Motley Fool
Why Compass Minerals International Stock Is Sinking Today
Compass Minerals got its fiscal year off to a mixed start. The company sees continued headwinds affecting its full-year results. It's making progress on its strategic plan to limit the weather's impact on its results. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Tyson Foods, PayPal, Children's Place and more
Check out the companies making headlines in premarket trading. – Shares of the food processing giant suffered a 6% drop in premarket trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for the first quarter. Earnings came in at 85 cents per share excluding items on revenues of $13.26 billion. Analysts expected $1.34 per share in earnings and revenue of $13.52 billion, according to Refinitiv.
Zacks.com
Silicon Motion (SIMO) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Miss Estimates
SIMO - Free Report) reported soft fourth-quarter 2022 results, with the bottom and the top line missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The leading developer of microcontroller ICs for NAND flash storage devices reported lower revenues year over year as it continues to face supply chain headwinds, demand softness amid a challenging macroeconomic environment and a volatile geopolitical situation.
Uber stock rises after earnings show profit progress
Shares of Uber were heading 7% higher in premarket trading Wednesday after the ride-hailing company delivered an upbeat outlook for the current quarter
NASDAQ
Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) Misses Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.23 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.27 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.43 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -14.81%....
Motley Fool
73.79% of Billionaire Bill Ackman's Portfolio Is in These 4 Stocks
Parkev Tatevosian, CFA has positions in Chipotle Mexican Grill. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Chipotle Mexican Grill. The Motley Fool recommends Lowe's Companies and Restaurant Brands International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Parkev Tatevosian is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.
parktelegraph.com
VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTGN) May Be Attracting Institutional Investments
The risks associated with pre-market and after-hours trading may be slightly higher than the regular market hours. The reason is that extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for particular security due to lower liquidity and higher volatility as issuers often announce critical financial information outside regular trading hours. After-hours trades for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) shows that investor sentiment remained broken, with the stock’s consolidated last price falling by -$0.0084, or -4.52%, to $0.1776. The VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. has recorded 740,055 volume in the after hours trading session. Recently, Yahoo Finance discussed the stock, revealing that Vistagen Provides Corporate Update and Reports Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Financial Results.
NASDAQ
Blue Bird (BLBD) Reports Q1 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
Blue Bird (BLBD) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.30 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.25. This compares to loss of $0.07 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -20%....
NASDAQ
Earnings Preview: Pool Corp. (POOL) Q4 Earnings Expected to Decline
Pool Corp. (POOL) is expected to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook gives a good sense of the company's earnings picture, but how the actual results compare to these estimates is a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price.
Zacks.com
Will Low Demand Mar Zebra Technologies' (ZBRA) Q4 Earnings?
ZBRA - Free Report) is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 16, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ZBRA’s fourth-quarter earnings has remained steady in the past 60 days. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the preceding four quarters while missing in one.
Earnings Previews: ON Semiconductor, Tyson Foods
Before U.S. markets open on Monday, ON Semiconductor and Tyson Foods are on deck to report quarterly results.
NASDAQ
Tessco Technologies (TESS) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
Tessco Technologies (TESS) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.05 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.16 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.14 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
NASDAQ
Lumentum (LITE) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates
Lumentum (LITE) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.52 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.33 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.60 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 14.29%. A quarter ago,...
NASDAQ
BlackRock Cuts Stake in Okta (OKTA)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 9.71MM shares of Okta Inc (OKTA). This represents 6.4% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 12.33MM shares and 8.30% of the company, a decrease in shares of 21.25% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.90% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
PepsiCo Q4 Earnings Top Estimates; Hikes Dividend
PepsiCo Inc PEP reported fourth-quarter FY22 sales growth of 10.9% year-on-year to $28 billion, beating the consensus of $26.84 billion. Net revenue from Frito-Lay North America increased 25% Y/Y, Quaker Foods North America rose 16%, and PepsiCo Beverages North America climbed 6%. Latin America sales rose 21% Y/Y. Gross profit...
Earnings Previews: Enphase Energy, Fortinet, Lumen
After markets close on Tuesday, Enphase Energy, Fortinet and Lumen will report quarterly earnings.
NASDAQ
Dominion Energy (D) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates
Dominion Energy Inc. D reported fourth-quarter 2022 operating earnings of $1.06 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.03 per share by 2.9%. Quarterly earnings were within the company’s guided range of 98 cents and $1.13 per share. Operating earnings were 90 cents in the year-ago quarter.
News Corp plans job cuts, misses estimates for earnings
Feb 9 (Reuters) - News Corp (NWSA.O) said on Thursday that it would cut 5% of its workforce, or 1,250 jobs, after the media conglomerate fell short of quarterly Wall Street estimates for profit and revenue, hurt by declines across its businesses including news.
NASDAQ
Vanguard Group Increases Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM)
Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 62.39MM shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Co (ADM). This represents 11.36% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 59.27MM shares and 10.59% of the company, an increase in shares of...
What's Going On With MasterCraft Shares Today?
MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. MCFT shares are trading higher today after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter adjusted EPS and sales results. What to Know: On Wednesday, MasterCraft reported its earnings for the second-quarter ending January 1st, 2023. The company reported its ninth consecutive year-over-year record-setting quarter, beating analyst expectations for both earnings and sales.
