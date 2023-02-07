Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Special Olympics Bowling Volunteers Needed!KrisBeavercreek, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
New Buffalo Wild Wings to Open Next Door to a WalmartJoel EisenbergXenia, OH
Governor DeWine talks economics and innovation in the Miami Valley today.Steel Ohio MediaOhio State
Love is in the Air: Dayton Gem City Edition!Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
countynewsonline.org
The Animal Shelter has 2 new dogs available for adoption
The Darke County Animal Shelter has 2 new dogs available for adoption. They got the Bordatella and Parvo/Lepto/Distemper vaccines and are heartworm negative, dewormed and microchipped. The Shelter’s visiting hours are Monday-Friday 8am-11:45 am and 1 pm-4pm. Saturday 9am-11:30 am. The Shelter is located at 5066 County Home Rd. Greenville,...
dayton247now.com
Springfield elementary school collect valentines from around the world
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- Students at Lagonda Elementary School spent the weeks leading up to Valentine’s Day participating in a new class project. The project called ‘Hearts Around the United States.’ set a goal by allowing second and third graders to receive a Valentine card or letter from every state in the country through social media.
Firefighters called to barn fire in Darke County
Darke County firefighters were dispatched to a barn fire early Friday morning.
WKRC
Business picks up at local pizzeria after it announces closure
HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Since announcing its plans to close, a longtime local pizza parlor is the hottest spot in town. Milillo's opened in Hamilton in 1968. Owners announced their closure Tuesday. They say construction in the area hurt the restaurant, along with the pandemic and higher prices for ingredients.
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cincinnati Area
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in and around Cincinnati (this list is not at all exhaustive!). Since 1960, this family-owned restaurant has been serving some of the best fried chicken in Cincinnati. Their chicken is juicy and tender on the inside while being crunchy on the outside. Check out their fried chicken dinners, which come with two sides of your choice (customers highly recommend the hot bacon slaw, coleslaw, or German potato salad). You can't go wrong with the half-chicken dinner, which comes with a perfectly cooked chicken breast, thigh, leg, and wing. Patrons also enjoy the fried chicken livers and chicken & waffle, which come with a chicken breast and made-to-order waffle with syrup and butter. The restaurant also has a great chicken sandwich with a hand-breaded chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, and mayo inside a toasted bun.
cincinnati-oh.gov
A Dog? A Wolf? A Coyote!
Did you think you saw a stray dog running across your yard? Or maybe you thought you saw a wolf walking through the woods. We're here to tell you, it's likely neither of those things, but is actually a coyote!. Coyotes are not the same as wolves. They are much...
PHOTOS: Trees downed in the Miami Valley
According to a Facebook post by Harrison Township, at least eight areas are dealing with fallen trees. One tree at the intersection of Harding Avenue and Polk Boulevard was uprooted, sending branches across the road.
Warning to pet owners: Coyote sightings increasing across the region, police say
News Center 7′s Kayla McDermott spoke with Brett Beatty, Wildlife Management Supervisor with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, about the cause of the increased number of coyote spotting.
‘She didn’t go missing by accident;’ More than 60 volunteers search for missing Dayton mother
Around 70 volunteers searched areas of southwest Dayton Saturday in the hopes of finding any leads that could bring Cierra Chapman home.
Dayton shooting sends 1 person to local hospital
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — One person was taken to a local hospital after a shooting was reported in Dayton. According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, police were called to the area of West Hillcrest Avenue and Philadelphia Drive at 4:17 p.m. Sunday. Once officials arrived on scene, they found one person had been shot in […]
bchsrebellion.com
History and hauntings draw people to two of northern Kentucky’s spookiest places
Northern Kentucky has multiple different unexplainable places, and according to local sources and sources like Travel Channel, these places are rumored to be haunted. These legends range from demonic possession, murder, mobsters and a bloody well. For people who don’t believe in ghosts or demons, these places still offer history...
1 person dead following house fire in Butler County
One person is dead following a house fire in Butler County Saturday evening, according to a spokesperson for the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.
dayton247now.com
Much colder weather moves in tomorrow morning
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Clouds will be with us for the start of Friday, but clouds clear during the afternoon and evening with highs in the middle 40s. Saturday should be clear and cool in the morning starting daybreak down in the 20s. Some teens are possible especially where winds diminish to near zero.
This Springfield entertainer is giving away millions
In order to spread more good news in 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a man born and raised in Springfield, Ohio, and the good he is doing for the community.
dayton247now.com
'He wants his mom' Dayton Police continues to search for Cierra Chapman
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The search continues for Cierra Chapman. Chapman was last seen on Dec. 27 in Trotwood leaving her ex-boyfriends' apartment. Law enforcement and rescue agencies searched the Miami Valley on Saturday looking for Chapman. Leaving the family heartbroken but, they aren't giving up hope on the 30-year-old...
‘I shed a few tears;’ Strong winds force emergency demolition of 100-year-old Preble County barn
As high winds pushed through the Miami Valley Thursday, an old barn near Lewisburg suffered significant damage resulting in an emergency demolition taking place.
WLWT 5
Smoking ban passed unanimously by Northern Kentucky city, goes into effect in May
BELLEVUE, Ky. — Bellevue, Kentucky has unanimously passed a citywide ordinance prohibiting smoking on city property, at places of employment and in enclosed public spaces. The Bellevue City Council voted on its passage during Wednesday's meeting. "I am proud of the council's commitment to our community health," said Charlie...
dayton247now.com
DBJ: Millions invested in Salem Ave., Indiana firm acquires Dayton shopping center
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - Caleb Stephens, editor in chief of the Dayton Business Journal, speaks with Elyse Coulter about a new project coming to Salem Avenue. Plus, an Indiana firm acquires a Dayton shopping center.
dayton247now.com
Will the city officials approve Dayton Police new Fusus technology to protect residents?
DAYTON, Oh (WKEF) -- Fusus is new technology that will help police officers with real-time response to criminal events and protect citizens of Dayton if approved by the city of Dayton. Dayton police department plan to use the Fusus technology can view pedestrian traffic on public streets during a critical...
