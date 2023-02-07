ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

dayton247now.com

Coroner identifies man who died Wednesday in Harrison Township crash

HARRISON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Montgomery County Coroner Kent Harshbarger has identified the man who died in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday night. Keith McKinnon, 41, of Dayton was pronounced dead at the scene after the vehicle he was driving crashed into an RTA police along Salem Avenue in Harrison Township. The...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
dayton247now.com

Woman indicted for leaving scene of deadly crash involving pedestrian

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A Dayton woman accused of a deadly hit-and-run crash was indicted today. Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. said sheriff's deputies were called Jan. 22 to the 3500 block of Hillcrest Avenue for a report of a dead man on the side of the road. He had been partially covered in snow.
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Signal change coming to Miami Township intersection

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Montgomery County, Ohio (WKEF) -- A two-way stop will soon be changing to a four-way stop, Montgomery County Engineer Paul Gruner said today. The intersection of Farmington Road and Union Road is expected to be converted from a two-way stop with stop signs to a four-way stop. Gruner...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
dayton247now.com

$14M project to enhance Salem Avenue corridor

DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- A renovation project set at Salem and Grand avenues in Dayton will upgrade existing housing and add commercial space to the Salem corridor. The $14 million project will transform Grand Place Apartments, owned by National Church Residences which acquired the property in 2017 for...
DAYTON, OH
Fox 19

NB I-75 closed in Warren County due to multi-vehicle crash

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Northbound Interstate 75 is shut down past Ohio 122 in Warren County. A multi-vehicle crash with injuries was reported at 7:11 a.m., according to the Ohio Highway Patrol’s Lebanon post. Two of the vehicles are semis and one of them is jackknifed, an OSP dispatcher tells...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Dayton man sentenced for killing wife in 2019

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Dayton man was sentenced to a minimum of 18 years in prison after he was convicted for shooting and killing his wife in April of 2019. On April 14, 2019, officers were called to an apartment on Ryburn Avenue on reports of a shooting. When officers arrived on the scene, […]
DAYTON, OH
Fox 19

Middletown police name second victim in deadly double-shooting

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Police have identified the second victim in last Saturday’s deadly shooting in Middletown as 25-year-old Marvin Davis. The Butler County Coroner previously 25-year-old Daniel Fitzgerald as the other victim. Fitzgerald was shot to death in a residential area on 15th Avenue at approximately 8:51 a.m.
MIDDLETOWN, OH

