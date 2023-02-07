ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nomadlawyer.org

10 Best Places to Live in Kentucky State for Families

With the Appalachian Mountains to the east and the Mississippi River to the west, Kentucky is a picturesque state with stunning landscapes. Best Places to Live in Kentucky: Home to Daniel Boone National Forest and Mammoth Cave National Park, the state offers ample outdoor adventure for families who love an active lifestyle. It is the birthplace of the famous Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) and is also known for horse racing, bourbon, and bluegrass music.
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

Body found near Kilrush Drive in Lexington

A decomposing body was found near Kilrush Drive in Lexington Wednesday. A decomposing body was found near Kilrush Drive in Lexington Wednesday. Bill to remove sales tax from feminine hygeine products …. House Bill 142 was introduced to the committee on Wednesday. Evening weather forecast: 2/9/2023. Whoosh! The wind was...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Kentucky prosecutor caught in scandal resigns

Ronnie Goldy Jr. is accused of providing legal favors for nude photos. Ronnie Goldy Jr. is accused of providing legal favors for nude photos. February 9: Rising rent, a coffee perk, and why the …. Here are five things to know before bed on February 9, 2023. Fayette County students...
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

Madison County fire crews respond to 2 overnight fires

The first was an abandoned house in Richmond, the second, a home in Berea. Madison County fire crews respond to 2 overnight …. The first was an abandoned house in Richmond, the second, a home in Berea. February 9: Rising rent, a coffee perk, and why the …. Here are...
MADISON COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

New details in Kentucky liquor store raids

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re learning more about a federal raid of a vintage liquor store. In January, agents seized several rare bourbons at the Lexington and Louisville locations of Justins’ House of Bourbon. At the time, regulators said the raids were in connection to the improper purchase...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

WATCH | Man seriously hurt after being hit by car in Lexington

WATCH | Vending machine with free life-saving drug placed in Madison Co. jail. A life-saving drug is now available for free from a vending machine in the Madison County Detention Center. WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast. Updated: 8 hours ago. WATCH | Senate panel passes controversial bill dealing with LGBTQ...
MADISON COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Popular Lexington restaurant back open

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A popular Lexington restaurant is finally back open. Ramsey’s Diner in Andover reopened on Monday. The restaurant closed on Christmas Eve after the severe cold in December caused its water pipes to burst. After more than six weeks of working to rebuild, the Lexington Fayette...
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

Offers continue going out from Kentucky coaches

Kentucky has offered Waxhaw (N.C.) Marvin Ridge 2024 offensive tackle Kai Greer (6-foot-6, 270), Portal (Ga.) 2024 athlete Amir Jackson (6-foot-5, 210), Cincinnati (Ohio) Withrow 2025 wide receiver Quintin Simmons (6-foot-1, 170), Dublin (Ga.) 2024 defensive lineman Nasir Johnson (6-foot-4, 300), Valley (Ala.) 2024 cornerback Jay Harper (6-foot, 165), Columbus (Ohio) Gahanna Lincoln 2024 edge rusher Elijah King (6-foot-6, 230), Cheshire Academy (Conn.) 2024 tight end Luke Reynolds (6-foot-4, 215), Cleveland (Ohio) Heights 2025 offensive tackle Sandale Jackson (6-foot-7, 295), Calhoun (Ga.) 2025 tight end Emaree Winston (6-foot-3, 230), Bryant (Ark.) 2024 defensive lineman TJ Lindsey (6-foot-4, 275), Alpharetta (Ga.) Milton 2025 tight end Ryan Ghea (6-foot-5, 231), Rabun Gap-Nacoochee (Ga.) 2024 interior offensive lineman Felix Doege (6-foot-4, 280), Fort Pierce (Fla.) John Carroll 2026 offensive tackle Micah Smith (6-foot-4, 285), Ocoee (Fla.) 2025 athlete Joshua Guerrier (5-foot-10, 150), Temecula (Cali.) Great Oak 2024 running back Andre Skelton (6-foot-1, 215) and Nashville (Tenn.) Brentwood Academy 2025 offensive tackle Jon Adair (6-foot-5, 265).
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Tree falls on top of Paris home

PARIS, Ky. (WKYT) - a tree fell on top of a Paris home while the family was still inside. It was quite the unwelcome surprise for one Bourbon County family when a 60-foot pine tree was uprooted and came crashing down onto their Lynnwood Drive home. “We had wind expected...
PARIS, KY
linknky.com

The top headlines from this week in Frankfort

This week, the Kentucky General Assembly reconvened for the second part of the 30-day session. After taking a one-month break after the first week of the session in early January, the Republican-dominated legislature wasted no time getting back to business in the state’s capital. While odd years are shorter...
FRANKFORT, KY
WKYT 27

Airline stopping service at Lexington’s Blue Grass Airport

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Avelo Airlines will no longer be operating at Lexington’s Blue Grass Airport. The company confirmed that to WKYT, saying demand has not met expectations. They told us the last Avelo flight will be on February 21. They say all customers who booked past that date...
LEXINGTON, KY
lanereport.com

New COO at Lexington Clinic

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Lexington Clinic welcomes Gary Lake as its Chief Operating Officer – Surgical & Technical Services. Lake joins us from Midwest Medical in Wisconsin, where he served as the COO and led healthcare operations and designed business solutions alongside C-suite executives to direct project teams for a successful merger and transition of all systems, processes and operations, integrating departments and staff with the acquiring entity.
LEXINGTON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy