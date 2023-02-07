Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the iShares Semiconductor ETF (Symbol: SOXX) where we have detected an approximate $232.8 million dollar inflow -- that's a 3.3% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 16,850,000 to 17,400,000). Among the largest underlying components of SOXX, in trading today ON Semiconductor Corp (Symbol: ON) is up about 3.9%, Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT) is up about 1.9%, and NXP Semiconductors NV (Symbol: NXPI) is up by about 2.3%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the SOXX Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of SOXX, versus its 200 day moving average:

