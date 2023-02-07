ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

MLB The Show 23 game introduces Negro League storylines

By Regan Porter, Mike Coutee
WNCT
WNCT
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32gilO_0kfoah2700

KANSAS CITY, Mo. ( WDAF ) — “Age is a question of mind over matter. If you don’t mind, it don’t matter.”

A new video game experience featuring the legends of baseball’s Negro Leagues is coming to MLB The Show 23.

“I think it means a lot for our youth of the city, for the city as a whole,” museum patron Sharon Alexander said. “So they know our history, our heritage of the Negro Leagues Museum.”

The new feature will be the result of a partnership with the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City.

Chiefs GM Brett Veach credits Mahomes for long-term Super Bowl window

Sony and the Show made the announcement in a Twitter video Monday morning starring Negro Leagues Baseball Museum President Bob Kendrick, highlighting the stories of stars who helped break the color barrier in the 1940s.

“I think it’s going to be a lot of fun for kids and big kids who still play a lot of these video games, and they’re going to learn a lot about the history of the Negro Leagues in doing so,” Kendrick said.

“We are thrilled to partner with MLB the Show to take you on a journey back to the Negro Leagues and introduce you to the baddest brothers and sisters to ever play the game,” Kendrick says in the video.

Here’s the full roster for the first season of MLB The Show 23’s Storylines mode.

  • John Jordan “Buck” O’Neil (who was also one of the founders of the NLBM)
  • Hank Thompson
  • Hilton Smith
  • Jackie Robinson
  • John Donaldson
  • Leroy “Satchel” Paige
  • Martin Dihigo
  • Andrew “Rube” Foster

“The story of the Negro Leagues is not an African American story, it is an All-American story,” Kendrick said.

“You see, it’s the kind of story that we as Americans have typically embraced. Because it’s a story about pride, passion, perseverance, determination, the refusal to accept the notion that you’re unfit to do anything.”

Kansas City Royals reveal throwback Opening Day uniforms

Kendrick said this is just the beginning of about a four-year partnership.

“And so for those who may not have seen one of the Negro League stars that they had thought, just hang tight,” Kendrick said. “You don’t want to come out with all your big stars at one time. You know, you want to weave them in.”

The Negro Leagues were first established in Kansas City on Feb. 13, 1920, when Foster led a contention of eight independent team owners to a meeting held at The Paseo YMCA. Out of that meeting came the Negro National League.

MLB The Show 23 launches on March 28 and is available on PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNCT

Former Pirate Burleson excited for Spring Training with Cardinals

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Former East Carolina University baseball star Alec Burleson has been in Greenville training for the Major League Baseball Spring Training. He leaves Sunday for Florida, where the team trains. WNCT’s Brian Bailey caught up with Burleson to find out more about his preps for the upcoming season. Click the above video […]
GREENVILLE, NC
Popculture

Congressman Blasts NFL for Rihanna's Halftime Performance

A Texas lawmaker highly disapproves of Rihanna's Super Bowl engagement. The Fenty businesswoman's first performance in nearly four years will be Sunday at the Apple Music halftime show. Republican Congressmen and former White House doctor Ronny Jackson from Texas explained why he wouldn't be watching. On Twitter and Truth Social, Jackson criticized the NFL for inviting the Barbadian singer to perform during Sunday's Super Bowl 57 halftime show. He argued that she should be removed from the show since the pop star previously tweeted pictures of a Cadillac with the words "F— Trump" spray-painted on it. "Rihanna spray painted 'F*** Donald Trump' on a car at the Cadillac Ranch in Amarillo. She's made a career of spewing degenerate filth while badmouthing America every chance she gets. Why is the NFL showcasing this crap? Rihanna SHOULD NOT be the halftime performer!!," Jackson tweeted.
ARIZONA STATE
WNCT

Jeff Charles, Voice of the ECU Pirates, passes away

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Voice of the Pirates has sadly been silenced. Jeff Charles, who has been East Carolina University football, men’s basketball, baseball and other sports on radio and television for three decades, passed away on Friday of a medical incident. He was 70. WNCT’s Brian Bailey reports he was with the men’s […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Best of MrBeast: 100 subscribers must stay hidden for 10 hours for $$$

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — MrBeast gathered 100 subscribers in a huge mall and gave them each $10,000. Best of MrBeast: $300,000 given to those in need Another of the Greenville resident’s best-of-videos posted to Facebook spells it all out. The competitors must stay hidden for 10 hours if they want to keep the money. Contestants […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Panthers bringing back Capers, McCown to coaching staff

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers are bringing back more familiar faces. The Panthers announced that Dom Capers, who served as the team’s first head coach from 1995-98, has been added to new coach Frank Reich’s staff as a senior defensive assistant. Capers coached Reich in 1995 when the Panthers broke into the league […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WNCT

NBA fans ranked the worst mascots, is your team on here?

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — At a basketball game, many pack the stands to watch their favorite team play, listen to the crowd cheer and the coaches yell. But what other fun component is there? Mascots. They can range from cute to creepy or comical to chaotic. They truly can make or break the audience’s experience […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Two men arrested in Kinston, one on drug charges

KINSTON, N.C. — Two men were arrested — one on multiple drug charges — following the execution of a search warrant on Thursday by the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office. Ricky Allen Taylor was arrested after the search warrant was executed in the 600 block of Darden Drive in the Meadowbrook neighborhood of Kinston. He was […]
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

High Point man arrested during SWAT Team drug bust in home near school; police seize over 30 guns, trafficking amounts of drugs, around $50,000

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — High Point officers arrested and charged a man who had dozens of firearms and illegal narcotics in his home, according to a High Point Police Department news release. Investigators got several complaints about the suspect through Crime Stoppers of High Point. On Thursday at about 1 p.m., officers with the […]
HIGH POINT, NC
WNCT

One injured in Pinetops shooting

PINETOPS, N.C. (WNCT) — A woman was taken to the hospital after she was shot Thursday, Pinetops police report. The woman, who was not identified, arrived at the Pinetops Police Department Thursday around 6 pm. The man who drove her told police the victim was hit by a bullet while the vehicle had been shot. […]
PINETOPS, NC
WNCT

WNCT

43K+
Followers
31K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy