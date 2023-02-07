It is with great sorrow that our family announces the passing of our beloved father, John Edward Johnson. Called home on February 7, 2023, he was surrounded by his loving children. He was born May 28, 1957, in Arcata. In his youth, he was known to move from place to place but he always made his way back to Humboldt. Finally settling in Eureka, he lived with his children for many years. He was so excited when he finally got his own place at Silvercrest at the ripe old age of 63.

