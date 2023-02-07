SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WKEF) -- An aide at a Springboro elementary school is being recognized for her quick-thinking when a student was in need. Springboro Schools says this week during lunch in the cafeteria, a student at Five Points Elementary began choking. Siara Akers, a Building Aide, rushed over and immediately began performing the Heimlich maneuver, successfully dislodging the food item. The district says Akers was alerted by another Aide of what was happening. The student's family delivered a bouquet of flowers to Akers at the school to personally thank her for her tremendous efforts in helping the student.

