Knights hold off rally by UW-Eau Claire

ROCHESTER, Minn. -- Tate Fuller (So./Seattle, Wash./Lakeside) delivered the decisive team point as the Carleton College men's tennis team held on for a 5-4 triumph over University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire in a neutral site match. Carleton (6-1) jumped out to a big lead, thanks to a doubles sweep and a...
Knights win 8 events on way to team victory at Meet of the Hearts

NORTHFIELD, Minn. – The Carleton College women's track & field team hosted its only indoor meet of the season—The Meet of the Hearts—at the Recreation Center on Saturday. The Knights felt at ease on their home turf, and a day filled with eight Carleton victories and numerous personal bests ended with a team triumph, as the Knights finished first out of nine teams.
