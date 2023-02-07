Read full article on original website
A Warning Sign For Stocks And Your Portfolio Looms In The Second Half Of February
The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) is off to a strong start to 2023, but history suggests the second half of February could be a difficult road for the market. After a difficult December and a horrible overall 2022, the stock market rallied in January as fears over inflation subsided. Investors are now optimistic the Federal Reserve can avoid a hard landing for the U.S. economy and could even be in a position to begin cutting interest rates sooner than expected. Related Link: U.S. Consumer Sentiment Jumps 5.7% In February: What It Means For The Markets Historically Bad: Unfortunately, Carson...
Newell Brands' Highlights: Q4 Earnings Beat, Management Overhaul, Sluggish Outlook & More
Newell Brands Inc (NASDAQ: NWL) reported a fourth-quarter FY22 sales decline of 18.5% year-on-year to $2.29 billion, beating the consensus of $2.23 billion. Gross margin for the quarter contracted 350 basis points to 26.3%, and the gross profit decreased 28.3% to $600 million. Operating loss for the quarter totaled $(273) million compared to an income of $170 million last year. The company held $287 million in cash and equivalents as of Dec. 31, 2022. Adjusted EPS of $0.16 beat the analyst consensus of $0.11. "The business continued to be impacted by a tough operating environment, including slowing consumer demand for general merchandise categories, as well as inventory reductions...
Global Payments Likely To Report Higher Quarterly Earnings, Here's A Look At Recent Price Target Changes By The Most Accurate Analysts
Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN) is scheduled to release quarterly results before the opening bell on Feb. 10, 2023. Analysts expect the company to post quarterly earnings at $2.41 per share, up from $2.13 per share in the year-ago period. The company’s revenue might come in at $2.01 billion. Global Payments shares rose 0.1% to close at $111.64 on Thursday. Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables. Let’s have a look at how Benzinga’s most-accurate analysts have rated...
PayPal Shows Progress Being Made For Growth, Could Have EPS Upside With Conservative Guidance: What 7 Analysts Are Saying
Digital payments company PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) reported fourth-quarter financial results after market close on Thursday. Here’s what analysts are saying about the company’s results and guidance. The PayPal Analysts: Needham analyst Mayank Tandon had a Hold rating on PayPal and no price target. Canaccord analyst Joseph Vafi had a Buy rating and a price target of $160. Morgan Stanley analyst James Faucette had an Overweight rating and a price target of $133. Oppenheimer analyst Dominick Gabriele had an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $85 to $90. RBC Capital analyst Daniel Perlin had an Outperform rating and a price target of $96. Mizuho analyst Dan Dolev had a Buy rating...
Terreno Realty Offers 5 Million Shares at $62.50: Assessing Its Impact
From time to time, companies partake in a secondary public offering of their stock to raise funds. The stock offering is set at a lower price to attract investor interest, and the funds derived may be used to pay down excessive debt, fund new acquisitions, invest in product development or cover an operational shortfall. When this happens, the usual effect is an immediate fall in the price of shares, but depending on the reason for the public offering, the stock can sometimes regain its footing fairly soon. Here is one real estate investment trust (REIT) that recently announced a public offering of...
S&P 500 Settles Lower, Market Volatility Rises
US stocks closed lower on Thursday, reversing gains recorded earlier during the session. Data released Thursday showed initial jobless climbing to 196,000 in the week ending February 4, compared to the prior week's nine-month low of 183,000. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) shares fell 1.3% after the company reported Q1 results. PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) shares gained 1% after the company posted upbeat quarterly earnings and announced a 10% increase in its annualized dividend to $5.06 per share. As far as the earnings season is concerned, more than half of the S&P 500 companies have released quarterly results so far, with...
Indie Semiconductor To Snap GEO Semiconductor For $275M Including Earnout
Indie Semiconductor, Inc (NASDAQ: INDI) agreed to acquire GEO Semiconductor, Inc, a video processors maker for automotive cameras, for $180 million. The purchase consideration comprised $90 million in cash plus 12 million Indie shares. The shares were worth $95 million based on the February 8 closing of $7.92. The consideration included an earnout provision of up to $90 million. Indie expects the acquisition to be accretive to 2023 non-GAAP EPS. Acquisition of GEO, a private fabless semiconductor supplier, adds immediate scale to indie's Image Processing program and enables true sensor fusion of Radar, LiDAR, Ultrasound, and Computer Vision solutions in advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) applications. "Camera processing is...
Insiders Selling Meta Platforms And 3 Other Stocks
The Nasdaq dropped by more than 100 points on Thursday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision. Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform. Qualtrics International The Trade: Qualtrics...
Lyft Gets Price Targets Cut By Analysts After Weak Guidance
Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT) reported better-than-expected sales for its fourth quarter, but issued Q1 revenue guidance below analyst estimates. Lyft said fourth-quarter revenue increased 21% year-over-year to $1.18 billion, which beat average analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Lyft sees first-quarter revenue of approximately $975 million versus estimates of $1.09 billion. The company sees Q1 adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization of $5 million to $15 million, versus estimates of $83.6 million. Lyft shares dropped 32.2% to $11.00 in pre-market trading. These analysts made changes to their price targets on Lyft following the release of results. Truist Securities cut the price target on Lyft...
3 REITs That Beat Analyst's Estimates But Missed On Guidance
Over time, strong earnings will usually result in an increase in a company’s stock price. But stock prices can fluctuate greatly in the days following earnings reports and may even make large upside moves if the earnings are not only good but also top Wall Street’s estimates. Companies that beat the estimates on earnings and/or revenue often continue to do well over the next quarter. But when forward guidance is below analysts’ estimates, it can considerably reduce the Street’s enthusiasm for the stock. Take a look at three real estate investment trusts (REITs) that beat analysts’ fourth-quarter estimates. Forward guidance is another...
Pixelworks Analyst Opts For Conservative Numbers Until More Visibility
Needham analyst Rajvindra Gill maintained Pixelworks Inc (NASDAQ: PXLW) with a Buy and raised the price target from $4 to $4.20. Pixelworks guided well below expectations. The Q4 results excellently documented mobile-related weakness, and the analyst saw PXLW's report, essentially confirming that 1Q23 will be the bottom. The company expects mobile conditions to remain challenging as OEM customers reduce excess inventory. Chinese COVID impacts (shutdowns turned to mass infections) halted production and demand, but management (who is in China now) expects a vital reopening. The analyst believes the company has managed inventory well and will likely rebound strongly in 2H23. Pixelwork's TrueCut Motion technology was distributed globally for Avatar: The...
Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Research Coverage On These 3 Marijuana Stocks
Cantor Fitzgerald’s Pablo Zuanic initiated research coverage of Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCQX: VRNOF), Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: AAWH), and Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (CSE: PLTH) (OTCQX: PLNHF). The Thesis The analyst initiated research coverage on Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. with "a Neutral rating and a 12-month price target of $1.75,” reads the report. Regarding Verano Holdings: “We initiate research coverage with an Overweight rating and a 12-month price target of $10,” Zuanic said. On its part, Planet 13, with “a Neutral rating and a 12-month price target of $0.95 (...) has built one of the most iconic megastore concepts in the cannabis...
Top 5 Financial Stocks That May Crash
The most overbought stocks in the financial sector presents an opportunity to go short on these overvalued companies. The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock's strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock's price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered overbought when the RSI is above 70. Here’s the latest list of major overbought players in this sector. United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: UIHC) United Insurance Holdings, during November, posted a...
Global Payments Clocks 2% Adj Revenue Growth In Q4; Updates On Acquisitions & Divestments
Global Payments Inc (NYSE: GPN) reported fourth-quarter FY22 adjusted net revenue growth of 2% year-on-year (4% Y/Y in constant currency) to $2.02 billion, beating the consensus of $2.01 billion. The adjusted operating margin expanded 240 basis points to 44.4%. Adjusted EPS of $2.42 beat the consensus of $2.41. Global Payments held $1.998 billion in cash and equivalents. CFO Josh Whipple said, "Our 2023 outlook reflects the closings of the acquisition of EVO Payments, the divestiture of Netspend's consumer business, and the sale of Gaming Solutions in each case by the end of the first quarter." Whipple concluded, "We presume a stable worldwide macroeconomic backdrop throughout calendar year...
Investor Optimism Declines Slightly As Dow Drops 250 Points
The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed some decline in the overall sentiment among US investors. US stocks closed lower on Thursday as investors assessed recent batch of corporate earnings. Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) shares dropped 4.4% on Thursday on continued weakness after the company's BARD AI chatbot gave an incorrect answer in a company ad. The Dow closed lower by around 249 points to 33,699.88 on Thursday. The S&P 500 fell 0.88% to 4,081.50, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.02% to settle at 11,789.58 in the session. Investors are awaiting earnings results from Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN), IQVIA Holdings...
Lyft, BARK And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Friday's Pre-Market Session
U.S. stock futures traded lower this morning. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s pre-market trading session. Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT) shares dipped 33% to $10.87 in pre-market trading after the company issued Q1 revenue guidance below analyst estimates. Several analysts, including, Keybanc, Truist Securities and DA Davidson downgraded the stock following earnings. BARK, Inc. (NYSE: BARK) declined 12.5% to $1.7150 in pre-market trading after reporting results for the third quarter. SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE: SLQT) dropped 12.2% to $1.80 in pre-market trading after climbing over 35% on Thursday. SelectQuote recently reported better-than-expected Q2 results and raised the lower end of...
EXCLUSIVE: Why DraftKings Is A Key Holding Of Ark Invest, Stands Out Ahead Of The Sports Betting Competition
The sports betting sector has become incredibly competitive, with many operators competing for market share in the legalized states. A portfolio manager for Ark Invest told Benzinga why DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) stood out for years and could be the long-term winner. What Happened: Since going public via SPAC merger, DraftKings has been a pure play investment options for those looking for exposure to online sports betting. Ark Invest and its CEO Cathie Wood have been fans of DraftKings for years, with the stock a key holding in the firm's ETFs. The newly released Ark Invest Big Ideas 2023 highlighted the belief that sports betting will...
Raymond James Remains Bullish On Tempur Sealy On Solid Set-Up For Growth In 2023
Raymond James analyst Bobby Griffin reiterated a Strong Buy rating on the shares of Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE: TPX) and raised the price target from $45 to $49. Q4 sales came in modestly below consensus expectations, while adjusted EBITDA was relatively in line and adjusted EPS beat consensus. While demand remains challenging, it appears the industry is stabilizing, and Tempur Sealy continues to perform well on a relative basis, added the analyst. Equally important, while the midpoint of 2023 EPS guidance is modestly below consensus, when adjusting for incremental interest expense and a higher share count, the actual earnings power of the business in 2023 is...
Why CleanSpark (CLSK) Is Falling Today
CleanSpark Inc (NASDAQ: CLSK) shares are trading lower by 7.49% to $3.00 during Friday's session. The company reported mixed first-quarter financial results. What Happened? CleanSpark reported quarterly losses of 46 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of a loss of 62 cents. The company also reported quarterly sales of $27.82 million, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $30.01 million by 7.30%. This sales figure represents a 32.6% decrease over sales of $41.24 million in the same period last year. See Also: What In The World Is Going On With AMC And APE Shares? The company notably recognized a net loss for the three...
'I Think It's Peaked Already': Jim Cramer On This Stock Up 22% Over Past Month
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Okta Inc (NASDAQ: OKTA) CEO Todd McKinnon has "got to pivot first. We mean pivot, going from loss and high growth to a little less growth and profit." When asked about AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE: AB), he said, "I think you possibly have a winner. Please don’t buy all at once, though." Cramer recommended buying more Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) shares. Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here. Cramer said EMCOR Group Inc (NYSE: EME) is his kind of stock. "That’s exactly what I’m looking for," he added. The "Mad Money" host said he prefers Chevron (NYSE: CVX) over Hess Corp (NYSE: HES). When asked about STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE: STM), he said, "I think it’s peaked already." Now Read This: Investor Optimism Declines Slightly As Dow Drops 250 Points Photo via Shutterstock. © 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
