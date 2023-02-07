ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
March 3–8: Montreal Symphony & MD Rafael Payare Perform Mahler's Fifth on New Pentatone Release & Live at Kennedy Center & Carnegie Hall, Marking First Album & U.S. Dates of Partnership

 2 days ago
Loudwire

Listen to Korn’s New Live EP ‘Requiem Mass’

Korn on Friday (Feb. 3) released Requiem Mass, a live EP that appears on streaming services as a companion to Requiem, the band's latest studio album. The five-song EP is also now available as part of a deluxe physical edition of Requiem. The Korn album celebrates its one-year anniversary Feb. 4.
ABC News

Burt Bacharach, legendary composer of pop songs, dies at 94

NEW YORK -- NEW YORK (AP) — Burt Bacharach, the singularly gifted and popular composer who delighted millions with the quirky arrangements and unforgettable melodies of "Walk on By," "Do You Know the Way to San Jose" and dozens of other hits, has died at 94. The Grammy, Oscar...
The Hollywood Reporter

Danny Elfman’s Genre-Spanning Oeuvre Honored at Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra Gala

Composer Danny Elfman may best be known for his work on cult classics like Batman, Good Will Hunting, Edward Scissorhands and The Nightmare Before Christmas. But at the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra’s annual gala and fundraiser on Saturday, the industry titan was given a special nod for his prolific body of work both on and beyond the screen as the evening’s honoree. That Elfman’s pieces have honored both the legacy of film and classical composition was a complement to LACO itself, which was formed in 1968 to encourage classically trained studio musicians not to “drift too far away from the classical...
Guitar World Magazine

Some of Black Sabbath’s heaviest tracks are being turned into a ballet

War Pigs, Sabbath Bloody Sabbath, Iron Man and five other Sabbath songs will soundtrack the new three-act dance show – which might feature a Tony Iommi cameo. In one of the more surprising guitar-related news stories of the week, Black Sabbath’s music is being turned into a new ballet, which has been dubbed the “world’s first heavy metal dance experience”.
hypebeast.com

Yeah Yeah Yeahs Announce 2023 U.S. and European Tour Dates

The Yeah Yeah Yeahs are officially heading out on tour this spring and summer, with a string of shows booked in the U.S. and Europe in support of their 2022 album, Cool It Down. The reunited band will kick off their travels in Washington, DC, on May 5, before traveling...
The Guardian

Bournemouth SO review – I’ve not heard Karabits and his orchestra do anything better

Voices from the East, a series of concerts featuring composers from Russia and Ukraine who are little known in the west, has run through Kirill Karabits’s years as the Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra’s chief conductor. Proud Ukrainian though he is, he has persisted with these programmes over the last year, and the latest included three more revivals, alongside what is arguablythe greatest and most challenging of Shostakovich’s symphonies.
The Hollywood Reporter

Composer Burt Bacharach, Smooth Virtuoso of 1960s Pop, Dies at 94

Burt Bacharach, the velvety smooth composer and orchestrator whose partnership with lyricist Hal David brought swanky sophistication to pop music in the 1960s, has died. He was 94. Bacharach died Wednesday of natural causes at his home in Los Angeles, publicist Tina Brausam announced. Bacharach composed the music for some 50 top 10 hits, including six that reached No. 1.
Consequence

Burt Bacharach, Architect of the Modern Pop Song, Dead at 94

Burt Bacharach, the acclaimed songwriter and composer whose lush orchestrations, challenging jazz chord progressions, and effortless melodies made him synonymous with the golden era of American pop music, has died at the age of 94. According to the Associated Press, Bacharach died Wednesday (February 8th) at home in Los Angeles...
