dayton247now.com
Flyers defeat Saint Louis on Mongolia Day
DAYTON, OHIO (WKEF/WRGT) - The city of Dayton declared February 10 to be Mongolia Day, in honor of UD men's basketball freshman Mike Sharavjamts. The Flyers overcame a lively start from Saint Louis to win Friday's game with the Billikens, 70-56, moving to within a half-game of VCU for the Atlantic 10 lead. Sharavjamts recorded four points, three assists and a steal off the bench, while Toumani Camara led UD with 17 points.
dayton247now.com
With God's Grace to host Souper Bowl of Caring food drive
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- With God's Grace Mobile Food Pantry wants to feed the Miami Valley before Super Bowl Sunday. The food pantry will be hosting their Souper Bowl of Caring food drive on Saturday, February 11 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., just in time for the Super Bowl.
dayton247now.com
Dayton rallies behind Turkish community in wake of devastating earthquake
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Dayton community came together today, as always, to help those most in need. Thousands of items were dropped off and an increasing amount of money was donated Friday in response to the devastating earthquake Monday in Turkey and Syria, which has killed more than 23,000.
dayton247now.com
'He wants his mom' Dayton Police continues to search for Cierra Chapman
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The search continues for Cierra Chapman. Chapman was last seen on Dec. 27 in Trotwood leaving her ex-boyfriends' apartment. Law enforcement and rescue agencies searched the Miami Valley on Saturday looking for Chapman. Leaving the family heartbroken but, they aren't giving up hope on the 30-year-old...
dayton247now.com
Prominent Dayton developer purchases Oregon District buildings
DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- A prominent Dayton developer has purchased three Oregon District properties. The deals will create additional commercial space and newly renovated apartments in the bustling commercial and residential neighborhood. Woodard Development has purchased the Johnston Building (513, 515, 517-523 E. Fifth Street); Schaefer Building (601-613...
dayton247now.com
Woman injured in Dayton shooting
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- One woman was injured after a shooting was reported Sunday in Dayton. Police responded to West Hillcrest Avenue and Philadelphia Drive at about 4:17 p.m., according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. Officers arrived on scene to find the woman shot in the leg. Police haven't released...
dayton247now.com
Springboro school building aide helps save choking student
SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WKEF) -- An aide at a Springboro elementary school is being recognized for her quick-thinking when a student was in need. Springboro Schools says this week during lunch in the cafeteria, a student at Five Points Elementary began choking. Siara Akers, a Building Aide, rushed over and immediately began performing the Heimlich maneuver, successfully dislodging the food item. The district says Akers was alerted by another Aide of what was happening. The student's family delivered a bouquet of flowers to Akers at the school to personally thank her for her tremendous efforts in helping the student.
dayton247now.com
Multiple crews fight fire at Englewood manufacturing facility
ENGLEWOOD, Ohio (WKEF) -- Firefighters from several departments made quick work of a plastic fire Friday morning at Nanolap Technologies, 85 Harrisburg Road in Englewood. Englewood Fire Chief Anthony Terrace said a neighboring business noticed smoke coming from the Nanolap facility and they called 911. Someone inside Nanolap then noticed the fire and also called 911.
dayton247now.com
FBI offering cash reward for information about Cierra Chapman disappearance
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The search continues for Cierra Chapman. She is the Dayton woman was last seen on December 27th in Trotwood leaving her ex-boyfriend’s apartment. Her car and belongings were later found in Middletown but, Chapman was nowhere to be found. The FBI is now offering a $10,000 cash reward for information leading to her recovery. This comes the day before the massive search.
dayton247now.com
Kettering Police ask for help identifying shooting suspect
KETTERING, Ohio (WKEF) -- Police are asking for information about a recent shooting into two homes in Kettering. Kettering Police say officers were called about 9:30 p.m. Thursday to the area of Renwood Drive and East Drive Road, where they found a duplex had been struck by multiple rounds of gunfire.
