MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - BENCHS said Adele is a high energy puppy, she’s just 8 months old, so she’ll do best in a home that can reinforce training. Anyone interested in adopting Adele or any of the pets down at BENCHS you can call them at (507) 625-6373 or head to https://www.benchs.org/.

MANKATO, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO