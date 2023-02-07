ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Are You Getting the Best Dental Care by Living in Idaho?

When it comes to taking care of teeth, very few people like the dentist. The eye doctor, nobody complains about, doctors depend on what you are going in for, surgery is rough but you get to sleep a lot, but the dentist is the one nobody has kind words about. Taking care of teeth shouldn't be that hard, but many of us struggle to do the little things necessary to keep them up to par. You are taught as a little kid to floss and brush your teeth twice a day, but not everyone does and how often people do depends on the person. When it comes to getting dental care which state is the best, which is the worst, and are you receiving good or bad dental care in Idaho?
15 of the Best Names for Cannabis Shops in Idaho

In writing this story, I have to be crystal clear that I’m probably the least qualified to write about weed. I don’t smoke, nor have a desire to. I have never tried any type of illicit drug and I don’t even drink alcohol. But I do love Mt. Dew and Cheetos, and I can appreciate a good stoner movie along with the clever and fun references and jokes to be made in regard to weed and those who use it.
Do You Remember The Deadliest Disaster to Ever Happen in Idaho?

We are watching in devastation as the number of deaths in Turkey continue to rise by the thousands after a catastrophic earthquake. Deadly disasters unfortunately happen from massive, like the recent Turkey tragedy to smaller yet devastating accidents, natural disasters and even purposely executed massacres. Do you know what historically is Idaho's most deadly disaster? If you grew up in the gem state, you may remember this on the local news back in the 70s.
Airline Offers Crazy Low ‘I Love California’ Fares From Boise

Oh California, how we love you--kind of? There's really nothing wrong with California. Home to amazing beaches, sunsets, and vacation towns like Palm Springs or San Diego--how could you go wrong?. Here in Idaho, however, just the word California will cause panic. Whether it's over politics, real estate, or the...
The 08 Best Places to Live in Idaho State for Families

Places to Live in Idaho State: A land of rugged mountain ranges, sparkling lakes, clear blue skies, quaint small towns, lively cities, impressive monuments, and forests, Idaho is an incredible state to call home. With sections of the best national parks, it is a great place for families looking to...
Report: Idaho Teachers Not To Tell Parents About Gender Choices

According to a new national report, Idaho teachers are not required to inform parents of students transitioning from one gender to another. The policy that is in effect in some Idaho schools actually requires Idaho educators not to notify the parent if a student comes to school and identifies as a different gender. If a teacher does contact a parent, they could face disciplinary actions, including losing their job.
Want People To Leave Idaho? There’s A Way How Now

For some, the answer is an internet comment. Don't agree with a point of view? Internet comment!. Not happy with someone's decision? Internet comment!. Someone didn't agree with your take on Avatar 2? Internet comment!. See a trend here? As humans, we tend to think that if we simply say...
Bear Baiting Waste Leads to Multiple Poaching Charges for Idaho Man

The baiting and poaching of a black bear by an Idaho Falls man has led to the discovery of multiple other wildlife crimes by state officials. The responsible party, 23-year-old Marshall Ray Andersen, has been identified as a prominent poacher after investigation led to multiple troubling discoveries. According to a probable cause affidavit, Andersen baited an Idaho black bear in May of 2022. Local Post Register also cites Andersen’s failure to report the bear kill to the state’s Big Game Mortality Report.
$400k Condo Is Really an Idaho She-Shed in Disguise [PICS]

Plain and simple, here's the situation: a glorified she-shed is masquerading around Idaho Zillow as a $400k condo listed for sale in Sandpoint. And it just so happens to be the cutest real estate catfish we've ever witnessed. THE DOLLARS make no sense. Listed at $399,000, the agent who listed...
New Lithium Mine Near Idaho Gets the Green Light Over Green Grief

The greenies have a conundrum. They want green energy to power the future. They don’t want to get the goods needed to make it happen. I found a story at this link that explains how granola gobblers are caught between a rock and a hard place. Not far from southwest Idaho is a mountain pass in Nevada. It may contain vast reserves of lithium. The mineral powers the batteries they need for the transition to a wholly electric economy.
