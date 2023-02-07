Housing is inextricably linked to the health and wellness of a community’s residents and to the vitality of the community’s economy. With this in mind and at the urging of Mayor Tom Dermody, the Healthcare Foundation of La Porte (HFL) recently spearheaded an effort to create a blueprint for the strategic realignment of housing efforts within the City of La Porte. The HFL Board of Directors unanimously voted to support funding for a Comprehensive Housing Study and Needs Analysis for the City of La Porte. Partnering with the City, and in collaboration with HFL strategic partner Northern Trust, the new HFL Housing Initiative embarked on a path to support the development of a La Porte city-specific housing strategy to address the community’s current and future housing needs. The HFL Housing Initiative Committee is chaired by HFL Board member Michele Magnuson.

LA PORTE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO