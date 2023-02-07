Read full article on original website
A Peak Inside Drake's Favorite Miami Nightclub's New Rooftop Bar & It's A 'Dream' To Be There
It's no secret Drake frequents Miami, FL, and is always around the hottest bars and nightclubs in the city. The owners of E11even just opened a new rooftop bar on February 3 and it's luxurious, to say the least!. The rapper is a regular at that venue whenever he's in...
The Miami Film Festival Is Returning For Its 40th Year With 140+ Film Screenings
Movie buffs rejoice! Miami Dade College’s acclaimed Miami Film Festival is returning March 3-12 to celebrate a major milestone — its 40th anniversary!. Honoring cinema since 1983, the Miami Film Festival is considered the “preeminent film festival for showcasing Ibero-American cinema in the U.S.” This year, from Friday through Sunday, more than 140 films from 30 countries worldwide will be screened. Twelve of them will be world premieres.
This Restaurant Serves Florida's Best Pizza
Pizza is one of America's most popular comfort foods. They're perfect for simple get-togethers, parties, or if you just don't feel like cooking for tonight. For those looking for the most delicious pizza pie, Reader's Digest has you covered. "We’ve done the detective work to find the best pizza in...
Michelin Adds Eight Miami Restaurants to Its Florida Guide
The Michelin Guide is alive and well and working its way through Miami yet again. Yesterday, Michelin announced eight Miami additions to its Florida Michelin Guide. The establishments were listed as "New" on the Michelin Guide, allowing diners to seek out discoveries. In case you're wondering — no, you did...
Chilean Sea Bass Plaki / Avra Estiatorio, Sunny Isles Beach
A South Florida chef gets a little saucy in the kitchen. He shows you how to creat a tasty sauce to go with your next fresh catch. That’s what’s cooking — as we grab a Bite With Belkys. The Chef: Jose Diaz. The Restaurant: Avra Estiatorio, Sunny...
This Sunny Isles Beach Hotel Was Just Named The Best In The Country
Whether you’re on the lookout for a relaxing getaway or the perfect staycation, you won’t go wrong at a hotel right here in South Florida, according to U.S. News & World Report’s list of “Best Hotels in the USA.”. The media company revealed its annual ranking...
This luxury waterfront hotel near Miami Beach was just named the best in the country
For the past few years, the glamorous Acqualina Resort in Sunny Isles Beach has been ranked as one of the best hotels in the country by U.S. News & World Report. Now, it’s ranked as the best — in not just one but two categories. In its 2023...
Pride Parade and Festival Coming to A1A
The Pride of the Americas Parade and Festival is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 11, along A1A between SE 17th Street and Sunrise Boulevard. Major traffic impacts are expected in and around the area, and traffic may be heavier along the barrier island and on Las Olas Boulevard throughout the weekend.
Hot Rods, Robocars, and Rock N’ Roll: Don’t Miss the Annual Car Show and Concert
Rev your engines and rock out to live music at the annual Rock N’ Ride Concert & Car show. A collaboration between the City of Tamarac, the Parks and Recreation Foundation of Tamarac (P.A.R.O.T), and Cobra Joe Productions is held on Saturday, February 11, from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Tamarac Sports Complex.
5 of Our Favorite Seafood Restaurants in Florida
FLORIDA -Several great options are available if you're looking for a great seafood restaurant in Florida. These include JB's Fish Camp and Seafood in New Smyrna, Pompano Joe's in Destin, and Mignonette in Miami. These restaurants all serve seafood dishes that satisfy any seafood craving.
Festival Marketplace | Shopping mall in Pompano Beach, Florida
Festival Flea Market Mall is an indoor flea market mall located in Pompano Beach, Florida. The established flea market used to be a Pompano outlet mall prior to its transformation into a flea market. Festival Flea Market Mall is now a private company established in 1991 and incorporated in Florida. Current estimates show this company employs a staff of approximately 50 to 99 employees.
A vintage Florida dome home from 1985 is now for sale
An unspoiled dome-shaped time capsule from the '80s is now on the market in Florida. Located at 10 NE 173rd Ter. in Miami, this rare geodesic dome home was built in 1985 and was "inspired by the vibrant energy of the World's Fair," says the listing. As you can see from the photos, that statement isn't too far fetched.
Couple pictured in roll of film left behind at Vizcaya found
MIAMI (WSVN) - The couple on the photos in a roll of film that was left behind at Vizcaya Museum and Gardens has been located. Someone had recently spotted the roll of film at the waterfront estate in Miami, which was built in the early 20th century and is a national historic landmark.
Where to Rent a Boat in Fort Lauderdale
Fort Lauderdale is extremely well set up for yachting visitors, with those seeking a cheap boat rental having no shortage of options at their disposal. With its vast systems of canals, Fort Lauderdale is often referred to as the “Venice of America”. Yet unlike the narrow network of waterways in northern Italy, the city is also a boating mecca, attracting large numbers of yachting enthusiasts every year. The buzzing sights and sounds of South Beach are a day’s cruising away, and the natural beauty of the Florida Keys and Key West are just a little further afield. We’ve picked out three companies that we’d recommend for yacht rental deals in the region.
Lil Wayne Sells Miami Mansion For $28M — Almost Double What He Paid For It
Miami, FL - Lil Wayne has sold his luxury Miami mansion for a whopping $28 million price tag, which is a significant increase compared to what he paid for it six years ago. According to TMZ, Weezy and his powerhouse real estate agency Douglas Elliman accepted a bid from a potential buyer on February 3 for $28 million, shortly after Wayne discounted his original $29.5 million listing.
'Not your father's Boca:' Goodbye Del Boca Vista, hello Midtown Boca
There's an appetite for new sights, new restaurants and new concepts in Boca Raton. In Midtown Boca, major change is happening to cater to a younger city.
10 Romantic Restaurants In Fort Lauderdale For The Perfect Date
Following our roundup of most romantic restaurants in Miami, we figured we’d give you the next best thing: where to go for a date night with that special someone in Fort Lauderdale! The city, which neighbors Miami, is a dining mecca all on its own. There’s the option of having sushi on a gondola or dining at a lush patio by a lit up tree that doubles as a fire pit.
A new trail in Florida will link two U.S. national parks
Only 20 miles of road separate the huge inland swamp of Everglades National Park from the coastal sanctuary of Biscayne National Park on Florida’s east coast, but up until now, traveling between nature reserves required a car or–for bicyclists and pedestrians–the guts to avoid oncoming traffic or cross the street.
Dadeland Mall | Shopping mall in Kendall, Florida
Dadeland Mall is a large enclosed shopping mall located in Kendall, Florida, in the Dadeland district. The mall, originally developed by the Joseph Meyerhoff Company of Baltimore, opened October 1, 1962 as a 535,000-square-foot (49,700 m2), open-air complex of 60 stores and services. Dadeland Mall is located between South Dixie Highway (US-1) and the Palmetto Expressway (SR 826) at its southern terminus where it meets US-1. It is also served by the Dadeland North Metrorail station, which has a pedestrian walkway connecting to the mall.
This Is Florida's Best 'Mom And Pop' Restaurant
LoveFood has the scoop on every state's top 'mom and pop' restaurant.
