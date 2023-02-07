ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Are Better Candidates for Stock Splits in 2023 Than Amazon Was Last Year

NVR's current share price is more than twice Amazon's level when it conducted a 20-for-1 stock split in 2022. Seaboard has never split its stock, but the conglomerate's lofty share price could justify one. Booking could be an even more attractive stock-split candidate if its current momentum continues. You’re reading...
Benzinga

How The REIT ETF Benchmarks Reacted To Fed's 0.25% Rate Hike

All in all, it was a good week for price action in the rate-sensitive real estate investment trust (REIT) sector. Worries that the Federal Reserve might take interest rates higher than expected evaporated when it announced a 0.25% hike rather than a 0.5% hike. The REIT exchange-traded funds (ETFs) reached four-month highs.
Reuters

Wall St falls after recent strong gains, Alphabet shares sink

NEW YORK, Feb 8 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended down on Wednesday, paring most of the previous session's strong gains, with tech-focused shares leading the way lower. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL.O) was the biggest drag on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq. Its shares sank 7.7% after its new AI chatbot Bard delivered an incorrect answer in an online advertisement.
Motley Fool

These 2 Nasdaq Growth Stocks Are Back in High Gear

The Nasdaq moved slightly lower in premarket trading Wednesday morning after a big move higher on Tuesday. Enphase Energy defied concerns about sluggishness in the solar power industry with its earnings results. Fortinet stayed on a steep growth path in serving its cybersecurity customers. You’re reading a free article with...
Motley Fool

1 Supercharged Nasdaq Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist Before It Jumps Higher

Skyworks Solutions stock has been in fine form on the stock market in 2023, and it looks set for more. The chipmaker's reliance on Apple and the growth of the 5G smartphone market could be a catalyst for the stock. Skyworks stock is cheap right now, and investors may want...
Business Insider

Bitcoin, PYPL, LYFT Predictions: 3 Hot Stocks for Tomorrow

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips. Tech and crypto could dominate as the hot stocks for tomorrow. We’re still seeing the Federal Reserve and earnings control the headlines now. That’s as investors continue to fret about rate hikes from the Fed and a potential recession...
Benzinga

Cboe: What Are Index Options And Why Should Traders Use Them?

Arianne Adams, Senior Vice President, Head of Derivatives and Global Client Services at Cboe Global Markets, Inc. CBOE, was recently interviewed by Benzinga. Cboe Global Markets is a leading provider of market infrastructure, operating in 26 markets globally, and offers trading in options, futures, equities, FX, digital assets and more for retail investors. The company has long been an innovator in financial products.
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday

On Wednesday, 20 companies achieved new lows for the year. Jack Henry & Associates JKHY was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low. The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Edible Garden EDBL. Titan Medical TMDI's stock dropped the...
Motley Fool

These 2 Stocks Are Rising From the Ashes

Markets moved lower on Wednesday, but many stocks posted gains. Uber Technologies saw a continued return to ride-hailing services from its customers. New Relic kept seeing consistent growth in its data analytics business. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
NASDAQ

SOXX, ON, AMAT, NXPI: ETF Inflow Alert

Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the iShares Semiconductor ETF (Symbol: SOXX) where we have detected an approximate $232.8 million dollar inflow -- that's a 3.3% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 16,850,000 to 17,400,000). Among the largest underlying components of SOXX, in trading today ON Semiconductor Corp (Symbol: ON) is up about 3.9%, Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT) is up about 1.9%, and NXP Semiconductors NV (Symbol: NXPI) is up by about 2.3%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the SOXX Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of SOXX, versus its 200 day moving average:
Motley Fool

3 Top E-Commerce Stocks to Buy in February

Amazon's core e-commerce business may not be its crown jewel, but it provides the scale that makes its other businesses possible. Shopify's focus can't be overstated by investors looking at the long-term prospects of the SMB space. Alibaba's international dominance as an e-commerce juggernaut should not be overlooked. You’re reading...

