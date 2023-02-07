Read full article on original website
dayton247now.com
With God's Grace to host Souper Bowl of Caring food drive
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- With God's Grace Mobile Food Pantry wants to feed the Miami Valley before Super Bowl Sunday. The food pantry will be hosting their Souper Bowl of Caring food drive on Saturday, February 11 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., just in time for the Super Bowl.
dayton247now.com
Dayton rallies behind Turkish community in wake of devastating earthquake
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Dayton community came together today, as always, to help those most in need. Thousands of items were dropped off and an increasing amount of money was donated Friday in response to the devastating earthquake Monday in Turkey and Syria, which has killed more than 23,000.
dayton247now.com
DBJ: Millions invested in Salem Ave., Indiana firm acquires Dayton shopping center
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - Caleb Stephens, editor in chief of the Dayton Business Journal, speaks with Elyse Coulter about a new project coming to Salem Avenue. Plus, an Indiana firm acquires a Dayton shopping center.
dayton247now.com
'It's nightmare' Local Turkish groups are helping families impacted by massive earthquake
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Many families in Turkey and Syria are recovering after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit their countries. Now, thousands of people are dead and thousands more are hurt. Here in Dayton, local Turkish communities are stepping up to help. Islom Shakhbandarov, President of the Ahiska Turkish American...
dayton247now.com
'Plane Talks' return to National Museum of the U.S. Air Force in honor of Presidents Day
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The National Museum of the United States Air Force will host "Plane Talks" on Saturday, February 18 from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. to honor Presidents Day and the legacy of Special Air Mission (SAM) Presidential Transport aircraft. Visitors are invited to listen to and interact...
dayton247now.com
Flyers defeat Saint Louis on Mongolia Day
DAYTON, OHIO (WKEF/WRGT) - The city of Dayton declared February 10 to be Mongolia Day, in honor of UD men's basketball freshman Mike Sharavjamts. The Flyers overcame a lively start from Saint Louis to win Friday's game with the Billikens, 70-56, moving to within a half-game of VCU for the Atlantic 10 lead. Sharavjamts recorded four points, three assists and a steal off the bench, while Toumani Camara led UD with 17 points.
dayton247now.com
Signal change coming to Miami Township intersection
MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Montgomery County, Ohio (WKEF) -- A two-way stop will soon be changing to a four-way stop, Montgomery County Engineer Paul Gruner said today. The intersection of Farmington Road and Union Road is expected to be converted from a two-way stop with stop signs to a four-way stop. Gruner...
dayton247now.com
Prominent Dayton developer purchases Oregon District buildings
DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- A prominent Dayton developer has purchased three Oregon District properties. The deals will create additional commercial space and newly renovated apartments in the bustling commercial and residential neighborhood. Woodard Development has purchased the Johnston Building (513, 515, 517-523 E. Fifth Street); Schaefer Building (601-613...
dayton247now.com
Much colder weather moves in tomorrow morning
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Clouds will be with us for the start of Friday, but clouds clear during the afternoon and evening with highs in the middle 40s. Saturday should be clear and cool in the morning starting daybreak down in the 20s. Some teens are possible especially where winds diminish to near zero.
dayton247now.com
Dayton mayor Mims discusses state of the city 2023
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Dayton Mayor Jeffrey Mims, Jr. discussed the City of Dayton’s accomplishments and plans moving forward in front of a live audience during his second 'State of the City' address on Wednesday. Retired journalist, Marsha Bonhart interviewed Mims in a conversation type setting at the Dayton...
dayton247now.com
Miami Valley natives lead WSU past IUPUI
FAIRBORN, OHIO (WKEF/WRGT) - Wright State men's basketball has won back-to-back games, after taking Wednesday's contest 103-71 over IUPUI. With the home stretch of the regular season underway, the Raiders took momentum early against the Jaguars, with several Miami Valley natives leading the way. AJ Braun led the team with 22 points off the bench, while Trotwood's Amari Davis had 15. Both players had been part of the starting lineup in previous games, but they've both understood the responsibilities of managing the highs and lows of a season.
dayton247now.com
Dayton Development Coalition holds annual meeting, economic review
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Dayton Development Coalition celebrating a record year at its annual meeting and economic review on Wednesday. 2022 set records for jobs committed, new payroll, and capital investment, with the historic Honda and Intel projects. Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted attended that meeting, and says the past two...
dayton247now.com
'She didn't go missing by accident' Search for Cierra Chapman continues
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Cierra Chapman, 30, went missing 43 days ago. She was last seen in Trotwood, leaving her ex-boyfriend’s house. The search for her, or any information related to her disappearance, continues. Cierra was last seen on December 27 leaving the Trotwood apartment. Her car was found...
dayton247now.com
Springboro school building aide helps save choking student
SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WKEF) -- An aide at a Springboro elementary school is being recognized for her quick-thinking when a student was in need. Springboro Schools says this week during lunch in the cafeteria, a student at Five Points Elementary began choking. Siara Akers, a Building Aide, rushed over and immediately began performing the Heimlich maneuver, successfully dislodging the food item. The district says Akers was alerted by another Aide of what was happening. The student's family delivered a bouquet of flowers to Akers at the school to personally thank her for her tremendous efforts in helping the student.
dayton247now.com
31-year-old man indicted for food truck shooting in Oregon District
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr. announced on Wednesday, February 8, that 31-year-old Tyshaun Wilson has been indicted on multiple counts in connection with the shooting of a victim on January 14, 2023, at an Oregon District food truck. On Saturday, January 14, 2023, in the early...
dayton247now.com
$14M project to enhance Salem Avenue corridor
DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- A renovation project set at Salem and Grand avenues in Dayton will upgrade existing housing and add commercial space to the Salem corridor. The $14 million project will transform Grand Place Apartments, owned by National Church Residences which acquired the property in 2017 for...
dayton247now.com
Kettering Health unveils first mobile CPR kiosk in the country
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Kettering Health, in collaboration with the American Heart Association, will make a new mobile hands-only CPR training kiosk available to the public. On February 13, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., a ribbon cutting ceremony will be held at its first host site, the Student Union at Wright State University.
dayton247now.com
Kettering Police ask for help identifying shooting suspect
KETTERING, Ohio (WKEF) -- Police are asking for information about a recent shooting into two homes in Kettering. Kettering Police say officers were called about 9:30 p.m. Thursday to the area of Renwood Drive and East Drive Road, where they found a duplex had been struck by multiple rounds of gunfire.
dayton247now.com
Dayton man accused of killing wife sentenced to prison
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A Dayton man was sentenced today to prison after his conviction for murdering his wife. Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. said that Dayton Police were called April 14, 2019, to an apartment in the 400 block of Ryburn Avenue on the report of a shooting. They found 38-year-old Tiffany Yvette Moreland dead. She had been shot in the chest. A 9mm semi-automatic handgun was found at the scene, police reported.
dayton247now.com
Coroner identifies man who died Wednesday in Harrison Township crash
HARRISON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Montgomery County Coroner Kent Harshbarger has identified the man who died in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday night. Keith McKinnon, 41, of Dayton was pronounced dead at the scene after the vehicle he was driving crashed into an RTA police along Salem Avenue in Harrison Township. The...
