New Buffalo Wild Wings to Open Next Door to a WalmartJoel EisenbergXenia, OH
Discovering the Best Pizzeria in Ohio - A Journey Through Pizza HeavenLiviu RomanOhio State
Springfield Police unit involved in injury crash Wednesday nightSteel Ohio MediaSpringfield, OH
House Infested with over 200 ratsSteel Ohio MediaSpringfield, OH
Governor DeWine talks economics and innovation in the Miami Valley today.Steel Ohio MediaOhio State
License plate readers go live in Dayton neighborhoods: LIST
In July of 2022, the Dayton City Commission held a hearing concerning this technology, a release said. after this hearing, the commission voted to approve the deployment of these cameras.
Dayton man identified as victim of deadly crash in Harrison Twp. Wednesday night
A 41-year-old Dayton man was identified as the victim killed in Wednesday's crash on Salem Avenue in Harrison Twp., according to the Montgomery County Coroner's Office.
Coroner identifies man who died Wednesday in Harrison Township crash
HARRISON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Montgomery County Coroner Kent Harshbarger has identified the man who died in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday night. Keith McKinnon, 41, of Dayton was pronounced dead at the scene after the vehicle he was driving crashed into an RTA police along Salem Avenue in Harrison Township. The...
Woman indicted for leaving scene of deadly crash involving pedestrian
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A Dayton woman accused of a deadly hit-and-run crash was indicted today. Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. said sheriff's deputies were called Jan. 22 to the 3500 block of Hillcrest Avenue for a report of a dead man on the side of the road. He had been partially covered in snow.
Man hospitalized after stabbing in Dayton
Dispatch reported that the incident began as a domestic dispute and that a man had been stabbed.
Signal change coming to Miami Township intersection
MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Montgomery County, Ohio (WKEF) -- A two-way stop will soon be changing to a four-way stop, Montgomery County Engineer Paul Gruner said today. The intersection of Farmington Road and Union Road is expected to be converted from a two-way stop with stop signs to a four-way stop. Gruner...
Dayton woman indicted for hit-and-run crash that killed 60-year-old man
A Dayton woman was indicted Thursday in connection to a hit and run crash in Harrison Township that killed a 60-year-old man.
$14M project to enhance Salem Avenue corridor
DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- A renovation project set at Salem and Grand avenues in Dayton will upgrade existing housing and add commercial space to the Salem corridor. The $14 million project will transform Grand Place Apartments, owned by National Church Residences which acquired the property in 2017 for...
Police: 2 male suspects armed with knife stole pickup truck, personal property
Dayton Police responded to Free Pike where two suspects allegedly stole a pickup truck, work trailer, and some personal property.
Man arrested after Celina drug bust
Detectives arrested Gillis without incident, the sheriff's office said. He is currently being held at the Mercer County Adult Detention Facility until bond is set.
Man dead after car crashes into pole in Harrison Twp. Wednesday night
The coroner has been called to the scene of a crash in Harrison Township Wednesday night.
Dayton man formally charged, accused of shooting man in Oregon District food truck line
A man accused of shooting another man outside a food truck in the Oregon District has been formally charged.
Front porch of Dayton home collapses, no injuries reported
Emergency crews were called to respond after a front porch collapsed at a home in Dayton Thursday morning.
‘Very large search’ to be conducted for missing Dayton woman, Cierra Chapman
Dayton police are continuing to search for Cierra Chapman, who has been missing since the end of December.
NB I-75 closed in Warren County due to multi-vehicle crash
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Northbound Interstate 75 is shut down past Ohio 122 in Warren County. A multi-vehicle crash with injuries was reported at 7:11 a.m., according to the Ohio Highway Patrol’s Lebanon post. Two of the vehicles are semis and one of them is jackknifed, an OSP dispatcher tells...
Traffic Alert: Lanes blocked on I-75 SB by semi crash
According to the Miami County Ohio State Highway Patrol, a single semi crashed on I-75 south near mile marker 80 in Piqua around 3:10 p.m. on Thursday. All the southbound lanes have been closed near the collision.
Serial Peeping Tom arrested, accused of looking under restroom stalls a local university
A serial Peeping Tom with more than a dozen convictions for the same sex crime is in jail again after being accused of doing the same thing, but this time it was at a local university.
All lanes back open after semi crash on SB I-75 in Miami County
All lanes of traffic are back open on Southbound Interstate 75 south of US-36 following a crash involving two semis, according to the Piqua Post of the State Highway Patrol.
Dayton man sentenced for killing wife in 2019
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Dayton man was sentenced to a minimum of 18 years in prison after he was convicted for shooting and killing his wife in April of 2019. On April 14, 2019, officers were called to an apartment on Ryburn Avenue on reports of a shooting. When officers arrived on the scene, […]
Middletown police name second victim in deadly double-shooting
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Police have identified the second victim in last Saturday’s deadly shooting in Middletown as 25-year-old Marvin Davis. The Butler County Coroner previously 25-year-old Daniel Fitzgerald as the other victim. Fitzgerald was shot to death in a residential area on 15th Avenue at approximately 8:51 a.m.
