Dayton, OH

4 Paws for Ability holds service dog scrimmage

XENIA, Ohio (WKEF) -- A fundraiser to train and place service dogs for children and veterans with disabilities was held in Xenia on Saturday. 4 Paws for Ability held its fourth annual Service Dog Scrimmage. Service pups in training were racing to be first in the end zone, and it also became the cutest event for the big game.
XENIA, OH
Dayton rallies behind Turkish community in wake of devastating earthquake

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Dayton community came together today, as always, to help those most in need. Thousands of items were dropped off and an increasing amount of money was donated Friday in response to the devastating earthquake Monday in Turkey and Syria, which has killed more than 23,000.
DAYTON, OH
$14M project to enhance Salem Avenue corridor

DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- A renovation project set at Salem and Grand avenues in Dayton will upgrade existing housing and add commercial space to the Salem corridor. The $14 million project will transform Grand Place Apartments, owned by National Church Residences which acquired the property in 2017 for...
DAYTON, OH
Kings Island begins largest-ever recruitment campaign

MASON, Ohio (WKRC) - Kings Island's parent company Cedar Fair is set to kick off its largest-ever recruitment campaign. It is trying to hire more than 5,000 new workers for the park in Mason ahead of the 2023 season. There is a job fair on-site over President’s Day weekend.
MASON, OH
Amtrak could make its way to Ohio after DeWine approves passenger rails

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The state of Ohio is taking the first steps toward bringing Amtrak to Ohio and one of those stops would be in Dayton. The idea of those expanded passenger rails has city leaders excited. The U.S. Department of Transportation is offering states like Ohio millions of...
DAYTON, OH
With God's Grace to host Souper Bowl of Caring food drive

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- With God's Grace Mobile Food Pantry wants to feed the Miami Valley before Super Bowl Sunday. The food pantry will be hosting their Souper Bowl of Caring food drive on Saturday, February 11 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., just in time for the Super Bowl.
DAYTON, OH
FBI offering cash reward for information about Cierra Chapman disappearance

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The search continues for Cierra Chapman. She is the Dayton woman was last seen on December 27th in Trotwood leaving her ex-boyfriend’s apartment. Her car and belongings were later found in Middletown but, Chapman was nowhere to be found. The FBI is now offering a $10,000 cash reward for information leading to her recovery. This comes the day before the massive search.
DAYTON, OH
Signal change coming to Miami Township intersection

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Montgomery County, Ohio (WKEF) -- A two-way stop will soon be changing to a four-way stop, Montgomery County Engineer Paul Gruner said today. The intersection of Farmington Road and Union Road is expected to be converted from a two-way stop with stop signs to a four-way stop. Gruner...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
Much colder weather moves in tomorrow morning

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Clouds will be with us for the start of Friday, but clouds clear during the afternoon and evening with highs in the middle 40s. Saturday should be clear and cool in the morning starting daybreak down in the 20s. Some teens are possible especially where winds diminish to near zero.
DAYTON, OH
UD women host "Play 4 Kay" game Saturday

DAYTON, OHIO (WKEF/WRGT) - Women's college basketball teams across the country are holding "Play 4 Kay" games in February as part of the fight against cancer. The movement is named in memory of Kay Yow, a Hall of Fame coach who fought breast cancer. UD women's basketball held a "Play...
DAYTON, OH
Dayton man accused of killing wife sentenced to prison

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A Dayton man was sentenced today to prison after his conviction for murdering his wife. Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. said that Dayton Police were called April 14, 2019, to an apartment in the 400 block of Ryburn Avenue on the report of a shooting. They found 38-year-old Tiffany Yvette Moreland dead. She had been shot in the chest. A 9mm semi-automatic handgun was found at the scene, police reported.
DAYTON, OH

