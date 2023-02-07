Read full article on original website
The Mexican Restaurant In Oklahoma Where Every Order Comes With A Free Sopapillas
We are all familiar with the free sopapillas offered at Ted’s Cafe Escondido, but if you’re looking for another place that serves free sopapillas, we’ve got just the place. With three locations in Oklahoma, Alfredo’s Mexican Cafe is a great spot to get traditional Mexican food. The restaurant offers a variety of dishes, from tacos to burritos to enchiladas. But the best part about Alfredo’s is the free sopapillas they offer with every meal. These warm, fluffy, deep-fried pastries are the cherry on top of every meal. Interested in getting your hands on free sopapillas? Keep scrolling to learn more!
‘Wet Bandit’ leads Edmond Police on slippery saga as several homeowners fall victim to gushing water in their front yard
Several Edmond residents discovered gushing water in their front yard Wednesday night and Thursday morning, but their outdoor faucet wasn't broken nor frozen over.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in El Reno, OK
Famous for its fried onion burger, El Reno promises many exceptional adventures year-round. The city is the county seat of Canadian County, Oklahoma. During the 1889 land run, the area was founded and named after the nearby Fort Reno, established to watch over the place. The historic Cheyenne and Arapaho...
Edmond's Chad Richison Stadium to remain venue for Oklahoma football championships for five more years
By Glen Brockenbush Photo by Michael Kinney Oklahoma's 11-man high school football state championship games will stay at their current home for the next five seasons. The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association (OSSAA) voted at its Wednesday meeting to keep the Class A through ...
pistolsfiringblog.com
Oklahoma State Offers Dual-Threat Quarterback Hauss Hejny
The Cowboys signed an Aledo, Texas wide receiver last week, and now they’re after the guy who threw him the ball. Oklahoma State offered Hauss Hejny on Tuesday. Listed at 5-foot-11, 185 pounds, Hejny is a dual-threat QB who threw for 2,094 yards (many of which went to new OSU signee Jalen Pope), ran for 1,276 yards and was responsible for 35 touchdowns as a junior last season en route to a state championship. He is currently committed to Duke, a pledge he made on Jan. 24.
enidbuzz.com
Jayme Wright Latta Running for Mayor
ENID, OK - Jayme Wright Latta is a 4' generation Enid Native: with strong ties to the community. She is a wife of 29 years, mother of two wonderful hardworking children and a grandmother. She has worked as a blue collar worker in Enid and has managed others. She has...
KOCO
Plane makes emergency landing in Canadian County field
CANADIAN COUNTY, Okla. — A plane made an emergency landing in a field Thursday in Canadian County. Get the latest news stories of interest by clicking here. Authorities told KOCO 5 that the plane experienced engine failure, and the pilot landed the plane in a field between Waterloo and 234th Street, about a mile east of Frisco Road.
okstate.edu
Student Doctor of the Year exemplifies D.O. philosophy
Media Contact: Sara Plummer | Communications Coordinator | 918-561-1282 | sara.plummer@okstate.edu. Jordyn Austin has known she’s wanted to be a doctor since middle school. “My mom is a pharmacist, my grandma was a nurse, my other grandmother was a nursing home manager. I think being around all of that sparked my interest,” she said.
KOCO
Homicide investigation underway in connection with deadly crash on northern Oklahoma highway
NOBLE COUNTY, Okla. — A homicide investigation is underway in connection with a deadly hit-and-run last collision last week in northern Oklahoma. Around 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 2, a tan Chevrolet Tahoe and a white pickup truck collided on U.S. 64 near County Road 305 in Noble County. A passenger in the Tahoe was taken to a Stillwater hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
‘He’d rather kill her’: Friend speaks out about Edmond murder victim
Dimithy McMillan said his friend, Demetria Jordan, was a person who cared deeply for others.
Enid police seize 10 pounds of meth, cash following investigation
Investigators in Enid say they seized over 10 pounds of methamphetamine following a recent investigation.
guthrienewspage.com
Councilman Don Channel resigns city council post
City of Guthrie announced Wednesday afternoon that Ward 3 Councilman Don Channel has submitted his resignation for both the balance of his current term and his next four-year term that would have started on Monday, May 1, 2023. In a resignation letter, Channel stated, “After a lot of consideration I...
"The White People Living There Were a Whole Lot Worse Than the Indians," Says Indian Territory Settler
An estimated 50,000 people surrounded Indian Territory before the Oklahoma Land Rush began on April 22, 1889. Also known as "Eighty-niners," "Boomers" and "Sooners", within hours towns that would be named Oklahoma City and Guthrie each had populations of over 10,000.
enidlive.com
Enid Library Board Supporters Pack City Hall Before City Decides Against Stripping Authority From Board
Dozens of Enid Library Board supporters packed City Hall in support of the Enid Library Board. Click on the link to listen to the audio story. https://soundcloud.com/derek-darr-389435489/enid-library-board-support-story?si=ac5a88e384fa412f84c47a9e0ebcedb4&utm_source=clipboard&utm_medium=text&utm_campaign=social_sharing. Click on the link below to listen to the audio story on a summary of the Mayor and Board of Commissioners Meeting.
Guthrie police seek public help locating stolen vehicles
The Guthrie Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating two vehicles and a trailer were stolen from the downtown area within the last week.
Journal Tribune
3 Blackwell residents charged with animal cruelty: "inhumane" conditions on Lincoln Ave
Three Blackwell residents accused of keeping dogs and cuts in inhumane living conditions have been charged with multiple counts of animal cruelty, and one of the three suspects has yet to be apprehended by law enforcement. Craig Allen Bergman, Serrissa Marie Jessica Campbell and Melonie Ann Marie Bartlett have each...
enidlive.com
Parents Night Out Canceled Due to Valentines Day Election
According to a city of Enid Parks and Recreation employee Parent’s Night out has been canceled due to the Valentine’s Day city elections for Mayor, and Ward 1 and 2 Commissioners on February 14th. The city of Enid Parks and Recreation Department held 2 Parent’s Night out events...
kaynewscow.com
Warrant issued for convicted felon in traffic case
NEWKIRK — A bench warrant is issued for Jessica Leigh Rosholt, 38, Ponca City by the Kay County District Court. Rosholt, who is convicted in two different felony child neglect cases,. failed to appear in court on Dec. 12 on traffic violation. On Nov. 2, 2022 Rosholt received a...
