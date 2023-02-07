Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy issued the following statement today regarding the unidentified object shot down this morning over Alaskan waters. "Today’s announcement by the Pentagon that an unidentified object was shot down by an F-22 from Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson over Alaska’s coastline raises serious national security concerns that should concern every American. I want to thank our Alaska-based military for eliminating the potential threat before it was flying over our land.

ALASKA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO