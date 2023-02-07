Read full article on original website
Washington Co. Commissioners to Meet on Monday
The Washington County Commissioners will weigh a handful of items when they meet again. An item submitted by Washington County Emergency Management Director Kary Cox regarding a previously approved insight project will be considered. A request for salary and benefits for the County Election Board Secretary may receive a vote as well.
Tuesday, February 14, 2023 is Election Day in Oklahoma
(Cushing, Okla) — Tuesday, February 14, 2023 is not only Valentines Day, but it’s election day across the state. Polls will be open from 7 am – 7pm. If you’re uncertain where you go to cast your vote you will need to either call your county election board, or simply click here: VOTING INFORMATION/VOTER PORTAL.
Deadline to Request Absentee Ballots for March 7th Special State Election
The deadline to request absentee ballots by mail is approaching. Applications must be received by the County Election Board no later than 5 p.m. Monday, February 20. Washington County Election Board Secretary, Yvonne House, says absentee voting is available to all voters and can be submitted several ways: Voters can submit their application online, in-person, by fax, mail, or even email.
Older Americans Act Grant Program to Meet With Commissioners
The Osage County Commissioners will meet for weekly meetings with a rather shorter agenda than what it has been over the last few weeks. One of the bigger items is to possibly approve a requisition to Architects in Partnership for $72,932.51. There will also be a presentation for the Older Americans Act Grant Program.
Early Voting Today for BPS School Bond Election
A reminder that residents in the Bartlesville school district who are registered to vote can vote early from 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM Thursday, February 9, or Friday, February 10, on the fourth floor of City Hall at 401 S. Johnstone in the Bartlesville Public Schools bond Election. Regular voting...
Sheriff Owen Responds to ATF Rule Question Regarding Enforcement
Joining many other sheriffs in the State of Oklahoma, Washington County County Sheriff Scott Owen says he will not enforce "any rules" established by the Dept. of Justice that violates a citizen's rights. Responding to our question recently regarding ATF Rule 2021R-08F ,Sheriff Owen was quick to remind that per...
Bartlesville Schools to Hold Teacher Job Fair in March
The Bartlesville Public Schools District (BPSD) looks to recruit educators. In order to do so, BPSD will host a teacher job fair on Saturday, March 4, from 8:30 to 11:00 a.m. at Bartlesville High School (BHS), 1700 Hillcrest Drive. The event will be held in the BHS cafeteria commons. Those attending the teacher job fair will need to enter north of the Freshman Academy entrance on Shawnee Avenue.
Grant to Improve Training for Bartlesville Fire, Others
The Bartlesville Fire Department (BFD) will receive a $50,438 Department of Homeland Security grant. According to the City of Bartlesville’s “City Beat,” the grant will provide additional training for Bartlesville firefighters. It will help firefighters in surrounding communities, too. Fire Chief David Topping says the grant will...
BPD January Activity Report
The Bartlesville Police released its January activity report and received 3,405 calls for service. 933 of the calls were for traffic stops, 251 calls were emergency, 153 animal calls, 120 disturbances, 102 welfare checks, 85 suspicious activities and 43 accidents. Compared to December’s report, Animal calls were down by 51....
City Park Roads Getting Renovations
Vice Mayor Jim Curd pulled an item out of the agenda to bring to light at the Bartlesville City Council meeting this past Monday, revolving around the design services for new park roads and the Parking Lot project. This project has been underway since 2018, but is starting to get...
Bartlesville Trash Schedule For President's Day
Bartlesville city offices will be closed Monday, Feb. 20 because of President’s Day. Monday trash routes will be amended to Wednesday, Feb. 22,. Monday trash route customers will need to place their trash at the normal collection point by 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22, instead. Police and fire...
City Of Tulsa Works To Repair Hundreds Of Potholes
Drivers said potholes are all over Green Country and causing everything from tire blowouts to minor crashes. The city said it's been at work all week trying to repair the hundreds of potholes after the ice and rain. Meanwhile, drivers are dealing with the bumpy roads. Laura Thorpe braved the...
Bartlesville Woman Charged with Felony Domestic Abuse
A Bartlesville woman was seen in Washington County Court today on charges alleging domestic abuse. Melissa Ann Richards has history with domestic abuse charges, as this is allegedly her third charge. According to an affidavit, Richards told police that she was in the living room when another party who lives with her got up and started to make food.
BPSF Announces Educator Hall of Fame 2023 Class
Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation (BPSF) announces the Educator Hall of Fame Class of 2023. BPSF Executive Director Blair Ellis says they are thrilled to announce this year's inductees. Ellis says retired Bartlesville Public Schools (BPS) teachers Jean Fincher, Darrell Ballard and Linda Shipley will be inducted this year. She details the resume for these former teachers:
Visit the Mystical ‘Healing Rock’ of Oklahoma
There's a strange and mystical rock formation in N.W. Oklahoma that for well over a hundred years has been rumored to heal the sick and injured. People travel from all over the state and Nation to visit 'Healing Rock.'. SCROLL DOWN FOR MORE DETAILS ABOUT OKLAHOMA'S 'HEALING ROCK'. You'll find...
'Never took a sick day in seven years': Oklahoma teacher moms and the realities of no paid maternity leave
On a chilly Saturday morning in February, 11-week-old Luke Myers gleefully gurgled and grunted at his mother sitting next to him on the couch. That mom, Karli Myers, holds dear time like this with her baby. Karli Myers is a first-time parent and an English teacher at Sapulpa High School....
Oklahoma's top philanthropist has given away over $1 billion
George Kaiser, the second-richest person in Oklahoma, is a well-known philanthropist who has made a significant impact on his home city of Tulsa through his charitable efforts. With a net worth of $14 billion, Kaiser has a diverse portfolio of wealth, including investments in oil and gas, banking, and other industries.
Tulsa Woman Killed in Fatality Collision in Osage County
A 66-year old Tulsa woman was killed in a fatality collision Wednesday afternoon on State Highway 20 at Ranchland Road, 4.5 miles northwest of Skiatook in Osage County. OHP says that at about 5:30pm on Wednesday, a Ford Escape driven by Vickie R. Morrison of Tulsa was traveling southbound on Ranchland Road and a Ford F150 pickup driven by James R. Cloud, 71, of Prue, was traveling westbound on State Highway 20 when Morrison's vehicle failed to yield from a stop sign entering the path of Cloud's vehicle. Morrison was struck by Cloud's pickup.Both vehicles departed the left side of the roadway before coming to rest.
Law Preventing Marijuana Users From Owning Guns Ruled Unconstitutional
A federal judge in Oklahoma ruled that a law preventing marijuana users from owning guns is unconstitutional. This comes after officers arrested a man and said they smelled marijuana in his vehicle, then later found a gun. Gun stores like Advanced Combat in Tulsa sell guns by the thousands every...
Broken Arrow woman finds job, purpose through local staffing agency for people with disabilities
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A tailored staffing agency is helping people with disabilities in Green Country find meaningful work and purpose. Laurie Winiecke works as a houseman at a Hilton Garden Inn in Broken Arrow. She vacuums the hallways, dusts the blinds, strips the beds and empties the trash cans.
