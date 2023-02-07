Read full article on original website
Cincinnati Bengals win Celebration of the Year at NFL Honors
CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Cincinnati Bengals are getting honored for more than just their big plays. After celebrating various touchdowns and turnovers with creative and even provocative celebrations, the Bengals were officially honored by the NFL for having the best touchdown celebration in the entire league during the 2022 season.
Yardbarker
Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”
Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
Super Bowl 57 coverage: Stories on entertainment, odds, Kelce brothers, more
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Super Bowl brings a lot of scrutiny to the teams and players but also to the many entertainment trappings, from who is singing the National Anthem to the color of Gatorade that will be dumped on the winning coach, coin-toss facts, performances and more. The...
Super Bowl LVII preview: Prop bets and game pick: Orange and Brown Talk
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Super Bowl is here and it’s a doozy of a matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. We couldn’t call ourselves a football podcast if we didn’t do some prop bets for Sunday’s contest in Arizona. Doug Lesmerises and...
Amari Cooper trades shoulder pads for boxing gloves and shows off skills in the ring
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Only a month after the season ended, Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper can be found in the boxing ring. Video of Cooper sparring at a gym emerged recently on Twitter (you can also see the video at the top of this post). But what is it between football players and boxing in the offseason?
Haslam Sports Group in talks to buy stake in Milwaukee Bucks: Report
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Haslam Sports Group, led by Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam, are looking to expand into the NBA, according to a report. The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Eric Nehm and Sam Amick reported on Friday that the Haslams and Haslam Sports Group are in serious talks to buy Milwaukee Bucks co-owner Marc Lasry’s stake in the Bucks, according to their sources.
Brian Callahan out of the running for Colts head coaching job: Report
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Indianapolis Colts have informed Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan he won’t be the team’s next head coach, according to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. The Colts had a round of second interviews last week with a series of top candidates that included Callahan,...
Ja’Marr Chase gives possible hint about Joe Burrow contract extension
CINCINNATI, Ohio - What Bengals QB Joe Burrow’s potential contract extension looks like is still a big unknown. One of the biggest focuses of the Bengals’ offseason will be extending Burrow to a possible lifetime deal that will lock him up as a Bengal for life. But no one really knows what a deal for Burrow could look like beyond speculations and predictions.
How the Bengals should use Joe Mixon and Samaje Perine if they return in 2023: Mohammad Ahmad
CINCINNATI, Ohio - Imagine a scenario where running backs Joe Mixon and Samaje Perine both remain with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2023. Assuming Perine re-signs with the Bengals this offseason and Mixon isn’t released by the franchise to save cap space, both players would likely return to their respective roles.
Former Browns LT Joe Thomas elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame on first ballot
PHOENIX — Joe Thomas called his Pro Football Hall of Fame shot standing at his locker after his first rookie minicamp practice in 2007. Fresh off of his selection by the Browns as the No. 3 overall pick in the NFL Draft out of Wisconsin, Thomas stated as a wide-eyed rookie that he planned to be inducted into the Hall someday.
Bengals rewind: What you might have missed for the week of Feb. 5
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals current roster took a backseat during Super Bowl week to some faces from year’s past. The week started with former Bengals standout receiver A.J. Green announcing his retirement and ended with corner Ken Riley being named to the 2023 Hall of Fame class.
What will it take for Joe Burrow to win NFL MVP in 2023? Strictly Stripes Podcast
CINCINNATI, Ohio - Bengals QB Joe Burrow didn’t get a single first-place vote in Thursday night’s NFL Honors ceremony. Although he was named the FedEx Air Player of the Year, he did not earn any first-place votes for the NFL MVP award. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes got 48 out of the 50 total votes. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and Bills quarterback Josh Allen respectively split the other two votes.
