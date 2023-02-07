Read full article on original website
Kettering Police ask for help identifying shooting suspect
KETTERING, Ohio (WKEF) -- Police are asking for information about a recent shooting into two homes in Kettering. Kettering Police say officers were called about 9:30 p.m. Thursday to the area of Renwood Drive and East Drive Road, where they found a duplex had been struck by multiple rounds of gunfire.
Police to conduct large search for missing Dayton woman this Saturday
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Dayton Police provided an update at a news conference Wednesday regarding Cierra Chapman. Investigators say 30-year-old Chapman was last seen Dec. 27, 2022 leaving a Trotwood apartment complex where her ex-boyfriend lives. 10 days later, her car along with her purse, and personal items were found in Middletown, but Chapman was no where to be found.
'She didn't go missing by accident' Search for Cierra Chapman continues
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Cierra Chapman, 30, went missing 43 days ago. She was last seen in Trotwood, leaving her ex-boyfriend’s house. The search for her, or any information related to her disappearance, continues. Cierra was last seen on December 27 leaving the Trotwood apartment. Her car was found...
Woman indicted for leaving scene of deadly crash involving pedestrian
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A Dayton woman accused of a deadly hit-and-run crash was indicted today. Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. said sheriff's deputies were called Jan. 22 to the 3500 block of Hillcrest Avenue for a report of a dead man on the side of the road. He had been partially covered in snow.
Coroner identifies man who died Wednesday in Harrison Township crash
HARRISON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Montgomery County Coroner Kent Harshbarger has identified the man who died in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday night. Keith McKinnon, 41, of Dayton was pronounced dead at the scene after the vehicle he was driving crashed into an RTA police along Salem Avenue in Harrison Township. The...
Dayton man accused of killing wife sentenced to prison
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A Dayton man was sentenced today to prison after his conviction for murdering his wife. Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. said that Dayton Police were called April 14, 2019, to an apartment in the 400 block of Ryburn Avenue on the report of a shooting. They found 38-year-old Tiffany Yvette Moreland dead. She had been shot in the chest. A 9mm semi-automatic handgun was found at the scene, police reported.
31-year-old man indicted for food truck shooting in Oregon District
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr. announced on Wednesday, February 8, that 31-year-old Tyshaun Wilson has been indicted on multiple counts in connection with the shooting of a victim on January 14, 2023, at an Oregon District food truck. On Saturday, January 14, 2023, in the early...
Signal change coming to Miami Township intersection
MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Montgomery County, Ohio (WKEF) -- A two-way stop will soon be changing to a four-way stop, Montgomery County Engineer Paul Gruner said today. The intersection of Farmington Road and Union Road is expected to be converted from a two-way stop with stop signs to a four-way stop. Gruner...
'Real issue is the quality of the officers:' Program focuses on finding minority officers
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A new program called the College of Law Enforcement Path Program (CLEPP) is focusing on hiring quality, minority law enforcement officers. Gov. Mike DeWine launched the program in 2020 to help with hiring, amid multiple police issues, including the deaths of George Floyd and Tyre Nichols.
Springboro school building aide helps save choking student
SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WKEF) -- An aide at a Springboro elementary school is being recognized for her quick-thinking when a student was in need. Springboro Schools says this week during lunch in the cafeteria, a student at Five Points Elementary began choking. Siara Akers, a Building Aide, rushed over and immediately began performing the Heimlich maneuver, successfully dislodging the food item. The district says Akers was alerted by another Aide of what was happening. The student's family delivered a bouquet of flowers to Akers at the school to personally thank her for her tremendous efforts in helping the student.
Prominent Dayton developer purchases Oregon District buildings
DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- A prominent Dayton developer has purchased three Oregon District properties. The deals will create additional commercial space and newly renovated apartments in the bustling commercial and residential neighborhood. Woodard Development has purchased the Johnston Building (513, 515, 517-523 E. Fifth Street); Schaefer Building (601-613...
Clark County Prosecutor's Office releases new information about Matthew Yates' death
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- New information surrounding the shooting death of Clark County Deputy Matthew Yates was released on Wednesday, February 8, by the Clark County Prosecutor's Office. The incident on July 24, 2022, began as a wellness check that Jodie Arbuckle wanted for her son, Cole White, when she...
DBJ: Millions invested in Salem Ave., Indiana firm acquires Dayton shopping center
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - Caleb Stephens, editor in chief of the Dayton Business Journal, speaks with Elyse Coulter about a new project coming to Salem Avenue. Plus, an Indiana firm acquires a Dayton shopping center.
Dayton rallies behind Turkish community in wake of devastating earthquake
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Dayton community came together today, as always, to help those most in need. Thousands of items were dropped off and an increasing amount of money was donated Friday in response to the devastating earthquake Monday in Turkey and Syria, which has killed more than 23,000.
$14M project to enhance Salem Avenue corridor
DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- A renovation project set at Salem and Grand avenues in Dayton will upgrade existing housing and add commercial space to the Salem corridor. The $14 million project will transform Grand Place Apartments, owned by National Church Residences which acquired the property in 2017 for...
Dayton mayor Mims discusses state of the city 2023
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Dayton Mayor Jeffrey Mims, Jr. discussed the City of Dayton’s accomplishments and plans moving forward in front of a live audience during his second 'State of the City' address on Wednesday. Retired journalist, Marsha Bonhart interviewed Mims in a conversation type setting at the Dayton...
Kings Island begins largest-ever recruitment campaign
MASON, Ohio (WKRC) - Kings Island's parent company Cedar Fair is set to kick off its largest-ever recruitment campaign. It is trying to hire more than 5,000 new workers for the park in Mason ahead of the 2023 season. There is a job fair on-site over President’s Day weekend.
Amtrak could make its way to Ohio after DeWine approves passenger rails
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The state of Ohio is taking the first steps toward bringing Amtrak to Ohio and one of those stops would be in Dayton. The idea of those expanded passenger rails has city leaders excited. The U.S. Department of Transportation is offering states like Ohio millions of...
All lanes of I-75 SB closed in Piqua due to semi crash
PIQUA, Ohio (WKEF) -- All lanes of traffic on I-75 southbound at US-36 in Piqua are closed due to a semi crash near the 80 mile marker. The Piqua Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol says that the accident happened at 3:10 p.m. Medics were called to the scene,...
'It's nightmare' Local Turkish groups are helping families impacted by massive earthquake
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Many families in Turkey and Syria are recovering after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit their countries. Now, thousands of people are dead and thousands more are hurt. Here in Dayton, local Turkish communities are stepping up to help. Islom Shakhbandarov, President of the Ahiska Turkish American...
