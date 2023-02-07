Read full article on original website
Lincoln was no favorite son in his native Kentucky
No son of Kentucky is more famous or more revered than Abraham Lincoln, who was born on Feb. 12, 1809, near Hodgenville. His birthplace is a national shrine. His statue stands tall in the Capitol rotunda in Frankfort. Lincoln was the first Republican president, and today Kentucky is one of...
Trader Joe’s Moving Into South Central KY But It’s Not What You Might Think
Have you ever visited a Trader Joe's? They have them in Louisville, Lexington, and Nashville. I've been to the one in Nashville. Of Trader Joe's and Whole Foods--the two chains I assume are direct rivals due to their offerings--I much prefer Trader Joe's. AMERICA'S FASCINATION WITH TRADER JOE'S. And that's...
nomadlawyer.org
10 Best Places to Live in Kentucky State for Families
With the Appalachian Mountains to the east and the Mississippi River to the west, Kentucky is a picturesque state with stunning landscapes. Best Places to Live in Kentucky: Home to Daniel Boone National Forest and Mammoth Cave National Park, the state offers ample outdoor adventure for families who love an active lifestyle. It is the birthplace of the famous Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) and is also known for horse racing, bourbon, and bluegrass music.
fox56news.com
Body found near Kilrush Drive in Lexington
A decomposing body was found near Kilrush Drive in Lexington Wednesday. A decomposing body was found near Kilrush Drive in Lexington Wednesday. Bill to remove sales tax from feminine hygeine products …. House Bill 142 was introduced to the committee on Wednesday. Evening weather forecast: 2/9/2023. Whoosh! The wind was...
fox56news.com
Kentucky prosecutor caught in scandal resigns
Ronnie Goldy Jr. is accused of providing legal favors for nude photos. Ronnie Goldy Jr. is accused of providing legal favors for nude photos. February 9: Rising rent, a coffee perk, and why the …. Here are five things to know before bed on February 9, 2023. Fayette County students...
fox56news.com
Madison County fire crews respond to 2 overnight fires
The first was an abandoned house in Richmond, the second, a home in Berea. Madison County fire crews respond to 2 overnight …. The first was an abandoned house in Richmond, the second, a home in Berea. February 9: Rising rent, a coffee perk, and why the …. Here are...
‘Southern gem’: Lexington among the 14 most underrated US travel destinations
Lexington made the cut for Reader's Digest's 14 most underrated travel destinations and the article did not shy away from heaping praise on the "Southern gem".
WKYT 27
New details in Kentucky liquor store raids
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re learning more about a federal raid of a vintage liquor store. In January, agents seized several rare bourbons at the Lexington and Louisville locations of Justins’ House of Bourbon. At the time, regulators said the raids were in connection to the improper purchase...
WKYT 27
WATCH | Man seriously hurt after being hit by car in Lexington
WATCH | Vending machine with free life-saving drug placed in Madison Co. jail. A life-saving drug is now available for free from a vending machine in the Madison County Detention Center. WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast. Updated: 8 hours ago. WATCH | Senate panel passes controversial bill dealing with LGBTQ...
WKYT 27
Popular Lexington restaurant back open
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A popular Lexington restaurant is finally back open. Ramsey’s Diner in Andover reopened on Monday. The restaurant closed on Christmas Eve after the severe cold in December caused its water pipes to burst. After more than six weeks of working to rebuild, the Lexington Fayette...
247Sports
Offers continue going out from Kentucky coaches
Kentucky has offered Waxhaw (N.C.) Marvin Ridge 2024 offensive tackle Kai Greer (6-foot-6, 270), Portal (Ga.) 2024 athlete Amir Jackson (6-foot-5, 210), Cincinnati (Ohio) Withrow 2025 wide receiver Quintin Simmons (6-foot-1, 170), Dublin (Ga.) 2024 defensive lineman Nasir Johnson (6-foot-4, 300), Valley (Ala.) 2024 cornerback Jay Harper (6-foot, 165), Columbus (Ohio) Gahanna Lincoln 2024 edge rusher Elijah King (6-foot-6, 230), Cheshire Academy (Conn.) 2024 tight end Luke Reynolds (6-foot-4, 215), Cleveland (Ohio) Heights 2025 offensive tackle Sandale Jackson (6-foot-7, 295), Calhoun (Ga.) 2025 tight end Emaree Winston (6-foot-3, 230), Bryant (Ark.) 2024 defensive lineman TJ Lindsey (6-foot-4, 275), Alpharetta (Ga.) Milton 2025 tight end Ryan Ghea (6-foot-5, 231), Rabun Gap-Nacoochee (Ga.) 2024 interior offensive lineman Felix Doege (6-foot-4, 280), Fort Pierce (Fla.) John Carroll 2026 offensive tackle Micah Smith (6-foot-4, 285), Ocoee (Fla.) 2025 athlete Joshua Guerrier (5-foot-10, 150), Temecula (Cali.) Great Oak 2024 running back Andre Skelton (6-foot-1, 215) and Nashville (Tenn.) Brentwood Academy 2025 offensive tackle Jon Adair (6-foot-5, 265).
WKYT 27
High winds potentially to blame for part of Lexington building collapsing
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - High winds may have played a role in part of a building in Lexington collapsing. Fire officials say it happened early Thursday afternoon in the 100 block of Trade Street. They say the street-side façade of a building collapsed, potentially due to the high winds.
Persistent Injuries Pose Significant and Familiar Issue for Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. — With seven games left in the regular season, Kentucky basketball is fighting for its NCAA Tournament life, reeling after a 15-point loss at home to Arkansas on Tuesday. The Wildcats entered the 2022-23 campaign as the No. 4 team in the nation, as coach John Calipari had ...
WKYT 27
Good Question: Why are there wooden guard rails on US 68 from Paris to Lexington?
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a road thousands of our viewers drive every day, and one of them had a question about why it looks the way it does. For today’s Good Question, Keith asks, Why are there wooden guard rails on the road from Paris to Lexington on U.S. 68?
WKYT 27
Tree falls on top of Paris home
PARIS, Ky. (WKYT) - a tree fell on top of a Paris home while the family was still inside. It was quite the unwelcome surprise for one Bourbon County family when a 60-foot pine tree was uprooted and came crashing down onto their Lynnwood Drive home. “We had wind expected...
linknky.com
The top headlines from this week in Frankfort
This week, the Kentucky General Assembly reconvened for the second part of the 30-day session. After taking a one-month break after the first week of the session in early January, the Republican-dominated legislature wasted no time getting back to business in the state’s capital. While odd years are shorter...
This Is Kentucky's Best Mom And Pop Restaurant For Incredible Comfort Food
LoveFOOD compiled a list of the best mom and pop restaurants in every state for incredible comfort food.
WKYT 27
Airline stopping service at Lexington’s Blue Grass Airport
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Avelo Airlines will no longer be operating at Lexington’s Blue Grass Airport. The company confirmed that to WKYT, saying demand has not met expectations. They told us the last Avelo flight will be on February 21. They say all customers who booked past that date...
WKYT 27
Lexington health officials urge caution as illnesses continue to spread
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s that time of the year. People are getting sick and staying home from school and work. With COVID and the flu, many are wondering what to look out for. According to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department, they are averaging about 70 new COVID cases...
lanereport.com
New COO at Lexington Clinic
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Lexington Clinic welcomes Gary Lake as its Chief Operating Officer – Surgical & Technical Services. Lake joins us from Midwest Medical in Wisconsin, where he served as the COO and led healthcare operations and designed business solutions alongside C-suite executives to direct project teams for a successful merger and transition of all systems, processes and operations, integrating departments and staff with the acquiring entity.
