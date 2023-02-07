Read full article on original website
Related
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Filming Movie Parody Promos For WrestleMania 39
When WrestleMania Goes Hollywood this year, WWE plans on airing some movie parody promos just like they did in the past. This year’s WrestleMania 39 event takes place on April 1st and April 2nd from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, home of the NFL’s Rams (the reigning Super Bowl Champions for two more days) and Chargers.
tjrwrestling.net
Former WWE Star Talks Scrapped Plans To Be Kane’s Brother
A former WWE Superstar has discussed original plans to become the third Brother of Destruction and how it left Jim Cornette dismayed. Kane was famously revealed as The Undertaker’s younger brother, who was long thought to be dead, at the 1997 Badd Blood pay-per-view. Over the years the brothers have warred with one another and also teamed up as the dreaded Brothers of Destruction. But there could well have been another brother in the mix.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Hall Of Famer Suggests Who Should Retire Brock Lesnar
One WWE Hall of Famer has a great idea on who should be the one to end Brock Lesnar’s career. Brock Lesnar has been involved in either pro wrestling or MMA nonstop since 2000, save for a short stint as a football player for the Minnesota Vikings. He has...
tjrwrestling.net
Jerry Lawler Returning Home Following Stroke
Jerry Lawler’s stay in hospital is finally over. Two days ago, the wrestling world was shocked to learn that Lawler had suffered another health scare; in this case, a stroke. Initial reports on his stroke implied that it was “very serious”. However, his condition improved dramatically and he is...
tjrwrestling.net
Dusty Rhodes “Hated” WWE Star’s Original Name
A former WWE Superstar has recalled Dusty Rhodes’ full and frank assessment of their potential ring name, saying “I f*cking hate it.”. Summer Rae was part of WWE between 2011 and 2017, originally appearing for then-developmental territory FCW. Rae was part of NXT in its early years, teaming up with Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks to form The BFFs. Although she was known as Summer Rae for her run in the company, that wasn’t always going to be her name.
Trophy Hunter is Eaten Alive by Brother of Lion he Shot for an Instagram Post
John Lennon once said “ karma is going to get you”. This is the case of a story that took place in South Africa in which a trophy hunter of Lions was reportedly killed by the brother of a lion he had shot.
tjrwrestling.net
Jim Ross Says AEW Star “Was His Own Worst Enemy” In WWE
AEW announcer Jim Ross has discussed one of his colleague’s time in WWE and says he “rubbed some people the wrong way” in that company. Don Callis can be seen most Wednesdays and Fridays on AEW television ingratiating himself to The Elite while also currently also fawning over Konosuke Takeshita. But for Callis, life was not always so good.
tjrwrestling.net
Seth Rollins Says Logan Paul In WWE “For His Own Gain”
Seth Rollins does not like Logan Paul and he does not care who knows it as he warns that the social media star is “going to get creamed.”. Logan Paul has caused a stir since becoming part of WWE in 2022, despite only competing in four matches so far. He made his in-ring debut at WrestleMania 38 teaming with The Miz to defeat The Mysterios only for his partner to turn on him after the bout.
tjrwrestling.net
MJF Trashes WWE Hall Of Famer’s Promo Skills
MJF isn’t shy about voicing his opinion, even if it comes at the expense of revered Hall of Famers. Maxwell Jacob Friedman is known for many things but most fans consider his best skill to be his promos. Few wrestlers can match him on the microphone; in fact, he was voted Best on Interviews by readers of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter in 2021, which was a year that included CM Punk.
tjrwrestling.net
Seth Rollins On Modern Wrestling vs The Past – “We’re Not Sitting In Headlocks For 2 Hours”
Seth Rollins has re-ignited the debate between modern wrestling and the sport in days gone by and says it’s a “different type of physicality” felt today. The debate over modern wrestling vs. wrestling from the past is one sure to remain as the decades go on and different generations of talents set foot in the ring.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Bringing SmackDown To The UK
WWE has announced the location of SmackDown on the night before the company brings Money In The Bank to the UK for the very first time. WWE brought their first premium live event in 30 years to the UK when Clash at the Castle emanated from the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales in September 2022. That event saw Roman Reigns cling on to his Undisputed WWE Universal Title against Drew McIntyre thanks to Solo Sikoa.
tjrwrestling.net
Former WWE Star Backstage At AEW Dynamite
A wrestler that hadn’t been in WWE in three years was seen backstage in AEW. Jose Jorge Arriaga Rodriguez currently goes by the wrestling name Cinta de Oro, which is Spanish for “Golden Ribbon”. However, longtime WWE fans might remember him for his tenure as Sin Cara...
tjrwrestling.net
WWE SmackDown Star Teases Babyface Turn
A big babyface turn has been teased following WWE SmackDown with a stunning show of respect between Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar. In the main event of SmackDown Santos Escobar did battle with Madcap Moss, Karrion Kross, and Rey Mysterio to find a new number one contender for Gunther’s Intercontinental Championship. In the end, a flying elbow drop onto Rey Mysterio was enough to pick up the win for Moss who will get his title shot on the 17th of February.
tjrwrestling.net
The Undertaker Heavily Praises The Bloodline Storyline
The Undertaker had some really nice things to say about The Bloodline story recently by calling it a “compelling” storyline that is so well done. At the Royal Rumble, The Bloodline group split apart at the seams, so to speak. That’s because Sami Zayn refused Roman Reigns’ demand to attack Sami’s defenseless best friend Kevin Owens with a steel chair. The fans popped loudly when Zayn attacked Reigns with a steel chair. It led to Roman, Jimmy Uso & Solo Sikoa destroying Zayn right in front of Owens, who was handcuffed to the ropes.
tjrwrestling.net
WrestleMania 39 Match Featuring Seth Rollins Is Close To Official
Seth Rollins is going to WrestleMania 39 and his opponent at that event is virtually set in stone at this point. In the Men’s Royal Rumble match on January 28th, Seth “Freakin” Rollins entered the match at #15 while lasting an impressive 37:18 in the match with two eliminations. Rollins made it until the final four of the match when he was eliminated by Logan Paul, who entered the match at #29.
tjrwrestling.net
John Cena Wearing Skirt And Heels On Movie Set (PHOTO)
John Cena has been photographed wearing some interesting attire on the set of the movie he is currently filming. During his WWE career, John Cena was known for wearing jorts in the ring, sneakers and he often had different colored shirts that were huge merchandise sellers due to his popularity with WWE fans.
tjrwrestling.net
Ronda Rousey Returns To WWE SmackDown
Former SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey has returned to the blue brand for the first time since losing her title to Charlotte Flair at the end of 2022. On the last SmackDown of 2022, Rona Rousey successfully defended her SmackDown Women’s Championship against Raquel Rodriguez but her night was far from done. Charlotte Flair made her shocking return to WWE after months out of action and defeated Rousey for the gold in an impromptu match.
tjrwrestling.net
Big E Says WWE Star Has “All The Tools” To Be World Champion
Big E knows what it takes to reach the top of WWE and he has given some heavy praise to a current star that has a big championship opportunity coming up. During his WWE career, Big E has done a lot including his time as part of the legendary New Day group with many title reigns, he’s a Money in the Bank winner, he’s held the Intercontinental Title and also been the WWE Champion.
tjrwrestling.net
Chris Jericho Reveals How Long He Sat In Crowd At AEW Dynamite (PHOTO)
It’s rare for one of the most well-known wrestlers in the world to sit in a crowd for a significant amount of time and go unnoticed, but that’s exactly what Chris Jericho did. During the February 8th edition of AEW Dynamite, there was a Garcia-Guevara Gauntlet Match that...
tjrwrestling.net
Jay White’s Future Clearer After Loser Leaves Japan Match
The future of former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White has become clearer following his Loser Leaves Japan match against Hikuleo. Jay White has been a mainstay of New Japan Pro Wrestling ever since he returned to the promotion following his excursion in 2017 as Switchblade. White joined the Chaos faction led by Kazuchika Okada but in 2018 White and Okada’s long-time associate Gedo pulled off a stunning betrayal as they left Chaos to join Bullet Club.
Comments / 0