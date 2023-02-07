If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in and around Cincinnati (this list is not at all exhaustive!). Since 1960, this family-owned restaurant has been serving some of the best fried chicken in Cincinnati. Their chicken is juicy and tender on the inside while being crunchy on the outside. Check out their fried chicken dinners, which come with two sides of your choice (customers highly recommend the hot bacon slaw, coleslaw, or German potato salad). You can't go wrong with the half-chicken dinner, which comes with a perfectly cooked chicken breast, thigh, leg, and wing. Patrons also enjoy the fried chicken livers and chicken & waffle, which come with a chicken breast and made-to-order waffle with syrup and butter. The restaurant also has a great chicken sandwich with a hand-breaded chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, and mayo inside a toasted bun.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO