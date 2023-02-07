Seth Rollins does not like Logan Paul and he does not care who knows it as he warns that the social media star is “going to get creamed.”. Logan Paul has caused a stir since becoming part of WWE in 2022, despite only competing in four matches so far. He made his in-ring debut at WrestleMania 38 teaming with The Miz to defeat The Mysterios only for his partner to turn on him after the bout.

2 DAYS AGO