FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mentally Disabled Woman Vanishes With Her 2-Year-Old Nephew And Police Fail To Tell Family Of Possible SightingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHammond, IN
‘Peace out!’ Preborn baby flashes her parents the peace sign on ultrasoundLive Action NewsEast Chicago, IN
Bloodied woman found walking with a baby had shot her husbandVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinPortage, IN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
This Haunted Campground is One of the Creepiest Places in IndianaTravel MavenIndiana State
nwi.life
Northwest Indiana to receive more than $272,000 in federal funds to support local emergency food and housing programs
Northwest Indiana has been awarded more than $272,000 by the Federal Emergency Food and Shelter Program (EFSP) to support local food pantry, homeless shelters and basic needs services. The award was made by the EFSP National Board, chaired by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency and...
‘Smartphones I’: Indiana University Northwest offering free non-credit courses for older learners
GARY, Ind. — Indiana University Northwest’s new “Senior University” program is giving older people a free way to get into the classroom. The courses, which are free but do not give college credit, are designed to “assist people of all ages gain skills and enrich their lives.” They are a mix of Zoom and in-person […]
laportecounty.life
High School Bowling teams all across Northwest Indiana are on a roll
Bowling in Northwest Indiana (NWI) is a hot commodity, especially in a high school environment. Schools like Valparaiso High School, Michigan City High School, Munster High School, Lowell High School, Wheeler High School, La Porte High School, and much more are competing in the Lakeshore Indiana High School Bowling Conference (Lakeshore IHSB).
valpo.life
Senior University and Adult Education non-credit courses offered at IU Northwest through the Center for Urban and Regional Excellence
Indiana University Northwest’s Center for Urban and Regional Excellence (CURE) is offering a variety of non-credit courses and educational programs that aim to assist people of all ages gain skills and enrich their lives as we face today’s challenges and prepare for tomorrow’s opportunities. CURE offers a...
nwi.life
Hammond Mayor Thomas M. McDermott Jr. holds an open, honest conversation during Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce’s Annual State of the City Luncheon
Every year, the Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce holds a luncheon in the City of Hammond and invites Mayor Thomas M. McDermott Jr. to share recent happenings and upcoming goals for the City. On Wednesday, February 8, the chamber held its largest luncheon yet. Over 300 people including chamber members, elected officials, city council members, and Mayor McDermott himself gathered to celebrate all the good happening in Hammond, both now and in the future.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Porter County E911 dispatchers recognized for response to school threats
On January 26 at 9:13 a.m., a call came into the Porter County E911 center about a "bomb threat and a possible active assailant" at Portage High School. Over the next two hours, calls came in about similar threats at Valparaiso and Wheeler high schools. For the six dispatchers working...
warricknews.com
Plan for appointed Gary school board advances at Indiana Statehouse
The state of Indiana is planning, for at least a few years, to keep a firm hand on the Gary Community School Corp., even after the district no longer is classified as financially distressed. The Senate Appropriations Committee approved legislation Thursday re-establishing a school board in Gary whose seven members...
22 WSBT
Ball State University to hold new Elkhart school accountable
Elkhart, IN (WSBT) — A new, public charter school option will open in Elkhart in the fall. More than 100 students have completed enrollment forms for the Premier Arts Academy. The school will integrate the arts into the everyday academic learning. You can read more about the tuition-free school...
Meet Penny Pritzker: Rich Chicago woman who gives away money to needy families
How much do you think your salary should be to live comfortably in Chicago with your family? A report reveals that the annual income of a Chicago-based person needs to be around $57,000. It means you must be getting $20+ an hour and should have a full-time job.
nwi.life
The City of La Porte welcomes countless new businesses and celebrates a growing community
During Mayor Tom Dermody’s last State of the City speech, he shared his goal of raising the City of La Porte’s population to 30,000 people by 2030. In the past, the easiest way to grow a city was to create new jobs, but things aren’t that simple anymore. People like to raise their families in communities with all kinds of opportunities--not just work-related ones.
laportecounty.life
Memorial Opera House is pleased to announce upcoming auditions for “Nunsense”
Memorial Opera House is pleased to announce upcoming auditions for. Please fill out the Audition form here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfaHU5l98zplNOEk17fXPr6QLdRm95Mlb-aQ6dVRm22UsUmdA/viewform?usp=sf_link. Auditions: Monday, March 6th at 7 pm and Tuesday, March 7th at 7 pm at Memorial Opera House, 104 Indiana Ave, Valparaiso, Indiana 46383. Callbacks (as needed): Wednesday, March 8th (time TBD).
WNDU
South Bend moves to buy old Claeys Candy building
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It looks like the city of South Bend will finally be in the “driver’s seat” where parking at its baseball stadium is concerned. The city has long leased some of the land it uses for stadium parking from the candy company next door to the ballpark.
regionnewssource.org
Large Fight Erupts At Morton During Lunch
Wednesday afternoon security and Hammond Police responded to a large lunch brawl in the Morton High School cafeteria, according to the School City of Hammond. Administrators said students got into a physical altercation, despite several attempts from Morton High School security and staff to de-escalate the situation. A video posted online of the disturbance showed tables getting overturned, chairs being thrown and one female jumping off a table while throwing a punch. No students or staff were seriously injured, SCH told RNS.
WNDU
Michigan City’s ‘Water Tower Park Renovation Project’ seeks residential feedback
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Michigan City Parks & Recreation Department is seeking public input for their “Water Tower Park Renovation Project.”. The department will host a public forum on Thursday, Feb. 23, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Michigan City Police and Fire Training Center located at 2510 E. Michigan Blvd. Funding is provided by a $250,000 community development block grant and a $250,000 federally funded land Land and Water Conservation Fund grant.
Indiana School Proposes Sale of $15 M. Georgia O’Keeffe Painting, Triggering Bitter Pushback
An Indiana university revealed plans this week to sell three artworks worth more than $20 million from its museum’s collection, spurring vigorous opposition from members of the art world. Valparaiso University, a school with around 3,000 students, announced in an email sent Wednesday that it planned to sell works by Georgia O’Keeffe, Frederic Edwin Church, and Childe Hassam from the university’s Brauer Museum of Art, according to the Valpo Post. The O’Keeffe painting, an image of overlaid peaks titled Rust Red Hills (1930), was the second work the institution ever acquired. The university said it was worth about $15 million, making...
5 Indiana locations among latest Bed Bath & Beyond closures
INDIANAPOLIS – As struggling Bed Bath & Beyond announces plans to close more stores, five Indiana locations are among the casualties. Stores in Bloomington, Ft. Wayne, Lafayette, Noblesville and Valparaiso are scheduled to shut their doors. Here are the addresses: The New Jersey-based retailer warned in January that it was considering its options, including filing […]
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Portage getting ready for two road projects
The city of Portage is gearing up for the Central Avenue West reconstruction. Director of planning and community development A.J. Monroe says some preliminary work has already begun, and the first phase of construction should start later this month. Central is tentatively scheduled to be closed entirely between Willowdale and Swanson from late April to late September.
Northwest Indiana man killed in Michigan snowmobile crash
LUCE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – A Northwest Indiana man has died as the result of a snowmobile crash in Luce County, Michigan on Wednesday. According to Michigan State Police (MSP), troopers responded to an area near the intersection of Devil’s Hallow Lake Trail and County Road 371 around 9 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities say Robert Huffmaster […]
Valparaiso Bed Bath & Beyond store to close
Bed Bath & Beyond announced it is closing its Valparaiso location at 91 Silhavy Road. The post Valparaiso Bed Bath & Beyond store to close appeared first on Northwest Indiana Business Magazine.
Look at those eyes! This beautiful puppy needs a forever home
Meet Tracy! She is just a little 4 month-old pup who loves to play. If her loveable personality doesn’t win you over, how can you say no to those beautiful eyes? All you have to do is win her heart with a hand full of yummy treats.
