Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KEYC
Power outage impacting thousands of customers in Mankato area
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Thousands of electric customers in the Mankato area are without power Friday evening. According to an outage map by Xcel Energy, approximately 3700 customers in Mankato and North Mankato are experiencing the outage. No word on what has caused the issue. The site lists estimated restoration...
KEYC
Local dairy manufacturers look to win championship cheese contest
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Southern Minnesota dairy manufacturers are gearing up to compete for the coveted title of of U.S. Champion at the 2023 United States Championship Cheese Contest. Four companies and co-ops have submitted entries to be evaluated later this month in Green Bay ahead of the championship. The...
KEYC
All Mankato firefighters will now have thermal cameras
There will be plenty of sunshine with warmer than average temperatures this weekend. KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 2-20-2023 - clipped version. Seasonal conditions expected Friday with mild temperatures returning through the weekend.
KEYC
Jackson, Cartwright shine in Minnesota State Massive Meet finale
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The top-ranked Minnesota State women’s indoor track & field program earned back-to-back first place finishes in the Massive Meet inside Myers Field House by posting a team score of 175.5. The Mavericks saw outstanding performances in the 60-meter dash courtesy of juniors Makayla Jackson and...
KEYC
MSU completes sweep of Bemidji State in home finale
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota State women’s hockey team (15-16-1 overall) defeated Bemidji State 4-0 on Saturday inside the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center. The Mavericks will close out their regular-season schedule in St. Cloud for a series with the Huskies.
KEYC
A Mankato woman is home after nearly a year-long hospital stay
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - After living in a hospital for almost a year, on Wednesday, 50-year-old Tracy Stengel gave her husband, David Stengel, a special birthday gift: her return home. “Driving here and looking out the window, I think it was about when we hit the Belle Plaine area that...
KEYC
Stop-arm cameras to be installed on local school buses
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Both Palmer Bus service and the Blue Earth County sheriff’s department say drivers need to follow state law and stop their vehicles once a bus extends its stop arm, for one clear reason. “Our children’s safety: keeping them safe outside of the bus,” said Shane...
KEYC
This week’s pick of the litter, Adele!
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - BENCHS said Adele is a high energy puppy, she’s just 8 months old, so she’ll do best in a home that can reinforce training. Anyone interested in adopting Adele or any of the pets down at BENCHS you can call them at (507) 625-6373 or head to https://www.benchs.org/.
KEYC
Mankato East dominates Waconia for third-straight section championship appearance
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The top-seeded Mankato East girls’ hockey program shut out the Waconia Wildcats 4-0 in the Section 2A semifinals inside All Seasons Arena on Saturday. The Cougars outshot the Wildcats 44-7 to claim the victory and advance to their third-straight section title game. McKenzie Keller. Mankato...
KEYC
Sleepy Eye tops Madelia at Bethany Lutheran College
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Sleepy Eye Public boys’ basketball program defeated Madelia 57-39 at Bethany Lutheran College on Saturday. The Indians were guided to victory by Landon Wendinger, who finished with 17 points.
KEYC
Waconia advances past Minnesota River in Section 2A playoffs
Le Sueur, Minn. (KEYC) - The Waconia Wildcats girls hockey team defeats the Minnesota River Bulldogs 3-0 on Thursday night inside the Le Sueur Community Center. Wildcats take on the Mankato East Cougars in the semifinal round of the section 2A high school girls hockey tournament on Saturday night.
KEYC
Sports Extra: Winter Week 8
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Check out this week’s Sports Extra highlights from Feb. 10, 2023.
KEYC
Police respond to assault in Eagle Lake
EAGLE LAKE, Minn. (KEYC) - Law enforcement responded to an assault involving a knife in Eagle Lake on Tuesday afternoon. According to a release from the Eagle Lake Police Department, they were called on February 7 just after 2:40 PM to a fight in progress with a knife and possibly a wrench at the corner of Connie Lane and Perry Street in Eagle Lake.
KEYC
SESM drops 101 points in Saturday contest
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s boys’ basketball program (16-6 overall) defeated Cleveland 101-44 on Saturday at Bethany Lutheran College. The Knights were guided by Kaleb Wait who finished with 32 points, while William Walter posted a double double.
KEYC
Sports Extra: VOTE for this week’s Play of the Night
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Vote for this week’s Sports Extra Play of the Night!. Voting ends at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17th, 2022.
KEYC
Redwood Valley wins thriller against St. James Area
ST. JAMES, Minn. (KEYC) - The Redwood Valley Cardinals girls basketball team wins 59-57 against St. James Area. The Cardinals are back in action tomorrow against Worthington at home. St. James Area will be at Waseca tomorrow night starting at 7:15 p.m.
Comments / 0