With the Appalachian Mountains to the east and the Mississippi River to the west, Kentucky is a picturesque state with stunning landscapes. Best Places to Live in Kentucky: Home to Daniel Boone National Forest and Mammoth Cave National Park, the state offers ample outdoor adventure for families who love an active lifestyle. It is the birthplace of the famous Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) and is also known for horse racing, bourbon, and bluegrass music.

