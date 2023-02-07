Read full article on original website
Manchester Chief and UNH Prof Talk Police Reform Around Race
There are racist police officers in New Hampshire, according to former public defender Julian Jefferson. Not so, according to Allen Aldenberg, police chief of the largest city in the state. Jefferson is now a visiting professor at the University of New Hampshire Law School. He recently wrote a commentary column that was featured in the Portsmouth Herald. He singled out the Manchester police force as being racist, but Manchester’s police chief Allen Aldenberg disputes that. Podcast producer Roger Wood spoke with both of them talking about the issues they agree with and those they dispute.
Help for Homeless NH People Highlights Executive Council Meeting
CONCORD – After a breakfast meeting at the Council on Housing Stability Wednesday, the Executive Council approved a number of contracts focused on helping people with their housing needs. Executive Councilor Cinde Warmington, D-Concord, said we don’t have an accurate count “but we do know there are hundreds without...
Moose’s Pals: Lacey and Little Bear are Friendly and Cuddly
Welcome to this week’s edition of Moose’s Pals, a weekly column devoted to pets that are available for adoption at local animal shelters. Moose is our mascot here at InDepthNH.org, and each week he and his mom select those who are waiting for new homes. He scans the websites of New Hampshire animal shelters and randomly selects five pets available for adoption to feature in this column. Contact the shelter listed for each pet to find out their process and adoption fees.
Becoming Mary Baker Eddy – A Conversation with Evelyn Auger of Sanbornton
Listen here: https://feeds.podetize.com/zQclKDJjw.mp3. In her 89 years Evelyn Auger has served her state – she worked for Health and Human Services for many years; served her family, raising five children and served her community with more than 40 years as a planning board member and a few terms as a selectperson in her hometown of Sanbornton, New Hampshire. You might think that with all this she wouldn’t have time for anything else but you’d be wrong. Evelyn has spent much of her life bringing historic women to life in words and dress.
Sleeping Bags, Jackets Donated To Help Young Homeless People Stay Warm
New Hampshire people stepped up big time to help homeless youths facing frigid cold temperatures, according to Kat Strange, communications director for Waypoint NH. Strange said Waypoint estimates by end of the day Friday about 900 people came through the doors with donations including Manchester and Rocester sites with about 4,000 items after she put out the alert that the need was there because of the frigid temperatures.
Mass. Man Sentenced to 24 Months in Prison for Possessing Stolen Trailers
CONCORD – Robert Gramolini, 64, of Malden, Massachusetts, was sentenced to 24 months in federal prison for possession of stolen goods, United States Attorney Jane E. Young announced today. According to court documents and statements made in court, Gramolini was seen on video driving a gray Dodge pickup stealing...
How Much Legislature Accomplishes Is Up for Debate
The New Hampshire Legislature is set up to have a dynamic not seen in Concord in decades. Republicans control both the House and Senate and Gov. Chris Sununu sits ready in his office — when he is not traveling the country raising his profile — to sign any GOP initiative that makes its way to his desk.
State Revenues Continue Upward Trend
CONCORD — In January, state revenues continue to produce more than budget writers anticipated led by business, hospitality and sweepstakes levies. In data released Friday by the Department of Administrative Services, the state garnered $202.7 million for January, $42.4 million more than estimates and $9.3 million more than a year ago.
