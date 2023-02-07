NORTHFIELD, Minn. – The Carleton College women's track & field team hosted its only indoor meet of the season—The Meet of the Hearts—at the Recreation Center on Saturday. The Knights felt at ease on their home turf, and a day filled with eight Carleton victories and numerous personal bests ended with a team triumph, as the Knights finished first out of nine teams.

