Read full article on original website
Related
mixfmalaska.com
Governor Dunleavy issues statement on unidentified object shot down over Alaska
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy issued the following statement today regarding the unidentified object shot down this morning over Alaskan waters. "Today’s announcement by the Pentagon that an unidentified object was shot down by an F-22 from Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson over Alaska’s coastline raises serious national security concerns that should concern every American. I want to thank our Alaska-based military for eliminating the potential threat before it was flying over our land.
mixfmalaska.com
Catching up: Researchers track 6,000 Alaskans’ paths after their 2005 high school graduations
Anchorage, Alaska (Alaska Beacon)- Nearly 18 years ago, about 6,000 young Alaskans left high school and launched into adulthood. Where did they end up?. Slightly half were still in Alaska as of 2021, but the percentage was much smaller for those who got college degrees outside of the state, according to an analysis by the Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development.
mixfmalaska.com
"Staff our State" chanted on steps of the Capitol, pushing for action
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - On Friday, Fourth Street between Main Street and Seward Street was closed for a rally organized by the staff of Alaska State Employees Association Local 52. District 19 Representative Genevieve Mina spoke at the rally. She debriefed with News of the North. "Many of the comments...
Comments / 0