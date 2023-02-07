Read full article on original website
OBITUARY: Ted Schroeder, 1954-2023
It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Ted D. Schroeder at Mad River Community Hospital in McKinleyville on Monday, February 6, 2023 at the age of 68 with family by his side. Ted Douglas Schroeder was born April 7, 1954 in Atlantic, Iowa to Lloyd Frederick...
OBITUARY: Harry Spurling, 1948-2023
Harry Spurling finished his earthly course on Tuesday evening, January 31, 2023, at home in Willow Creek. He was 74 years old. He was born in Southern California in 1948. However, he was fond of saying he was made in Japan, where his parents, R. Wayne and Ellen Spurling, met after WWII.
Long-Overdue Runway and Electrical Improvements Coming to ACV, aka The California Redwood Coast — Humboldt County Airport
Press release from the Humboldt County Administrative Office:. Flights Expected to be Impacted for 12-Day Window in August 2023. The Humboldt County Department of Aviation will begin Phase 1 of the California Redwood Coast-Humboldt County Airport (ACV) Runway and Electrical Rehabilitation Project in June. This project will be conducted in three phases to make much needed improvements to ACV’s primary runway, which was last rehabilitated in 1994.
NEXT UP in the GATEWAY AREA PLAN: Arcata Planning Commission to Discuss Building Designs and Bird Safety at Upcoming Study Session
It’s been a while since we’ve heard any Gateway Area Plan news, but the plan – which would rezone 138 acres of land mostly west of the downtown area to allow for the creation of high-density housing and mixed use developments – is still in the works, and the Arcata Planning Commission will be discussing the controversial plan during a big study session this Saturday, Feb. 11.
Earthquake! 2.5M Earthquake 28 Kilometers West of Ferndale
More information at the USGS.
OBITUARY: Lorraine Dolores Miller, 1929-2023
Our beloved and amazing mother was born Lorraine Giraud on November 24, 1929, and joined her husband, family and friends in heaven on February 3, 2023. She was born in San Francisco to Ersilia and Maggiorino Giraud and grew up in the Sunset District, graduating from Lincoln High in 1947.
OBITUARY: John Edward Johnson, 1957-2023
It is with great sorrow that our family announces the passing of our beloved father, John Edward Johnson. Called home on February 7, 2023, he was surrounded by his loving children. He was born May 28, 1957, in Arcata. In his youth, he was known to move from place to place but he always made his way back to Humboldt. Finally settling in Eureka, he lived with his children for many years. He was so excited when he finally got his own place at Silvercrest at the ripe old age of 63.
OBITUARY: Tom Keating, 1957-2023
Tom Keating was a caring brother, uncle and friend. He died unexpectedly on Monday, February 6, 2023 at the age of 65. He was born to Darrell and Marilyn Keating on December 13, 1957. After graduating from Eureka High School, at the top of his class, he became a cherished staple in local businesses such as JC Penny and Rite Aid. He is remembered by his coworkers for his work ethic, humor, kindness and above all his friendship.
OBITUARY: Audrey Jennifer Wells, 1931-2022
Audrey Wells passed away peacefully at the age of 91 with her family by her side. As she desired, she was able to stay in her home in Myrtletown thanks to her loving family, caregivers, and the support of Hospice. Audrey was born September 19, 1931, to Audley Maurer and...
