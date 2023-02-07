ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookville, OH

countynewsonline.org

The Animal Shelter has 2 new dogs available for adoption

The Darke County Animal Shelter has 2 new dogs available for adoption. They got the Bordatella and Parvo/Lepto/Distemper vaccines and are heartworm negative, dewormed and microchipped. The Shelter’s visiting hours are Monday-Friday 8am-11:45 am and 1 pm-4pm. Saturday 9am-11:30 am. The Shelter is located at 5066 County Home Rd. Greenville,...
GREENVILLE, OH
dayton247now.com

Springfield elementary school collect valentines from around the world

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- Students at Lagonda Elementary School spent the weeks leading up to Valentine’s Day participating in a new class project. The project called ‘Hearts Around the United States.’ set a goal by allowing second and third graders to receive a Valentine card or letter from every state in the country through social media.
SPRINGFIELD, OH
WKRC

Business picks up at local pizzeria after it announces closure

HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Since announcing its plans to close, a longtime local pizza parlor is the hottest spot in town. Milillo's opened in Hamilton in 1968. Owners announced their closure Tuesday. They say construction in the area hurt the restaurant, along with the pandemic and higher prices for ingredients.
HAMILTON, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cincinnati Area

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in and around Cincinnati (this list is not at all exhaustive!). Since 1960, this family-owned restaurant has been serving some of the best fried chicken in Cincinnati. Their chicken is juicy and tender on the inside while being crunchy on the outside. Check out their fried chicken dinners, which come with two sides of your choice (customers highly recommend the hot bacon slaw, coleslaw, or German potato salad). You can't go wrong with the half-chicken dinner, which comes with a perfectly cooked chicken breast, thigh, leg, and wing. Patrons also enjoy the fried chicken livers and chicken & waffle, which come with a chicken breast and made-to-order waffle with syrup and butter. The restaurant also has a great chicken sandwich with a hand-breaded chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, and mayo inside a toasted bun.
CINCINNATI, OH
cincinnati-oh.gov

A Dog? A Wolf? A Coyote!

Did you think you saw a stray dog running across your yard? Or maybe you thought you saw a wolf walking through the woods. We're here to tell you, it's likely neither of those things, but is actually a coyote!. Coyotes are not the same as wolves. They are much...
CINCINNATI, OH
WDTN

PHOTOS: Trees downed in the Miami Valley

According to a Facebook post by Harrison Township, at least eight areas are dealing with fallen trees. One tree at the intersection of Harding Avenue and Polk Boulevard was uprooted, sending branches across the road.
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Dayton shooting sends 1 person to local hospital

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — One person was taken to a local hospital after a shooting was reported in Dayton. According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, police were called to the area of West Hillcrest Avenue and Philadelphia Drive at 4:17 p.m. Sunday. Once officials arrived on scene, they found one person had been shot in […]
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Much colder weather moves in tomorrow morning

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Clouds will be with us for the start of Friday, but clouds clear during the afternoon and evening with highs in the middle 40s. Saturday should be clear and cool in the morning starting daybreak down in the 20s. Some teens are possible especially where winds diminish to near zero.
DAYTON, OH
Ash Jurberg

This Springfield entertainer is giving away millions

In order to spread more good news in 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a man born and raised in Springfield, Ohio, and the good he is doing for the community.
SPRINGFIELD, OH
dayton247now.com

'He wants his mom' Dayton Police continues to search for Cierra Chapman

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The search continues for Cierra Chapman. Chapman was last seen on Dec. 27 in Trotwood leaving her ex-boyfriends' apartment. Law enforcement and rescue agencies searched the Miami Valley on Saturday looking for Chapman. Leaving the family heartbroken but, they aren't giving up hope on the 30-year-old...
DAYTON, OH

