Crown Point, IN

Franciscan Health helping AFib patients live more active lifestyles

A procedure offered at Franciscan Health Crown Point is allowing cardiac patients with atrial fibrillation (AFib) to eliminate the use of blood thinners and live more active lifestyles. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), AFib is the most common type of irregular heartbeat. The CDC estimates...
A La Porte County Life in the Spotlight: Theresa Argueta

Early childhood can be one of the most impactful parts of a person’s life. Young children are highly impressionable and in a stage that determines how the rest of their life will go. The people who influence, raise, and teach these young children can have a big effect on their lives. Perhaps one of the most impactful adult roles in a child’s life is their teachers and counselors, such as Theresa Argueta, director of early childhood programs at Paladin Inc.
LA PORTE, IN
Healthcare Foundation of La Porte – City of La Porte Housing Initiative Shares Study Findings  

Housing is inextricably linked to the health and wellness of a community’s residents and to the vitality of the community’s economy. With this in mind and at the urging of Mayor Tom Dermody, the Healthcare Foundation of La Porte (HFL) recently spearheaded an effort to create a blueprint for the strategic realignment of housing efforts within the City of La Porte. The HFL Board of Directors unanimously voted to support funding for a Comprehensive Housing Study and Needs Analysis for the City of La Porte. Partnering with the City, and in collaboration with HFL strategic partner Northern Trust, the new HFL Housing Initiative embarked on a path to support the development of a La Porte city-specific housing strategy to address the community’s current and future housing needs. The HFL Housing Initiative Committee is chaired by HFL Board member Michele Magnuson.
LA PORTE, IN
The City of La Porte welcomes countless new businesses and celebrates a growing community

During Mayor Tom Dermody’s last State of the City speech, he shared his goal of raising the City of La Porte’s population to 30,000 people by 2030. In the past, the easiest way to grow a city was to create new jobs, but things aren’t that simple anymore. People like to raise their families in communities with all kinds of opportunities--not just work-related ones.
LA PORTE, IN
Memorial Opera House is pleased to announce upcoming auditions for “Nunsense”

Memorial Opera House is pleased to announce upcoming auditions for. Please fill out the Audition form here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfaHU5l98zplNOEk17fXPr6QLdRm95Mlb-aQ6dVRm22UsUmdA/viewform?usp=sf_link. Auditions: Monday, March 6th at 7 pm and Tuesday, March 7th at 7 pm at Memorial Opera House, 104 Indiana Ave, Valparaiso, Indiana 46383. Callbacks (as needed): Wednesday, March 8th (time TBD).
VALPARAISO, IN
Hammond Mayor Thomas M. McDermott Jr. holds an open, honest conversation during Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce’s Annual State of the City Luncheon

Every year, the Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce holds a luncheon in the City of Hammond and invites Mayor Thomas M. McDermott Jr. to share recent happenings and upcoming goals for the City. On Wednesday, February 8, the chamber held its largest luncheon yet. Over 300 people including chamber members, elected officials, city council members, and Mayor McDermott himself gathered to celebrate all the good happening in Hammond, both now and in the future.
HAMMOND, IN

