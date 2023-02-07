ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enid, OK

OnlyInYourState

The Mexican Restaurant In Oklahoma Where Every Order Comes With A Free Sopapillas

We are all familiar with the free sopapillas offered at Ted’s Cafe Escondido, but if you’re looking for another place that serves free sopapillas, we’ve got just the place. With three locations in Oklahoma, Alfredo’s Mexican Cafe is a great spot to get traditional Mexican food. The restaurant offers a variety of dishes, from tacos to burritos to enchiladas. But the best part about Alfredo’s is the free sopapillas they offer with every meal. These warm, fluffy, deep-fried pastries are the cherry on top of every meal. Interested in getting your hands on free sopapillas? Keep scrolling to learn more!
OKLAHOMA STATE
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in El Reno, OK

Famous for its fried onion burger, El Reno promises many exceptional adventures year-round. The city is the county seat of Canadian County, Oklahoma. During the 1889 land run, the area was founded and named after the nearby Fort Reno, established to watch over the place. The historic Cheyenne and Arapaho...
EL RENO, OK
pistolsfiringblog.com

Oklahoma State Offers Dual-Threat Quarterback Hauss Hejny

The Cowboys signed an Aledo, Texas wide receiver last week, and now they’re after the guy who threw him the ball. Oklahoma State offered Hauss Hejny on Tuesday. Listed at 5-foot-11, 185 pounds, Hejny is a dual-threat QB who threw for 2,094 yards (many of which went to new OSU signee Jalen Pope), ran for 1,276 yards and was responsible for 35 touchdowns as a junior last season en route to a state championship. He is currently committed to Duke, a pledge he made on Jan. 24.
STILLWATER, OK
enidbuzz.com

Jayme Wright Latta Running for Mayor

ENID, OK - Jayme Wright Latta is a 4' generation Enid Native: with strong ties to the community. She is a wife of 29 years, mother of two wonderful hardworking children and a grandmother. She has worked as a blue collar worker in Enid and has managed others. She has...
ENID, OK
KOCO

Plane makes emergency landing in Canadian County field

CANADIAN COUNTY, Okla. — A plane made an emergency landing in a field Thursday in Canadian County. Get the latest news stories of interest by clicking here. Authorities told KOCO 5 that the plane experienced engine failure, and the pilot landed the plane in a field between Waterloo and 234th Street, about a mile east of Frisco Road.
CANADIAN COUNTY, OK
okstate.edu

Student Doctor of the Year exemplifies D.O. philosophy

Media Contact: Sara Plummer | Communications Coordinator | 918-561-1282 | sara.plummer@okstate.edu. Jordyn Austin has known she’s wanted to be a doctor since middle school. “My mom is a pharmacist, my grandma was a nurse, my other grandmother was a nursing home manager. I think being around all of that sparked my interest,” she said.
STILLWATER, OK
KOCO

Homicide investigation underway in connection with deadly crash on northern Oklahoma highway

NOBLE COUNTY, Okla. — A homicide investigation is underway in connection with a deadly hit-and-run last collision last week in northern Oklahoma. Around 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 2, a tan Chevrolet Tahoe and a white pickup truck collided on U.S. 64 near County Road 305 in Noble County. A passenger in the Tahoe was taken to a Stillwater hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
NOBLE COUNTY, OK
guthrienewspage.com

Councilman Don Channel resigns city council post

City of Guthrie announced Wednesday afternoon that Ward 3 Councilman Don Channel has submitted his resignation for both the balance of his current term and his next four-year term that would have started on Monday, May 1, 2023. In a resignation letter, Channel stated, “After a lot of consideration I...
GUTHRIE, OK
enidlive.com

Enid Library Board Supporters Pack City Hall Before City Decides Against Stripping Authority From Board

Dozens of Enid Library Board supporters packed City Hall in support of the Enid Library Board. Click on the link to listen to the audio story. https://soundcloud.com/derek-darr-389435489/enid-library-board-support-story?si=ac5a88e384fa412f84c47a9e0ebcedb4&utm_source=clipboard&utm_medium=text&utm_campaign=social_sharing. Click on the link below to listen to the audio story on a summary of the Mayor and Board of Commissioners Meeting.
ENID, OK
enidlive.com

Parents Night Out Canceled Due to Valentines Day Election

According to a city of Enid Parks and Recreation employee Parent’s Night out has been canceled due to the Valentine’s Day city elections for Mayor, and Ward 1 and 2 Commissioners on February 14th. The city of Enid Parks and Recreation Department held 2 Parent’s Night out events...
ENID, OK
kaynewscow.com

Warrant issued for convicted felon in traffic case

NEWKIRK — A bench warrant is issued for Jessica Leigh Rosholt, 38, Ponca City by the Kay County District Court. Rosholt, who is convicted in two different felony child neglect cases,. failed to appear in court on Dec. 12 on traffic violation. On Nov. 2, 2022 Rosholt received a...
PONCA CITY, OK

