. According to the Wilkes-Barre Police Department, investigators received a tip that two people, later identified as David Michael Rodriguez, 39, of Madison Street, and Diana Yakabovicz, 42, of Wilkes-Barre, were using Facebook […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
The Shenandoah Sentinel

Passenger with warrant flees traffic stop on foot

SHENANDOAH – A Tamaqua man with a warrant fled police after the vehicle he was riding in was stopped by State Police downtown. State Police at Frackville stopped a 2015 Nissan at Main and Laurel Streets in town around 1:30am Sunday. Troopers said the passenger, 44-year-old Richard Catena, was...
FRACKVILLE, PA
WBRE

Retired police officer charged with Walmart theft

TAYLOR, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two people were caught, including a retired police officer in Lackawanna County, changing price tags on items from Walmart to pay them at a cheaper price, police say. According to the Taylor Police Department, on January 15 around 2:15 p.m., police were called for a reported theft at the Walmart […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man found dead in Scranton apartment identified

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A body found under a tarp in a Scranton apartment has been identified. Lackawanna County Coroner Timothy Rowland has identified the body as 52-year-old Nicholas Martin. The cause and manner of death are still pending as the Scranton Police Department continues to investigate the incident. As stated in the affidavit, […]
SCRANTON, PA
The Shenandoah Sentinel

Borough police seeking missing juvenile

SHENANDOAH – Borough Police are seeking a missing juvenile, Allyanna Valentine. Police said she was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, black jeans, and black boots. She is 5’4″ and approximately 110lbs. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts should call the Schuylkill County Communications Center at...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man busted stealing alcohol from Sheetz Beer Cave

Loyalsock Township, Pa. — State police at Montoursville say a 21-year-old man who had been stealing alcohol from the Sheetz store's Beer Cave was caught last week. Connor Walker, of Williamsport, had taken alcohol on several occasions between Jan. 5 and Feb. 1, according to Trooper Kunkle. But on Feb. 1, he was caught walking out of the Beer Cave with a six-pack of Mike's Hard Freeze and a bucket...
MONTOURSVILLE, PA
WBRE

Man arrested for allegedly stealing alcohol from Sheetz

LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they arrested a man for stealing alcohol from the Sheetz “beer cave.” According to Pennsylvania State Police, on February 1, around 12:19 a.m., troopers were called to a Sheetz in the 300 block of Westminster Drive in Loyalsock Township for retail theft. Police say the suspect, a […]
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, PA
WBRE

Man accused of hiding body in Scranton apartment for weeks

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton police arrested a man they say hid the body of a man in his Lackawanna County apartment for weeks. On February 3, Scranton Police say they learned a man had a dead body in his apartment in the 800 block of Capouse Avenue. Officers went to the listed address […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Investigation ongoing in Hazleton shooting

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s been nearly a month since a teenager was shot inside a Luzerne County movie theatre, and no word yet on an arrest or suspect. It happened inside the Regal Cinemas near Hazleton. 19-year-old Luis Manuel Luna died at the hospital. State troopers tell Eyewitness News that the investigation is […]
HAZLETON, PA
WBRE

Bomb threat evacuates Strong Industries in Northumberland County

POINT TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police closed down Route 11 in Point Township, Northumberland County on Thursday while they investigated a reported bomb threat in the parking lot of Strong Industries. According to police chief Craig Lutcher, a bomb threat was called in around 12:15 on Thursday in the 3200 block of Point Township […]
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy