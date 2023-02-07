Read full article on original website
dayton247now.com
'Plane Talks' return to National Museum of the U.S. Air Force in honor of Presidents Day
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The National Museum of the United States Air Force will host "Plane Talks" on Saturday, February 18 from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. to honor Presidents Day and the legacy of Special Air Mission (SAM) Presidential Transport aircraft. Visitors are invited to listen to and interact...
dayton247now.com
4 Paws for Ability holds service dog scrimmage
XENIA, Ohio (WKEF) -- A fundraiser to train and place service dogs for children and veterans with disabilities was held in Xenia on Saturday. 4 Paws for Ability held its fourth annual Service Dog Scrimmage. Service pups in training were racing to be first in the end zone, and it also became the cutest event for the big game.
dayton247now.com
Dayton rallies behind Turkish community in wake of devastating earthquake
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Dayton community came together today, as always, to help those most in need. Thousands of items were dropped off and an increasing amount of money was donated Friday in response to the devastating earthquake Monday in Turkey and Syria, which has killed more than 23,000.
dayton247now.com
DBJ: Millions invested in Salem Ave., Indiana firm acquires Dayton shopping center
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - Caleb Stephens, editor in chief of the Dayton Business Journal, speaks with Elyse Coulter about a new project coming to Salem Avenue. Plus, an Indiana firm acquires a Dayton shopping center.
dayton247now.com
Thousands without power across the Miami Valley as strong winds pass through the area
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Thousands of people are without power on Thursday afternoon as strong winds sweep through the Miami Valley. As of 3:15 p.m., there were 7,085 AES Ohio customers without power across the Miami Valley. The following is a list of outages per county:. Montgomery County: 6,517. Miami...
dayton247now.com
$14M project to enhance Salem Avenue corridor
DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- A renovation project set at Salem and Grand avenues in Dayton will upgrade existing housing and add commercial space to the Salem corridor. The $14 million project will transform Grand Place Apartments, owned by National Church Residences which acquired the property in 2017 for...
dayton247now.com
Kings Island begins largest-ever recruitment campaign
MASON, Ohio (WKRC) - Kings Island's parent company Cedar Fair is set to kick off its largest-ever recruitment campaign. It is trying to hire more than 5,000 new workers for the park in Mason ahead of the 2023 season. There is a job fair on-site over President’s Day weekend.
dayton247now.com
Amtrak could make its way to Ohio after DeWine approves passenger rails
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The state of Ohio is taking the first steps toward bringing Amtrak to Ohio and one of those stops would be in Dayton. The idea of those expanded passenger rails has city leaders excited. The U.S. Department of Transportation is offering states like Ohio millions of...
dayton247now.com
With God's Grace to host Souper Bowl of Caring food drive
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- With God's Grace Mobile Food Pantry wants to feed the Miami Valley before Super Bowl Sunday. The food pantry will be hosting their Souper Bowl of Caring food drive on Saturday, February 11 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., just in time for the Super Bowl.
dayton247now.com
'Real issue is the quality of the officers:' Program focuses on finding minority officers
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A new program called the College of Law Enforcement Path Program (CLEPP) is focusing on hiring quality, minority law enforcement officers. Gov. Mike DeWine launched the program in 2020 to help with hiring, amid multiple police issues, including the deaths of George Floyd and Tyre Nichols.
dayton247now.com
FBI offering cash reward for information about Cierra Chapman disappearance
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The search continues for Cierra Chapman. She is the Dayton woman was last seen on December 27th in Trotwood leaving her ex-boyfriend’s apartment. Her car and belongings were later found in Middletown but, Chapman was nowhere to be found. The FBI is now offering a $10,000 cash reward for information leading to her recovery. This comes the day before the massive search.
dayton247now.com
Signal change coming to Miami Township intersection
MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Montgomery County, Ohio (WKEF) -- A two-way stop will soon be changing to a four-way stop, Montgomery County Engineer Paul Gruner said today. The intersection of Farmington Road and Union Road is expected to be converted from a two-way stop with stop signs to a four-way stop. Gruner...
dayton247now.com
Much colder weather moves in tomorrow morning
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Clouds will be with us for the start of Friday, but clouds clear during the afternoon and evening with highs in the middle 40s. Saturday should be clear and cool in the morning starting daybreak down in the 20s. Some teens are possible especially where winds diminish to near zero.
dayton247now.com
Coroner identifies man who died Wednesday in Harrison Township crash
HARRISON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Montgomery County Coroner Kent Harshbarger has identified the man who died in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday night. Keith McKinnon, 41, of Dayton was pronounced dead at the scene after the vehicle he was driving crashed into an RTA police along Salem Avenue in Harrison Township. The...
dayton247now.com
UD women host "Play 4 Kay" game Saturday
DAYTON, OHIO (WKEF/WRGT) - Women's college basketball teams across the country are holding "Play 4 Kay" games in February as part of the fight against cancer. The movement is named in memory of Kay Yow, a Hall of Fame coach who fought breast cancer. UD women's basketball held a "Play...
dayton247now.com
Dayton man accused of killing wife sentenced to prison
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A Dayton man was sentenced today to prison after his conviction for murdering his wife. Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. said that Dayton Police were called April 14, 2019, to an apartment in the 400 block of Ryburn Avenue on the report of a shooting. They found 38-year-old Tiffany Yvette Moreland dead. She had been shot in the chest. A 9mm semi-automatic handgun was found at the scene, police reported.
