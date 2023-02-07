ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Mankato, MN

Power outage impacting thousands of customers in Mankato area

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Thousands of electric customers in the Mankato area are without power Friday evening. According to an outage map by Xcel Energy, approximately 3700 customers in Mankato and North Mankato are experiencing the outage. No word on what has caused the issue. The site lists estimated restoration...
MANKATO, MN
Local dairy manufacturers look to win championship cheese contest

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Southern Minnesota dairy manufacturers are gearing up to compete for the coveted title of of U.S. Champion at the 2023 United States Championship Cheese Contest. Four companies and co-ops have submitted entries to be evaluated later this month in Green Bay ahead of the championship. The...
NEW ULM, MN
All Mankato firefighters will now have thermal cameras

There will be plenty of sunshine with warmer than average temperatures this weekend. KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 2-20-2023 - clipped version. Seasonal conditions expected Friday with mild temperatures returning through the weekend.
MANKATO, MN
Jackson, Cartwright shine in Minnesota State Massive Meet finale

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The top-ranked Minnesota State women’s indoor track & field program earned back-to-back first place finishes in the Massive Meet inside Myers Field House by posting a team score of 175.5. The Mavericks saw outstanding performances in the 60-meter dash courtesy of juniors Makayla Jackson and...
MANKATO, MN
MSU completes sweep of Bemidji State in home finale

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota State women’s hockey team (15-16-1 overall) defeated Bemidji State 4-0 on Saturday inside the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center. The Mavericks will close out their regular-season schedule in St. Cloud for a series with the Huskies.
MANKATO, MN
A Mankato woman is home after nearly a year-long hospital stay

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - After living in a hospital for almost a year, on Wednesday, 50-year-old Tracy Stengel gave her husband, David Stengel, a special birthday gift: her return home. “Driving here and looking out the window, I think it was about when we hit the Belle Plaine area that...
MANKATO, MN
Stop-arm cameras to be installed on local school buses

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Both Palmer Bus service and the Blue Earth County sheriff’s department say drivers need to follow state law and stop their vehicles once a bus extends its stop arm, for one clear reason. “Our children’s safety: keeping them safe outside of the bus,” said Shane...
BLUE EARTH COUNTY, MN
This week’s pick of the litter, Adele!

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - BENCHS said Adele is a high energy puppy, she’s just 8 months old, so she’ll do best in a home that can reinforce training. Anyone interested in adopting Adele or any of the pets down at BENCHS you can call them at (507) 625-6373 or head to https://www.benchs.org/.
MANKATO, MN
Waconia advances past Minnesota River in Section 2A playoffs

Le Sueur, Minn. (KEYC) - The Waconia Wildcats girls hockey team defeats the Minnesota River Bulldogs 3-0 on Thursday night inside the Le Sueur Community Center. Wildcats take on the Mankato East Cougars in the semifinal round of the section 2A high school girls hockey tournament on Saturday night.
WACONIA, MN
Police respond to assault in Eagle Lake

EAGLE LAKE, Minn. (KEYC) - Law enforcement responded to an assault involving a knife in Eagle Lake on Tuesday afternoon. According to a release from the Eagle Lake Police Department, they were called on February 7 just after 2:40 PM to a fight in progress with a knife and possibly a wrench at the corner of Connie Lane and Perry Street in Eagle Lake.
EAGLE LAKE, MN
SESM drops 101 points in Saturday contest

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s boys’ basketball program (16-6 overall) defeated Cleveland 101-44 on Saturday at Bethany Lutheran College. The Knights were guided by Kaleb Wait who finished with 32 points, while William Walter posted a double double.
SLEEPY EYE, MN
Redwood Valley wins thriller against St. James Area

ST. JAMES, Minn. (KEYC) - The Redwood Valley Cardinals girls basketball team wins 59-57 against St. James Area. The Cardinals are back in action tomorrow against Worthington at home. St. James Area will be at Waseca tomorrow night starting at 7:15 p.m.
REDWOOD FALLS, MN

