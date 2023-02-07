Kentucky has offered Waxhaw (N.C.) Marvin Ridge 2024 offensive tackle Kai Greer (6-foot-6, 270), Portal (Ga.) 2024 athlete Amir Jackson (6-foot-5, 210), Cincinnati (Ohio) Withrow 2025 wide receiver Quintin Simmons (6-foot-1, 170), Dublin (Ga.) 2024 defensive lineman Nasir Johnson (6-foot-4, 300), Valley (Ala.) 2024 cornerback Jay Harper (6-foot, 165), Columbus (Ohio) Gahanna Lincoln 2024 edge rusher Elijah King (6-foot-6, 230), Cheshire Academy (Conn.) 2024 tight end Luke Reynolds (6-foot-4, 215), Cleveland (Ohio) Heights 2025 offensive tackle Sandale Jackson (6-foot-7, 295), Calhoun (Ga.) 2025 tight end Emaree Winston (6-foot-3, 230), Bryant (Ark.) 2024 defensive lineman TJ Lindsey (6-foot-4, 275), Alpharetta (Ga.) Milton 2025 tight end Ryan Ghea (6-foot-5, 231), Rabun Gap-Nacoochee (Ga.) 2024 interior offensive lineman Felix Doege (6-foot-4, 280), Fort Pierce (Fla.) John Carroll 2026 offensive tackle Micah Smith (6-foot-4, 285), Ocoee (Fla.) 2025 athlete Joshua Guerrier (5-foot-10, 150), Temecula (Cali.) Great Oak 2024 running back Andre Skelton (6-foot-1, 215) and Nashville (Tenn.) Brentwood Academy 2025 offensive tackle Jon Adair (6-foot-5, 265).
