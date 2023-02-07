DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The search continues for Cierra Chapman. She is the Dayton woman was last seen on December 27th in Trotwood leaving her ex-boyfriend’s apartment. Her car and belongings were later found in Middletown but, Chapman was nowhere to be found. The FBI is now offering a $10,000 cash reward for information leading to her recovery. This comes the day before the massive search.

DAYTON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO