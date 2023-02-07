Read full article on original website
Turkey earthquake drone footage shows fissures slicing through land
TEVEKKELI/TEPEHAN, Turkey, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Drone footage in southern Turkey showed fissures slicing and cracking across fields, roads, streams and hillsides, caused by a massive earthquake that struck the region at the start of the week.
Ukraine claims its first kill of Russia's 'Terminator' armored vehicle, believed to be one of Putin's most advanced weapon systems
Ukraine's governor of the Luhansk region shared images that appeared to show a "Terminator" armored vehicle destroyed after a direct hit.
Trump's most loyal supporters in Congress are calling for an immediate halt to US support for Ukraine
Eleven House Republicans have backed a measure calling for an immediate halt of US aid to Ukraine. The measure is backed by Reps. Matt Gaetz, Lauren Boebert, and Marjorie Taylor Greene. A recent poll found nearly two-thirds of American support continued aid to Ukraine. A group of House Republicans is...
State Department Outlines What Was Found on the Downed Spy Balloon
It appears the balloon found floating over U.S. airspace that China insisted was simply collecting weather data could—to nobody’s surprise—collect sensitive communications. The balloon, recovered off the coast of South Carolina, had “multiple antennas” and other components “clearly for intelligence surveillance,” a State Department spokesperson said Thursday. The antennas were likely capable of collecting and geo-locating communications, they said. The balloon also had solar panels that generated enough power to “operate multiple active intelligence collection sensors.” And the balloon’s manufacturer appears to have a direct relationship with China’s military. “It’s clear that they have been scrambling to explain why they violated U.S. sovereignty and still have no plausible explanation—and have found themselves on their heels,” the spokesperson said.Read it at Axios
Russians recently found a new ally-Turkish citizen now says that they are fighting with Russians against the Ukrainians
Recently, volunteers of Turkish citizenship have stepped up to join Putin in the fight against the Ukrainian military. Turkish volunteers have begun training with Putin’s troops as the leader continuously makes flailing attempts to beef up his soldier count. [i]
Fears Putin is readying MAJOR Satan-2 nuke missile launch on exact date to ‘get the world’s attention’ over Ukraine
VLADIMIR Putin is feared to be readying the launch of the catastrophic Satan-2 nuke missile in a chilling message to the West. The major new test launch is set to coincide with the Kremlin's massive offensive planned in days. Hundreds of thousands of soldiers are gearing up for the push,...
A Message to the World From Inside a Russian Prison
Leading Russian opposition figure Ilya Yashin writes from inside prison about how the world must work with Russians to resist Putin
Mystery Craft Meets Its Match: U.S. F-22 Fighter Jet Shot Down Unidentified Flying Object in Alaska
Officials in the United States have stated that a Chinese balloon that had floated across the United States was taken down by the United States army – less than a week when an F-22 fighter jet from the United States torpedoed an unknown object that was flying high above Alaska.
Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
New ‘high altitude’ object shot down over Alaska coast
(NewsNation) — For the second time in a week, the U.S. military shot down a “high altitude” object — this time over frozen waters off the northeastern coast of Alaska, according to White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby. Just days earlier, a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon was brought down off the coast of South Carolina.
500 Migrants Tried to Cross the Texas Border But Were Immediately Turned Away
Over the past few days, about 500 migrants tried to come into El Paso, Texas seeking asylum. Unfortunately, they were all turned away. This all started because of a rumor. Groups of migrants crossed the Rio Grande River on Wednesday and Thursday to be turned away.
Can a program that united divided Israelis work in the US?
(NewsNation) — An eight-week intensive dialogue program has helped bridge the gap between teenage Israeli Arabs and Jews, establishing a model that could be used to reduce polarization in other countries like the U.S. Israeli psychologist Ruth Feldman and her research team designed an intervention to build bonds between...
‘Thought before we shot’: Pentagon defends handling of China balloon
(NewsNation) — Some Republican senators have questioned why the Chinese balloon recently hovering over U.S. airspace was not shot down in Alaska. Lawmakers voiced their concerns about China at two different U.S. Senate hearings on Thursday morning. Some senators also received a private, classified briefing about the balloon. Coming...
How common is violence against Americans in Mexico?
(NewsNation) — As millions of Americans prepare for spring break, many will be weighing the risks of visting Mexico, where recent security incidents have prompted safety alerts from the U.S. Embassy. While it’s true Mexico has a significantly higher homicide rate (28 per 100,000 people) than the United States...
States call on Biden to label Mexican cartels as terrorist groups
(NewsNation) — Attorneys general for 21 states are calling on President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken to designate Mexcian drug cartels as terrorist organizations. In a letter sent Wednesday, the Republican state officials said the cartels pose a severe threat to the nation and have caused...
Deepfake news anchors deliver Chinese propaganda: Report
(NewsNation) — Propaganda videos featuring what look like human news anchors are attempting to influence viewers online, according to a new research report. The news anchor is no actor. It’s completely computer-generated, and the message is critical of the U.S. These deepfakes are intended to promote the interests...
High-altitude object vs. Chinese balloon: Examining differences
(NewsNation) — Nearly a week after the United States shot down a Chinese surveillance balloon believed to be conducting spying operations, investigations into both that incident and one involving a high-altitude object Friday continue. While both are raising major concerns among lawmakers, there are key differences between the aircraft...
The US tracks Chinese military companies. Here’s why
(NewsNation) — Demands to restrict Chinese companies seeking to buy U.S. property have grown louder amid concerns about the private businesses’ ties to China’s military. The U.S. Department of Defense keeps a list of companies that it believes support the “modernization” of China’s People’s Liberation Army by developing advanced technologies. The list — which was most recently expanded in October — serves as a way to track activity that could have roots in the Chinese government.
China boasted of its ability to shoot down spy balloons in 2019
(NewsNation) — China bragged about its fighter pilots being able to locate and shoot down spy balloons in a 2019 documentary, four years before criticizing the U.S. for shooting down a suspected Chinese spy balloon. A clip from a series called “National Defense Stories” shows a fighter pilot practicing...
