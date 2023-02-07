ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dover, NH

New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Manchester Chief and UNH Prof Talk Police Reform Around Race

There are racist police officers in New Hampshire, according to former public defender Julian Jefferson. Not so, according to Allen Aldenberg, police chief of the largest city in the state. Jefferson is now a visiting professor at the University of New Hampshire Law School. He recently wrote a commentary column that was featured in the Portsmouth Herald. He singled out the Manchester police force as being racist, but Manchester’s police chief Allen Aldenberg disputes that. Podcast producer Roger Wood spoke with both of them talking about the issues they agree with and those they dispute.
MANCHESTER, NH
Moose’s Pals: Lacey and Little Bear are Friendly and Cuddly

Welcome to this week’s edition of Moose’s Pals, a weekly column devoted to pets that are available for adoption at local animal shelters. Moose is our mascot here at InDepthNH.org, and each week he and his mom select those who are waiting for new homes. He scans the websites of New Hampshire animal shelters and randomly selects five pets available for adoption to feature in this column. Contact the shelter listed for each pet to find out their process and adoption fees.
CONCORD, NH
Becoming Mary Baker Eddy – A Conversation with Evelyn Auger of Sanbornton

Listen here: https://feeds.podetize.com/zQclKDJjw.mp3. In her 89 years Evelyn Auger has served her state – she worked for Health and Human Services for many years; served her family, raising five children and served her community with more than 40 years as a planning board member and a few terms as a selectperson in her hometown of Sanbornton, New Hampshire. You might think that with all this she wouldn’t have time for anything else but you’d be wrong. Evelyn has spent much of her life bringing historic women to life in words and dress.
SANBORNTON, NH
Sleeping Bags, Jackets Donated To Help Young Homeless People Stay Warm

New Hampshire people stepped up big time to help homeless youths facing frigid cold temperatures, according to Kat Strange, communications director for Waypoint NH. Strange said Waypoint estimates by end of the day Friday about 900 people came through the doors with donations including Manchester and Rocester sites with about 4,000 items after she put out the alert that the need was there because of the frigid temperatures.
MANCHESTER, NH
Barrington, NH
ABOUT

Welcome to InDepthNH.org, the nonprofit watchdog news website published by the New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism.

 http://indepthnh.org/

