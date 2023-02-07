Read full article on original website
Dusty Rhodes “Hated” WWE Star’s Original Name
A former WWE Superstar has recalled Dusty Rhodes’ full and frank assessment of their potential ring name, saying “I f*cking hate it.”. Summer Rae was part of WWE between 2011 and 2017, originally appearing for then-developmental territory FCW. Rae was part of NXT in its early years, teaming up with Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks to form The BFFs. Although she was known as Summer Rae for her run in the company, that wasn’t always going to be her name.
WWE Star Recalls Wrestling In Prisons – “It Was Wild!”
Someone get Dominik Mysterio to call his mami because another WWE Superstar has detailed their experience wrestling in an actual prison. While WWE stars are used to wrestling in some of the finest arenas around the US and the world or in stadiums that can hold tens of thousands of adoring fans, the reality of wrestling on the independent scene can sometimes be slightly different.
WWE Hall Of Famer Suggests Who Should Retire Brock Lesnar
One WWE Hall of Famer has a great idea on who should be the one to end Brock Lesnar’s career. Brock Lesnar has been involved in either pro wrestling or MMA nonstop since 2000, save for a short stint as a football player for the Minnesota Vikings. He has...
Former WWE Star Talks Scrapped Plans To Be Kane’s Brother
A former WWE Superstar has discussed original plans to become the third Brother of Destruction and how it left Jim Cornette dismayed. Kane was famously revealed as The Undertaker’s younger brother, who was long thought to be dead, at the 1997 Badd Blood pay-per-view. Over the years the brothers have warred with one another and also teamed up as the dreaded Brothers of Destruction. But there could well have been another brother in the mix.
WrestleMania 39 Match Featuring Seth Rollins Is Close To Official
Seth Rollins is going to WrestleMania 39 and his opponent at that event is virtually set in stone at this point. In the Men’s Royal Rumble match on January 28th, Seth “Freakin” Rollins entered the match at #15 while lasting an impressive 37:18 in the match with two eliminations. Rollins made it until the final four of the match when he was eliminated by Logan Paul, who entered the match at #29.
Big E Says WWE Star Has “All The Tools” To Be World Champion
Big E knows what it takes to reach the top of WWE and he has given some heavy praise to a current star that has a big championship opportunity coming up. During his WWE career, Big E has done a lot including his time as part of the legendary New Day group with many title reigns, he’s a Money in the Bank winner, he’s held the Intercontinental Title and also been the WWE Champion.
Sami Zayn Comments On Bringing Back Popular Theme Song
Sami Zayn has commented on the possibility of bringing back his past theme song going into his huge championship match at Elimination Chamber. During the 20-year wrestling career of Sami Zayn, he has had a lot of big matches, but nothing compared to what’s coming next Saturday, February 18th at Elimination Chamber. That’s the night where Sami gets to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in Sami’s hometown of Montreal.
WWE Filming Movie Parody Promos For WrestleMania 39
When WrestleMania Goes Hollywood this year, WWE plans on airing some movie parody promos just like they did in the past. This year’s WrestleMania 39 event takes place on April 1st and April 2nd from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, home of the NFL’s Rams (the reigning Super Bowl Champions for two more days) and Chargers.
Cody Rhodes: The Right Choice To Main Event WrestleMania 39 Against Roman Reigns
Taking a closer look at why Cody Rhodes is absolutely the right choice to main event WrestleMania 39. We are officially on the Road to WrestleMania. It is the best time of the year to be a WWE fan. This year is especially unique because it feels like, for the first time in years, WWE doesn’t really need to rely on part-time legends of the past to sell the show of shows to the average viewer.
Jerry Lawler Returning Home Following Stroke
Jerry Lawler’s stay in hospital is finally over. Two days ago, the wrestling world was shocked to learn that Lawler had suffered another health scare; in this case, a stroke. Initial reports on his stroke implied that it was “very serious”. However, his condition improved dramatically and he is...
Gunther Faces Surprise New Challenger For WWE Intercontinental Title
WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther is set to put his gold on the line after finding a new challenger on SmackDown. Gunther won the Intercontinental Title back in June 2022 when he defeated Ricochet for the gold on SmackDown. Since then The Ring General has held onto his title with an iron fist and can now boast of having the longest Intercontinental Championship reign of the 21st century after overtaking Shelton Benjamin’s 2004/5 reign that lasted 244 days.
Top 10 Wrestling Stories of the Week 2/10: WWE Elimination Chamber Matches, Jerry Lawler Suffers Stroke, New AEW Tag Champs, More
Welcome back, TJRWrestling readers! Did you spend all day Friday trying to figure out how to pop a balloon, and missed WWE Smackdown? Perhaps you spent all day Monday praying for the people of Turkey and Syria, and missed Raw. Worry not for I have returned with another edition of...
The Undertaker Says It’s Unfair To Compare Bray Wyatt To Him
The Undertaker thinks it isn’t fair for people to compare Bray Wyatt to him even though they are both supernatural characters to some degree. At the Raw XXX show celebrating 30 years of Raw on January 23rd, The Undertaker choked LA Knight before tossing him over to Wyatt, who dropped Knight with a Sister Abigail neckbreaker. The Deadman whispered something into Wyatt’s ear after that. Wyatt said he won’t reveal what he was told in that moment.
Eddie Kingston Didn’t Like MJF Getting So Much TV Time On AEW Dynamite
Eddie Kingston has fired off another shot toward the current AEW World Champion MJF while complaining about all the TV time that MJF gets. On the February 8th edition of AEW Dynamite, the AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman (aka MJF) was featured heavily on the show as he picked up a victory over Konosuke Takeshita in a competitive opening match.
WWE Name Retires From The Ring
A former WWE star and NXT champion has hung up their boots according to Performance Center Head Coach Matt Bloom. Oney Lorcan was best known on the wrestling scene outside of WWE as Biff Busick, but he joined up to be part of the NXT brand in 2015. His time on the developmental brand is best remembered for his run as NXT Tag Team Champion alongside Danny Burch and their role in Pat McAfee’s Kings of Wrestling stable that took on The Undisputed ERA in WarGames.
Seth Rollins Names His Favorite WrestleMania Moment
Seth Rollins has made his pick for the most favorite WrestleMania moment and if you know how his career has gone then his choice might be the most obvious of them all. During his ten-plus years in WWE, Seth Rollins has competed at WrestleMania against some of the biggest names in WWE history like Randy Orton, Brock Lesnar, Triple H, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes and many others.
WWE SmackDown Star Teases Babyface Turn
A big babyface turn has been teased following WWE SmackDown with a stunning show of respect between Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar. In the main event of SmackDown Santos Escobar did battle with Madcap Moss, Karrion Kross, and Rey Mysterio to find a new number one contender for Gunther’s Intercontinental Championship. In the end, a flying elbow drop onto Rey Mysterio was enough to pick up the win for Moss who will get his title shot on the 17th of February.
Cody Rhodes-Paul Heyman Raw Segment Was “Completely Different” From Original Plans
The heavily praised Cody Rhodes segment on Raw with Paul Heyman was originally planned to be different than what actually aired. On the February 6th episode of Raw, Cody Rhodes was in the ring doing a promo about WrestleMania 39 talking about his championship match against current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Cody earned the championship match by winning the Men’s Royal Rumble.
Mick Foley Talked Vince McMahon Out Of Taking Dumpster Bump
Mick Foley has told a funny story about how he had to talk Vince McMahon out of taking a dangerous bump that took place on Monday Night Raw in the Attitude Era. When Mick Foley debuted in WWE in 1996, he came in with a reputation as a man that wasn’t afraid to put his body on the line to entertain the fans. Foley was known for taking big bumps in matches and segments as his way of earning the respect of the fans.
Jey Uso Returns On WWE Smackdown To Defend Tag Team Titles, Talks With Sami Zayn
Jey Uso made a triumphant return on WWE Smackdown to defend the Tag Team Titles while also having a private moment with Sami Zayn. Going into the February 10th edition of WWE Smackdown from the Mohegan Sun Arean in Uncasville, CT, there were questions about whether Jey Uso would appear on the show. Jey wasn’t on last week’s Smackdown episode, which didn’t make the “Tribal Chief” Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns happy as the leader of The Bloodline.
