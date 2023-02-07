Read full article on original website
Public leaves feedback on Lewes tree regulations
If those who attended Lewes’ tree workshop Jan. 19 accurately represent Lewes residents, new regulations regarding trees, if adopted, will be welcomed. Most participants were in favor of implementing programs to protect qualifying trees and grow the city’s tree canopy. Tree Ordinance Subcommittee Chair Debra Evalds kicked off...
Gorgeous Delaware Town Named Among Most Beautiful in America
From scenic beaches to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, Delaware is a state that's brimming with natural beauty. And it appears that Delaware's small towns are finally getting some national attention too. According to a recent Condé Nast Traveler article, Lewes is considered one of the most beautiful towns in America. Keep reading to learn more.
Outdoorsman expo and dinner set March 25 in Milton
An outdoorsman expo and dinner will be held from 4 to 8:45 p.m., Saturday, March 25, at Eagles Nest Church, 23366 Zion Church Road, Milton. Outdoor rod and gun enthusiasts, as well as campers and boaters, are invited to attend this family-oriented event to meet exhibitors and enjoy a chicken and dumpling dinner, a noted outdoorsman speaker, door prizes and a silent auction.
Hockey4Haxton raises $1,000 for Easterseals therapy services
Easterseals Delaware & Maryland’s Eastern Shore recently marked a 17-year partnership with Hockey4Haxton, an event which raises money for Easterseals therapy services for people with disabilities in Sussex County. This year, Ike Eisenhour, right, Delaware Shore Field Hockey Inc. executive director, presented a $1,000 check to Easterseals Community Relations...
Homestead Campground has safe wells
The owners of Homestead Campground want to set the record straight on the timeline of groundwater contamination discovered in the area of Prettyman Road near Harbeson. The issue surfaced during a recent public hearing and approval of the Wynford Preserve subdivision located across Prettyman Road from the campground. Casey Kenton,...
Watercolor show at Nassau Valley Vineyards continues thru Feb. 28
A Nassau Valley Vineyards exhibit showcasing works by award-winning watercolor artists Ruth Ann Kaufman and Joan Fabbri continues through Tuesday, Feb. 28. Visitors can stop by and enjoy a glass of wine while perusing the artwork at 32165 Winery Way, Lewes.
Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Delaware - National Pizza Day
DELAWARE - Whether you are a Delaware resident or just passing through, there are plenty of great places to get pizza in Delaware. There are a few locations to choose from, including Newark, Rehoboth Beach, and Millsboro. You can find pizza at Crust & Craft, Grotto, Vinny's Pizza in Rehoboth Beach, and Wood-Fired Pizza in Newark. See... Our Staff Picks for "The Best Pizza in Delaware"
Blue Heron Agility Dogs donates to local police
Blue Heron Agility Dogs of Delaware recently donated $2,000 for the police department in Berlin, Md., to purchase protective equipment for Cpl. Jessica Collins’ canine partner Dock. “BHAD has provided funding for protective dog vests for several local police departments and the Delaware State Police. The club’s goal is...
Conservation stewardship program signup due March 24
The U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service in Delaware is accepting applications for its conservation stewardship program. Financial and technical assistance is available to help producers and landowners take conservation efforts to the next level while strengthening their operations. While USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service accepts CSP applications...
Delaware artist Jack Lewis was a master of his craft and a lot of fun
Addressing a standing-room-only crowd at Rehoboth Art League, artist Rebecca Raubacher said fellow artist Jack Lewis loved to paint the working man. His paintings gave a level of importance and sensitivity to people who might not otherwise have been seen, she said. “Every piece he did had a piece of...
UNICO Rehoboth enjoys Italian movie night
Members of UNICO Rehoboth Area and guests enjoyed the annual Italian movie night Jan. 19 with pizza, salad and popcorn. A segment of “Don Matteo,” regularly featured on RAI Italia TV, with English subtitles, brought laughter and delight to attendees. New District Gov. Sal Ingallina was introduced to...
Milton council clucking about backyard chickens
Milton Town Council is considering allowing backyard chickens within the residential district. The measure has been sent to the planning and zoning commission for a formal proposal. Currently, chickens are not allowed within town limits except for farms that have a special permit for animal grazing. According to a memo...
Beebe welcomes two inpatient care providers
Beebe Healthcare recently announced the appointment of two new inpatient care providers, both of whom work at the Margaret H. Rollins Lewes Campus and are dedicated to providing comprehensive care for admitted patients. Imtiaz Khokhar, MD, FACP, FHM, is a hospitalist who cares for patients during the processes of admission,...
Residents question Sussex cluster ordinance
Two residents appeared before Sussex County Council Feb. 7 with one message – rework the cluster subdivision ordinance. Jill Hicks, who lives in Chapel Green near Lewes, showed council members a short video of equipment ripping out trees along her backyard property line to make way for the Brentwood (formerly known as Coral Lakes) cluster subdivision along Robinsonville Road.
Delaware Tech asks for more money to pay educators
Delaware Technical Community College’s request for more money to pay its professors got some pushback Feb. 2 during a Joint Finance Committee meeting. Mark Brainard, president of Delaware Tech, presented his budget request to the committee noting that Gov. John Carney’s recent plan to increase public school teacher salaries by 9% could have an adverse effect on his teaching ranks.
Controlled detonation held at University of Delaware after safety incident
NEWARK, Del. (CBS) -- State Police conducted a controlled detonation on a building at the University of Delaware after an environmental safety incident at a lab on Wednesday afternoon.The detonation happened on Center Green after the incident at the Lammot Dupont Lab at 175 The Green Lane in Newark just after 4 p.m.The Lammot Dupont Lab, Memorial Hall, Allison Hall, Hugh Morris Library, the Brown Lab and Drake Lab were all evacuated for the detonation.Police are still asking people to avoid the area.
Cape wrestling shuts the door on Sallies 32-25
Ten of 14 bouts went the distance Feb. 11 at the Cape Big House, as Salesianum battled Cape in a riveting wrestling match that saw the Vikings come back from an 0-12 hole to win 32-25. The match was iced at 190 pounds when Alex Taylor secured a 3-1 decision...
Illegal Lottery Operation Busted in Seaford
SEAFORD, Del. - Two men were arrested in Seaford in connection to an illegal lottery operation. The Delaware Department of Safety and Homeland Security Division of Gaming Enforcement, along with the Seaford Police Department, conducted two search warrants on Feb. 9 within the city of Seaford in connection with illegal lottery operations.
Thanksgiving in the Caribbean with good friends and the Gazette
A local group of neighbors from Lewes showed their Cape Gazette pride as they traveled together on a 12-day Royal Caribbean cruise that was arranged by their travel agents, Chuck and Cathy Foy, from Dream Vacations. They set sail from Baltimore over the Thanksgiving holiday and enjoyed visiting five southern Caribbean islands. Here they are pictured just before heading out for their Barbados excursion of snorkeling, visiting an undersea wreck, and beach time at Carlisle Bay. Shown in the front row from (l-r) are Chuck Foy, Dr. Carolyn Trasko and Cathy Foy. In the back row are Tom Trasko and John and Nancy Umberger.
Irish Eyes gets approval for St. Patrick’s Day parade
Milton Town Council unanimously approved street closures related to the annual St. Patrick’s Day parade and Lucky Leprechaun 5K run. The town approvals are conditional upon Irish Eyes receiving approval from Delaware Department of Transportation, which maintains Union Street. Events will kick off with the Lucky Leprechaun 5K, hosted...
