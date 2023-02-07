Read full article on original website
Related
Cincinnati Bengals win Celebration of the Year at NFL Honors
CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Cincinnati Bengals are getting honored for more than just their big plays. After celebrating various touchdowns and turnovers with creative and even provocative celebrations, the Bengals were officially honored by the NFL for having the best touchdown celebration in the entire league during the 2022 season.
Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
PA coroner announces death of Kansas City Chiefs ahead of Super Bowl
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — In a gutsy prediction, a Pennsylvania coroner is preemptively killing off the Kansas City Chiefs for Super Bowl Sunday. Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio wrote in a press release Friday morning that the Kansas City Chiefs will be crushed and laid to rest Sunday, February 12. Buglio continues saying the […]
DraftKings Ohio promo code: massive Eagles-Chiefs boosts, $200 bonus bets
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The latest DraftKings Ohio promo code offer is one of the top ways to bet on Super Bowl 57 this weekend....
Caesars Sportsbook Ohio promo: get ready for Super Bowl with huge bonus
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Sign up with our Caesars Sportsbook Ohio promo code to make a big first wager on the Super Bowl. Click here...
FanDuel Ohio promo code: Eagles-Chiefs $3k no-sweat bet, SGP offers
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. There’s a no sweat way to bet on the big game, thanks to our FanDuel Ohio promo code offer. New Buckeye...
The absolute best Ohio sports betting promos for Super Bowl 57
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Super Bowl Sunday is inching closer every day, but there is still time to sign up and claim the best Ohio...
What picks do the Bengals have in 2023 NFL Draft?
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals’ plans for the 2023 NFL Draft are now well underway, and with that in mind, here’s a look at the picks they’ve got to work with. The league has not released a full draft order yet, but the Bengals will be picking 28th overall in the first round on Thursday, April 27. (The Dolphins have forfeited their first-round pick, making it a 31-team first round).
Super Bowl LVII preview: Prop bets and game pick: Orange and Brown Talk
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Super Bowl is here and it’s a doozy of a matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. We couldn’t call ourselves a football podcast if we didn’t do some prop bets for Sunday’s contest in Arizona. Doug Lesmerises and...
Super Bowl 57 coverage: Stories on entertainment, odds, Kelce brothers, more
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Super Bowl brings a lot of scrutiny to the teams and players but also to the many entertainment trappings, from who is singing the National Anthem to the color of Gatorade that will be dumped on the winning coach, coin-toss facts, performances and more. The...
Is Jim Jordan truly investigating Twitter censorship, or is he just grandstanding? Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Champaign County GOP Rep. Jim Jordan repeatedly questioned ex-Twitter employees Wednesday about the company’s decision to temporarily block dissemination of a New York Post article about Hunter Biden’s laptop before the 2020 election. Was he grandstanding, or did he really want answers? We’re asking on...
Amari Cooper trades shoulder pads for boxing gloves and shows off skills in the ring
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Only a month after the season ended, Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper can be found in the boxing ring. Video of Cooper sparring at a gym emerged recently on Twitter (you can also see the video at the top of this post). But what is it between football players and boxing in the offseason?
How the Bengals should use Joe Mixon and Samaje Perine if they return in 2023: Mohammad Ahmad
CINCINNATI, Ohio - Imagine a scenario where running backs Joe Mixon and Samaje Perine both remain with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2023. Assuming Perine re-signs with the Bengals this offseason and Mixon isn’t released by the franchise to save cap space, both players would likely return to their respective roles.
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes beats out Joe Burrow for NFL MVP
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Joe Burrow’s search for his first MVP award will have to wait at least another year, as Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes won his second career MVP award. Burrow and Mahomes were finalists along with Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson and Bills...
Bengals DC Lou Anarumo to have another interview with Cardinals: Report
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo will have another interview with the Arizona Cardinals, per a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Anarumo is one of the finalists for the job and has interviewed with the Cardinals multiple times. Bengals WR Tee Higgins: ‘I plan on...
Haslam Sports Group in talks to buy stake in Milwaukee Bucks: Report
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Haslam Sports Group, led by Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam, are looking to expand into the NBA, according to a report. The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Eric Nehm and Sam Amick reported on Friday that the Haslams and Haslam Sports Group are in serious talks to buy Milwaukee Bucks co-owner Marc Lasry’s stake in the Bucks, according to their sources.
Bengals rewind: What you might have missed for the week of Feb. 5
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals current roster took a backseat during Super Bowl week to some faces from year’s past. The week started with former Bengals standout receiver A.J. Green announcing his retirement and ended with corner Ken Riley being named to the 2023 Hall of Fame class.
Joe Thomas makes the Hall of Fame: A tribute to the Browns legend (Podcast)
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Former Browns left tackle Joe Thomas is going to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It became official at the NFL Honors show on Thursday night as Thomas made the Hall of Fame on his first ballot. Today’s podcast is all about Joe and his legendary career....
Will catcher Bo Naylor make Guardians’ roster out of spring training? Hey, Hoynsie
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Do you have a question that you’d like to have answered in Hey, Hoynsie? Submit it here. You can also subscribe to Subtext here or text Hoynsie at 216-208-4346 for a two-week free trial. Hey, Hoynsie: If Bo Naylor has an excellent spring, will he break...
Are Cavs are following the same game plan as the Guardians? – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – When it comes to the Cavaliers and the trade deadline, doing nothing is OK. No, it’s better than that. It’s smart. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
100K+
Followers
96K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0