Mahanoy Township zoners approve convenience store for former Grutza service station
MAHANOY CITY – A Lehigh Valley man’s plan to turn the former Grutza service station into a convenience store received zoning approval Wednesday night. Ketanbhai Patel, owner of Mahanoy City Patel Property, LLC, appeared before the Mahanoy Township Zoning Board to request a variance to convert the service station at 900 West Centre Street into a convenience store.
Shen. Valley wins lawsuit against state; funding system ruled unconstitutional
SHENANDOAH – The Commonwealth’s education funding system was ruled unconstitutional today by Commonwealth Court President Judge Renée Cohn Jubelirer, following a lawsuit involving the Shenandoah Valley School District. Shenandoah was one of six school districts from across the Commonwealth which sued the state in 2014 to address...
Pump Prices Continue to Decrease
(Harrisburg, PA) -- Industry analysts say gas prices are slightly down and will continue to decline because driving typically falls off during the winter. Prices at the pump in Pennsylvania are down about five cents this week. Triple-A reports the average cost per gallon in the state is three dollars and 73-cents. The average in Harrisburg is about three-76 but prices are nine cents higher in York.
Pennsylvania cold cases under review for possible links to Bryan Kohberger
Investigators in Pennsylvania counties where Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger attended college are digging through cold case files for potential connections to the alleged killer. Kohberger, 28 — who was arrested in December in the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students — previously studied at Northampton Community College and DeSales University, both in Pennsylvania. “Your natural question is to start wondering, ‘Is this guy wanted?'” Northampton County District Attorney Terence Houck told KING 5 News this week. While authorities previously confirmed that Kohberger had no previous criminal records, Houck said he ordered his staff to review their local cold cases for...
Box Culvert Project for AOAA Still in Permitting Phase
COAL TOWNSHIP – The Anthracite Outdoor Adventure Area continues making progress in more ways than one. First, it’s still working toward making its crossing at Route 125 safer for riders. Director of Operations Dave Porzi, “We applied for a grant a number of years ago with DCNR and with help from them, we are now in the stages of getting a highway occupancy permit to put this 12×12 box culvert under the state highway so that riders can cross safely.”
Explaining the UGI Weather Normalization Adjustment
SCRANTON, Pa. — Those of you who pay UGI for natural gas to heat your homes may have noticed a new line item on your most recent bills. It has nothing to do with how much natural gas you're using; it has to do with the weather outside your home.
Pennsylvanians were asked what they want to change about the state House. Their answer: less partisan deadlock.
Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Harrisburg, Pa. — A statewide listening tour organized by embattled state House Speaker Mark Rozzi revealed widespread frustration with the lower chamber, which has been unable to move forward with official business amid a partisan stalemate. Rozzi (D., Berks) scheduled the...
Three of county’s largest trees are in Greater Shenandoah
SHENANDOAH – Three of Schuylkill County’s largest and oldest trees are in the Greater Shenandoah Area, and they predate any settlement in Pennsylvania’s Shenandoah Valley. Measured through Schuylkill County Conservancy’s Big Trees of Schuylkill County project, two trees in the Odd Fellows Cemetery in Shenandoah Heights and...
Dalton man sentenced to prison for tax evasion
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) —The Department of Justice announced Wednesday, a Dalton man has been sentenced to prison for tax evasion. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania on Wednesday, February 8, Nicholas Stanley, 44, of Dalton, was sentenced to two years in prison for failing to pay his taxes. U.S. […]
Susquehanna River Islands Popular with Boaters Sold to State of Pa.
A pair of privately owned, uninhabited islands in the Susquehanna River have been sold to the state of Pennsylvania. Independence and Baileys Island, located just north of City Island in Harrisburg, were in the same family for generations. They were once home to a dance hall and a ferry route, but now the vacant islands are just a fun destination for boaters.
District Attorney Warns Residents of Postage Stamp Scam
SUNBURY – The Northumberland County District Attorney’s office is warning residents of counterfeit postage stamps being found across the area. The DA’s office said Monday some local individuals and municipalities have fallen prey to this recently. The DA’s office, through a press release from the US Postal...
SV classes in-person Thursday after threat
SHENANDOAH – Shenandoah Valley classes will be in-person Thursday after a threat forced the district to move to virtual instruction Wednesday. An all-call to district parents Wednesday evening said the threat had been “handled.”. School Board President Dan Salvadore told the Sentinel that classes were moved online out...
This is the Safest Town in Pennsylvania
Feeling safe is an important feeling. That said, Pennsylvania has many area that are very safe for residents to live and enjoy their daily lives. A new study from MoneyGeek.com looks at local crime across the U.S. and points out what they believe are the safest cities in America. “Crime takes a toll on communities — not just emotionally but economically, as well,” they state. “In addition to direct costs from loss of property, services for victims and policing and corrections, residents of higher-crime locales often pay higher rates on car insurance, homeowners insurance and renters insurance.”
Schuylkill County Man Found Hiding in Chicken House After Invading Home in Berks County
A Schuylkill County man is facing charges for being involved in a home invasion in Berks County earlier this week. According to the Bethel Township Police, on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, just before midnight, Bethel Township Police were dispatched to a residence in the 3200 block of Camp Swatara Road for a burglary in progress.
Upcoming lane closures on Interstate 81
DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— PennDOT has announced several lane closures through different counties due to bridge inspections this week on Interstate 81. Lackawanna County – Interstate 81 Northbound at Exit 188 (Dunmore/Throop) will be closed on February 10 from 9:00 A.M – 3:00 P.M. Luzerne County – Interstate 81 Northbound between Exit 143 (Hazleton) to […]
Coroner called to Ontelaunee crash
ONTELAUNEE TWP., Pa. - The Berks County coroner was called to the scene of a crash in Ontelaunee Township Thursday morning. Police responded to a single vehicle crash on Ontelaunee Drive near Kindt Corner Road around 9:30 a.m. Upon arrival, they found the vehicle had left the roadway and struck several trees.
Community reopens church closed by diocese
PORT CARBON, Pa. — A grand reopening was held in Schuylkill County for a neighborhood church closed by the diocese. “Just looking around at the windows, the stations, just things that remind me of what was here before. It brought back a lot of good memories,” Steve Pavlic said.
SV Elementary PTO basket auction upcoming
SHENANDOAH – The Shenandoah Valley Elementary PTO is hosting their 6th annual basket auction early next month. Friday, March 3 is shop-and-drop from 4pm to 8pm and Saturday, March 4, is the auction itself from 9am to 3pm. You do not need to be present to win. Funds raised...
PSP: Bethlehem man accused of urinating on video rental machine at Walmart
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, Luzerne County – A 79-year-old Bethlehem man is facing a disorderly conduct charge, accused of relieving himself on the Redbox machine. State Police said they were called to the Hazle Township Walmart on Airport Road around 8pm Tuesday night. Troopers said they discovered a man, Charles Tommor,...
Police investigating threat to Shen. Valley schools
SHENANDOAH – Police are investigating a threat to Shenandoah schools, which prompted the district to move to virtual instruction Wednesday. School Board President Dan Salvadore told the Sentinel the move to virtual instruction was out of an abundance of caution after a threat was received Tuesday night. Salvadore could...
