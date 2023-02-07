ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan City, IN

laportecounty.life

High School Bowling teams all across Northwest Indiana are on a roll

Bowling in Northwest Indiana (NWI) is a hot commodity, especially in a high school environment. Schools like Valparaiso High School, Michigan City High School, Munster High School, Lowell High School, Wheeler High School, La Porte High School, and much more are competing in the Lakeshore Indiana High School Bowling Conference (Lakeshore IHSB).
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
nwi.life

Hammond Mayor Thomas M. McDermott Jr. holds an open, honest conversation during Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce’s Annual State of the City Luncheon

Every year, the Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce holds a luncheon in the City of Hammond and invites Mayor Thomas M. McDermott Jr. to share recent happenings and upcoming goals for the City. On Wednesday, February 8, the chamber held its largest luncheon yet. Over 300 people including chamber members, elected officials, city council members, and Mayor McDermott himself gathered to celebrate all the good happening in Hammond, both now and in the future.
HAMMOND, IN
warricknews.com

Plan for appointed Gary school board advances at Indiana Statehouse

The state of Indiana is planning, for at least a few years, to keep a firm hand on the Gary Community School Corp., even after the district no longer is classified as financially distressed. The Senate Appropriations Committee approved legislation Thursday re-establishing a school board in Gary whose seven members...
GARY, IN
22 WSBT

Ball State University to hold new Elkhart school accountable

Elkhart, IN (WSBT) — A new, public charter school option will open in Elkhart in the fall. More than 100 students have completed enrollment forms for the Premier Arts Academy. The school will integrate the arts into the everyday academic learning. You can read more about the tuition-free school...
ELKHART, IN
nwi.life

The City of La Porte welcomes countless new businesses and celebrates a growing community

During Mayor Tom Dermody’s last State of the City speech, he shared his goal of raising the City of La Porte’s population to 30,000 people by 2030. In the past, the easiest way to grow a city was to create new jobs, but things aren’t that simple anymore. People like to raise their families in communities with all kinds of opportunities--not just work-related ones.
LA PORTE, IN
laportecounty.life

Memorial Opera House is pleased to announce upcoming auditions for “Nunsense”

Memorial Opera House is pleased to announce upcoming auditions for. Please fill out the Audition form here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfaHU5l98zplNOEk17fXPr6QLdRm95Mlb-aQ6dVRm22UsUmdA/viewform?usp=sf_link. Auditions: Monday, March 6th at 7 pm and Tuesday, March 7th at 7 pm at Memorial Opera House, 104 Indiana Ave, Valparaiso, Indiana 46383. Callbacks (as needed): Wednesday, March 8th (time TBD).
VALPARAISO, IN
WNDU

South Bend moves to buy old Claeys Candy building

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It looks like the city of South Bend will finally be in the “driver’s seat” where parking at its baseball stadium is concerned. The city has long leased some of the land it uses for stadium parking from the candy company next door to the ballpark.
SOUTH BEND, IN
regionnewssource.org

Large Fight Erupts At Morton During Lunch

Wednesday afternoon security and Hammond Police responded to a large lunch brawl in the Morton High School cafeteria, according to the School City of Hammond. Administrators said students got into a physical altercation, despite several attempts from Morton High School security and staff to de-escalate the situation. A video posted online of the disturbance showed tables getting overturned, chairs being thrown and one female jumping off a table while throwing a punch. No students or staff were seriously injured, SCH told RNS.
HAMMOND, IN
WNDU

Michigan City’s ‘Water Tower Park Renovation Project’ seeks residential feedback

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Michigan City Parks & Recreation Department is seeking public input for their “Water Tower Park Renovation Project.”. The department will host a public forum on Thursday, Feb. 23, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Michigan City Police and Fire Training Center located at 2510 E. Michigan Blvd. Funding is provided by a $250,000 community development block grant and a $250,000 federally funded land Land and Water Conservation Fund grant.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
ARTnews

Indiana School Proposes Sale of $15 M. Georgia O’Keeffe Painting, Triggering Bitter Pushback

An Indiana university revealed plans this week to sell three artworks worth more than $20 million from its museum’s collection, spurring vigorous opposition from members of the art world. Valparaiso University, a school with around 3,000 students, announced in an email sent Wednesday that it planned to sell works by Georgia O’Keeffe, Frederic Edwin Church, and Childe Hassam from the university’s Brauer Museum of Art, according to the Valpo Post. The O’Keeffe painting, an image of overlaid peaks titled Rust Red Hills (1930), was the second work the institution ever acquired. The university said it was worth about $15 million, making...
VALPARAISO, IN
FOX59

5 Indiana locations among latest Bed Bath & Beyond closures

INDIANAPOLIS – As struggling Bed Bath & Beyond announces plans to close more stores, five Indiana locations are among the casualties. Stores in Bloomington, Ft. Wayne, Lafayette, Noblesville and Valparaiso are scheduled to shut their doors. Here are the addresses: The New Jersey-based retailer warned in January that it was considering its options, including filing […]
BLOOMINGTON, IN
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Portage getting ready for two road projects

The city of Portage is gearing up for the Central Avenue West reconstruction. Director of planning and community development A.J. Monroe says some preliminary work has already begun, and the first phase of construction should start later this month. Central is tentatively scheduled to be closed entirely between Willowdale and Swanson from late April to late September.
PORTAGE, IN
WGN News

Northwest Indiana man killed in Michigan snowmobile crash

LUCE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – A Northwest Indiana man has died as the result of a snowmobile crash in Luce County, Michigan on Wednesday. According to Michigan State Police (MSP), troopers responded to an area near the intersection of Devil’s Hallow Lake Trail and County Road 371 around 9 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities say Robert Huffmaster […]
LUCE COUNTY, MI

