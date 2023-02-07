Listen here: https://feeds.podetize.com/zQclKDJjw.mp3. In her 89 years Evelyn Auger has served her state – she worked for Health and Human Services for many years; served her family, raising five children and served her community with more than 40 years as a planning board member and a few terms as a selectperson in her hometown of Sanbornton, New Hampshire. You might think that with all this she wouldn’t have time for anything else but you’d be wrong. Evelyn has spent much of her life bringing historic women to life in words and dress.

