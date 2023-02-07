EL PASO, Texas – The UTSA women's basketball team fell to UTEP by a final score of 79-52 on Saturday afternoon in El Paso, Texas, at Don Haskins Center. Elyssa Coleman led the team with 19 points while also collecting six boards. Jordyn Jenkins was the only other Roadrunner to score in double digits, putting up 10 points along with a team-high nine rebounds. UTSA performed well at the free-throw line, going 16-for-19 for 84.2 percentage at the line. The Roadrunners also outscored the Miners with 12 second-chance points to 11.

