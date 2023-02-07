ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Damar Hamlin reacts to tennis star's post on Bills owner's cardiac arrest

In an essay posted to The Players' Tribune on Tuesday, the fourth-ranked women's tennis player in the world wrote that following Hamlin's cardiac arrest in Week 17 in early January, the situation with her mom was "weighing on" her. She was wondering when she could start talking about what happened, and she needed to "get it off my chest." It was reported last June that the elder Pegula was receiving treatment for "some unexpected health issues," and later that month, she was "progressing well."
BUFFALO, NY
New York Post

Tennis player obliterates 3 rackets during meltdown: ‘Appalling’

Kazakhstan tennis star Alexander Bublik, 25, lost his cool and destroyed three of his rackets when he suffered an upset loss to unranked opponent Grégoire Barrère Thursday at Open Sud de France. Bublik fell to his opponent Barrère 6-4, 6-7 (12), 7-6 (3) in a match that saw...
Footwear News

Trevor Lawrences’ Wife Marissa Mowry Takes Lux Leather to the Sidelines for Jaguars-Chiefs Football Game

Marissa Mowry-Lawrence was spotted in a stylish-sporty leather-on-leather ensemble while supporting her husband, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, during the team’s last game of the season. The Jaguars were defeated by the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Divisional Round by 27-20. Marissa brought her game-day outfit to the sidelines. She donned an oversized black leather jacket that featured a wide buckle around the wrists, a pair of mid-rise black, leather pants and a cropped white top with blue lettering. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marissa Layne Lawrence (@marissa_lawrence) The outfit was accessorized with a cozy black beanie...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Footwear News

Christian McCaffrey’s Girlfriend Olivia Culpo Does ‘Lucky Baby Bump’ Dance in Boots & Bomber Jacket at 49ers Football Game With Kristen Gaffney

Olivia Culpo looked sharp while cheering for her boyfriend, San Francisco 49ers’ running back Christian McCaffrey, who wore Nike cleats, as he and his team played against the Dallas Cowboys on Jan. 22. The San Francisco 49ers won by 19-12 and will be against the Philadelphia Eagles this Sunday on Jan. 29. During the game, Culpo also did a “lucky baby bump” dance with her friend Kristen Gaffney, who is pregnant and expecting another child with her husband, New England Patriots running back player Tyler Gaffney. Culpo shared the moment on her Instagram Story. View this post on Instagram A post...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
tennisuptodate.com

"You want the next generation to be little Rafa's": Former coach of Agassi praises Nadal for setting great example and being an inspiration

The former coach of Andre Agassi has praised Rafael Nadal for setting a great example for young players coming up hoping to see plenty of little Rafa's on the Tour. Nadal has always been an exemplary pro, something he was taught from a very early age. Coming from a family of athletes, Nadal grew up around sports albeit his sport of choosing was tennis. Nadal has been a great ambassador of the sport, it's one of the reasons why his popularity is only eclipsed by probably the best ambassador the sport ever had- Roger Federer.
Yardbarker

2023 season will be ‘Novak Djokovic v everyone else,’ says former pro

Former world No. 2 and respected coach Brad Gilbert believes Novak Djokovic is the one to beat this year after his remarkable performance at the Australian Open. The 35-year-old defied a hamstring injury and numerous personal issues to secure his 22nd Grand Slam title and return to the top of the rankings last month.
tennisuptodate.com

"They were trying to break through, they've broken through" - Former tennis pro believes Tiafoe and Fritz will face more pressure due to their recent success

The scenario has now drastically changed for both Frances Tiafoe and Taylor Fritz, believes tennis player-turned-commentator Mark Petchey. The former Briton player suggested that the dynamic American duo now face more pressure as they finally broke through at the highest level with their results last season, after a few years of trying to make a mark at the top.
tennisuptodate.com

"Everyone can say thanks to me" - Daria Kasatkina jokingly takes credit for Barty's resurgence after the Aussie's "rock bottom" loss at Wimbledon 2018

Daria Kasatkina has jokingly taken credit for Ashleigh Barty's stunning transformation after defeating the now-retired player in the third round of the 2018 Wimbledon Championships. In her 2022-released autobiography My Dream Time, the three-time Grand Slam champion revealed that she hit rock bottom when she lost that match against the...
Yardbarker

"You just gotta applaud this guy" - Tracy Austin stunned by Murray's Australian Open run

Andy Murray has been praised for his inspiring performances at the Australian Open by three-time Grand Slam winner Tracy Austin. Murray progressed to the third round of the 2023 Australian Open after a first-round win against Matteo Berrettini before the Brit came back from two sets down to beat Thanasi Kokkinakis in the second round. The contest against Kokkinakis lasted five hours and 45 minutes - the longest match of Murray's career.
tennisuptodate.com

Thiem convinced recovery depends on him: "I could hire Federer as a mental coach but I'm convinced it wouldn't help me"

Dominic Thiem is yet to return to his best tennis but he's certain that everything depens solely on him rather than the team around him. It's taking a long time for Thiem to get back to his best and fans are still baffled by his continued poor play. The Austrian admitted struggles a few times in the process but he's adamant that it's only up to him to figure things out. Thiem wasn't playing his best tennis even when he got injured so it might really not have to do everything with the injury even though it didn't certainly help.
tennisuptodate.com

Novak Djokovic applies to enter USA to play Indian Wells and Miami Sunshine Double

Novak Djokovic after being allowed to enter Australia to play and win the Australian Open does not have as smooth passage at least until May to play any events in the USA. But that may change with Djokovic's brother Djordje telling Serbian news agency Tanjug as per Tennis Majors on Friday that he has delivered the necessary documentation as he aims to play next months' Indian Wells and Miami also known as the Sunshine Double.

Comments / 0

Community Policy