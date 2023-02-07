March 3–8: Montreal Symphony & MD Rafael Payare Perform Mahler’s Fifth on New Pentatone Release & Live at Kennedy Center & Carnegie Hall, Marking First Album & U.S. Dates of Partnership

Read full article on original website
It is dangerous to return to the US: A migrant met with a deadly fate as he attempted to cross back into NYC from CanadaAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Migrants who left NYC for Canada with free bus tickets have changed their minds and are coming back: "Lots of snow"Amarie M.New York City, NY
This Hudson Valley Home is so Terrifying it has Been Legally Declared Haunted by New York StateTravel MavenNyack, NY
Who Was The Falling Man From 9/11?George J. ZiogasNew York City, NY
Gunmen Rob Man at Bronx Food TruckBronxVoiceBronx, NY
The Whittaker family, the most inbred family in America, shares some of their life online through Soft White Underbelly
Mark Laita, the host of the Soft White Underbelly youtube channel, is one of the first to highlight the Whittaker family. Mark first came to know the Whittaker family in 2004 while working on his book ¨Created Equal¨.
operawire.com
Lise Davidsen, Renée Fleming, Bryn Terfel, Benjamin Bernheim Headline 2023 Verbier Festival
The Verbier Festival has announced its 30th edition, which is set to take place between July 14-30, 2023. For the purposes of this article, our focus will be solely on vocal and operatic performances. Kicking things off is Verdi’s Requiem with Lise Davidsen, Okka von der Damerau, Freddie De Tommaso,...
Listen to Korn’s New Live EP ‘Requiem Mass’
Korn on Friday (Feb. 3) released Requiem Mass, a live EP that appears on streaming services as a companion to Requiem, the band's latest studio album. The five-song EP is also now available as part of a deluxe physical edition of Requiem. The Korn album celebrates its one-year anniversary Feb. 4.
ABC News
Burt Bacharach, legendary composer of pop songs, dies at 94
NEW YORK -- NEW YORK (AP) — Burt Bacharach, the singularly gifted and popular composer who delighted millions with the quirky arrangements and unforgettable melodies of "Walk on By," "Do You Know the Way to San Jose" and dozens of other hits, has died at 94. The Grammy, Oscar...
Danny Elfman’s Genre-Spanning Oeuvre Honored at Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra Gala
Composer Danny Elfman may best be known for his work on cult classics like Batman, Good Will Hunting, Edward Scissorhands and The Nightmare Before Christmas. But at the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra’s annual gala and fundraiser on Saturday, the industry titan was given a special nod for his prolific body of work both on and beyond the screen as the evening’s honoree. That Elfman’s pieces have honored both the legacy of film and classical composition was a complement to LACO itself, which was formed in 1968 to encourage classically trained studio musicians not to “drift too far away from the classical...
Guitar World Magazine
Some of Black Sabbath’s heaviest tracks are being turned into a ballet
War Pigs, Sabbath Bloody Sabbath, Iron Man and five other Sabbath songs will soundtrack the new three-act dance show – which might feature a Tony Iommi cameo. In one of the more surprising guitar-related news stories of the week, Black Sabbath’s music is being turned into a new ballet, which has been dubbed the “world’s first heavy metal dance experience”.
Schubert: The Piano Trios, etc review | Andrew Clements's classical album of the week
The late pianist is outstanding in these last recordings, accompanied by his longtime collaborators, the violinist Christian Tetzlaff and his cellist sister Tanja
hypebeast.com
Yeah Yeah Yeahs Announce 2023 U.S. and European Tour Dates
The Yeah Yeah Yeahs are officially heading out on tour this spring and summer, with a string of shows booked in the U.S. and Europe in support of their 2022 album, Cool It Down. The reunited band will kick off their travels in Washington, DC, on May 5, before traveling...
Bournemouth SO review – I’ve not heard Karabits and his orchestra do anything better
Voices from the East, a series of concerts featuring composers from Russia and Ukraine who are little known in the west, has run through Kirill Karabits’s years as the Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra’s chief conductor. Proud Ukrainian though he is, he has persisted with these programmes over the last year, and the latest included three more revivals, alongside what is arguablythe greatest and most challenging of Shostakovich’s symphonies.
Rejoice! Birmingham Royal Ballet announces Black Sabbath - The Ballet
"I’d never imagined pairing Black Sabbath with ballet but it’s got a nice ring to it!" - Tony Iommi
operawire.com
Royal School of Church Music Publishes New Critical Edition of Sir John Stainer’s ‘The Crucifixion’
The Royal School of Church Music has announced the publication of a new Critical Edition of Sir John Stainer’s “The Crucifixion,” edited by leading expert Professor Jeremy Dibble. This new edition features extensive introductory, editorial, and performance notes, as well as facsimile pages from the original Stainer...
Composer Burt Bacharach, Smooth Virtuoso of 1960s Pop, Dies at 94
Burt Bacharach, the velvety smooth composer and orchestrator whose partnership with lyricist Hal David brought swanky sophistication to pop music in the 1960s, has died. He was 94. Bacharach died Wednesday of natural causes at his home in Los Angeles, publicist Tina Brausam announced.More from The Hollywood ReporterRobert Dalva, Oscar-Nominated Film Editor on 'The Black Stallion,' Dies at 80Arnold Schulman, Screenwriter on 'Goodbye, Columbus' and 'Love With the Proper Stranger,' Dies at 97Charles Kimbrough, Anchor Jim Dial on 'Murphy Brown,' Dies at 86 Bacharach composed the music for some 50 top 10 hits, including six that reached No. 1. Among his most...
Burt Bacharach, Architect of the Modern Pop Song, Dead at 94
Burt Bacharach, the acclaimed songwriter and composer whose lush orchestrations, challenging jazz chord progressions, and effortless melodies made him synonymous with the golden era of American pop music, has died at the age of 94. According to the Associated Press, Bacharach died Wednesday (February 8th) at home in Los Angeles...
