Read full article on original website
Related
Romney Breaks With Top Republicans, Insists Chinese Balloon Crisis Was ‘Skillfully’ Handled
In a break from major Republican players, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told CNN Thursday the U.S. made the right call in waiting to shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon until it was over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday. “Was everything done 100 percent correctly? I can’t imagine that would be the case of almost anything we do. But I came away more confident,” Romney told CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju. “I believe that the administration, the president, our military and intelligence agencies, acted skillfully and with care. At the same time, their capabilities are extraordinarily impressive.” U.S. defense officials waited to shoot the balloon to prevent falling debris from hurting people on the ground, Biden told reporters last week. Meanwhile, Romney’s fellow Republicans are slamming Biden for not shooting down the balloon sooner, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) telling CNN the U.S. should have never let the surveillance mechanism even enter the country. Read it at @mkraju
Trump's most loyal supporters in Congress are calling for an immediate halt to US support for Ukraine
Eleven House Republicans have backed a measure calling for an immediate halt of US aid to Ukraine. The measure is backed by Reps. Matt Gaetz, Lauren Boebert, and Marjorie Taylor Greene. A recent poll found nearly two-thirds of American support continued aid to Ukraine. A group of House Republicans is...
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
Russia has prepared 1,800 tanks and 4,000 armoured vehicles 'for invasion in ten days'
A Ukrainian official, speaking to Foreign Policy, also estimated that Russia has 300 helicopters and 2,700 artillery systems ready for a new invasion.
AOC Part of a Group of Politicians Who Now Stand Accused of Paying a Foreign Agent to Help Their Re-Elections in 2022
Just as the temperature of Chinese-American relations is approaching a boil, a new report shows that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and a handful of other lawmakers paid a Chinese foreign agent to help them keep their jobs during the mid-terms.
Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
BBC
US and Canada military shoot down new unidentified object
Another unidentified object has been shot down over North American airspace, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has confirmed. He said the latest object "violated Canadian airspace" and was shot down over Yukon in north-west Canada. Both Canadian and US aircraft were scrambled to track down the object which Mr Trudeau...
BBC
Assam: India child brides desperate after mass arrests
Momina Khatun is convinced she is cursed. She's one of hundreds of women in the north-eastern Indian state of Assam who married under the age of 18 - and are now stuck in limbo after their husbands were arrested in a crackdown on child marriage. The state government claims it...
BBC
Far-right Scot admits terror charges over replica machine gun
A Glasgow man who joined a far-right online group and shared a video on how to make a replica sub-machine gun has admitted terror charges. James Farrell, 32, shared racist and neo-Nazi views with other members of the Oaken Hearth group. He posted offensive comments and photos about black and...
BBC
Knowsley: Asylum seeker says he was shocked by hotel protest
Fifteen people have been arrested after violent clashes outside a Merseyside hotel accommodating asylum seekers. Ahmed, who did not want to give his second name, said he saw the protest from a window in the hotel, where he has been staying for a month as a political asylum seeker. The...
BBC
Pregnant Russian women flying to Argentina for citizenship, officials say
More than 5,000 pregnant Russian women have entered Argentina in recent months, including 33 on a single flight on Thursday, officials say. The latest arrivals were all in the final weeks of pregnancy, according to the national migration agency. It is believed the women want to make sure their babies...
BBC
Capitol rioter who jabbed Confederate flag at black cop jailed
A rioter who jabbed a Confederate flag at a black policeman while storming the US Capitol two years ago has been sentenced to three years in prison. Kevin Seefried, 53, was convicted in June of obstructing Congress and unlawful parading. Images of him bearing the banner of the slaveholding South...
BBC
High-altitude object shot down off Alaska, US says
US President Joe Biden ordered a fighter jet to shoot down an unidentified "high-altitude object" off Alaska on Friday, the White House says. Spokesman John Kirby said the unmanned object was "the size of a small car" and posed a "reasonable threat" to civilian aviation. The object's purpose and origin...
BBC
Abu Hamza's son's deportation very worrying - lawyer
There are "grave concerns" about the deportation of Abu Hamza's son to Turkey, the BBC has been told. Sufyan Mustafa, from London, was stripped of his British citizenship in 2016 after he travelled to fight in Syria. The 28-year-old is due to be put on a Turkey-bound flight from the...
BBC
Presbyterian Church says position on women ministers unchanged
The Presbyterian Church in Ireland has made it clear its policy of ordaining women ministers has not changed. Although the next leader of the church, the Reverend Sam Mawhinney, is not in favour of female ordination, the church said it remains its "settled" policy. Since Dr Mawhinney outlined his personal...
BBC
Tu v Aap: The Indian woman who sparked a Twitter battle on pronouns
In India when you call someone "you", how do you address them? Do you call them a respectful "aap" or an informal "tu" or use the middle-of-the-road pronoun "tum"?. That's the question that Indian Twitter has been debating for the past few days. It started earlier this week with a...
BBC
Far-right extremist jailed after Lake District tunnel plan
A far-right extremist group discussed creating an underground Lake District base, a court has heard. "Chief propagandist" Kurt McGowan, of Workington, Cumbria, was jailed for seven years after pleading guilty to seven terrorist offences. The cell called him "our very own Goebbels", a reference to Nazi Joseph Goebbels, in a...
BBC
'My marriage isn't respected, isn't glorified by the Church’
The Church of England has today backed proposals to allow prayers of blessing for same-sex couples, however its position on gay marriage will not change and same-sex couples will still be unable to marry in church. A listener, Suzanne Elvidge, contacted us to share that she was leaving the Church...
BBC
Ukraine war: Belgorod locals live in fear but won't blame Putin
The sounds of war are becoming routine at this market a few miles inside Russia's border with Ukraine. I hear explosions in the distance. But no-one flinches. Just metres away other stalls have been reduced to twisted metal. They were hit by a mortar a few days before. At the...
BBC
Earthquake: Irish charity Goal says 27 of its workers killed
An Irish-based aid charity, Goal, has confirmed that 27 of its workers have lost their lives in the earthquake in Syria and Turkey. The victims were 26 Syrian citizens and one Turkish citizen, but an undisclosed number of other Goal aid workers remain unaccounted for, the charity said. Goal's chief...
Comments / 0