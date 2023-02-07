Read full article on original website
UTSA routed by UTEP on Saturday
EL PASO, Texas – The UTSA women's basketball team fell to UTEP by a final score of 79-52 on Saturday afternoon in El Paso, Texas, at Don Haskins Center. Elyssa Coleman led the team with 19 points while also collecting six boards. Jordyn Jenkins was the only other Roadrunner to score in double digits, putting up 10 points along with a team-high nine rebounds. UTSA performed well at the free-throw line, going 16-for-19 for 84.2 percentage at the line. The Roadrunners also outscored the Miners with 12 second-chance points to 11.
UTSA to host UTEP in Saturday game presented by Credit Human
SAN ANTONIO – The UTSA men's basketball team will welcome UTEP to the Convocation Center this Saturday, Feb. 11, for the second meeting between the two schools this season. Saturday's game is set to tip off at 3 p.m., will be streamed on CUSA.tv and will be broadcast on Ticket 760 AM.
UTSA set for Saturday matchup at UTEP
EL PASO, Texas – The UTSA women's basketball team heads west to face UTEP on Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m. MT/2 p.m. CT in El Paso, Texas, at Don Haskins Center. Junior Jordyn Jenkins leads the conference in scoring with 434 points, averaging 19.7 per game. Jenkins also leads the team with 168 rebounds and 30 steals. Redshirt sophomore Elyssa Coleman has done a phenomenal job on defense with a team-high 39 blocks, while also recording 144 rebounds and 213 points (second on the team in both categories). Coleman owns the top single-game blocks in the conference this season, recording a high of six blocks against FIU on Jan. 21.
UTSA picks up road win over UT Arlington, 4-3
Box Score ARLINGTON, Texas – UTSA opened its Dallas-centric weekend with a victory at UT Arlington, winning the dual 4-3. The Roadrunners (2-3) claimed its second straight doubles point of the season, winning two of the three matches to take an early 1-0 lead. From there, UTSA split the singles action to earn the 4-3 decision. UT Arlington (2-2) rallied after an early 1-0 deficit to tie the competition up at three and forced a decisive match between Alan Magadan and Santiago Giamichelle.
Roadrunners fall to Blue Hens, Lady Demons on Friday
HUNTSVILLE, Texas — The UTSA Roadrunners (0-3) dropped a pair of tight games in the second day of competition at the Bearkat Classic on Friday. Seeing its offense more limited than in the 11-hit opener at Sam Houston, UTSA fell in neutral site matchups against Delaware 1-0), 6-1, and Northwestern State (1-0), 3-1, at the Bearkat Softball Complex.
UTSA loses winning streak after loss to Tarleton State
SAN ANTONIO – The UTSA women's tennis team had their four-match winning streak snapped by Tarleton State, falling to the Texans by 4-3 on Friday afternoon at the UTSA Tennis Center. The Roadrunners fell behind early after the Texans won the doubles point with wins at the first and...
UTSA hits the road to face pair of opponents this weekend
SAN ANTONIO – The UTSA men's tennis team will return to the court this weekend when it takes to the road and heads north to face a pair of Dallas-area opponents. The Roadrunners (1-3) will face UT Arlington (2-2) on Saturday with action starting at 12 p.m. at the UTA Tennis Center and will then face SMU (5-3) on Sunday morning with action beginning at 9 a.m. at the Styslinger / Altec Tennis Complex.
Women’s tennis hosts Tarleton State and Texas State in home-opening weekend
SAN ANTONIO – The UTSA women's tennis team host their first home matches of the spring season this weekend, welcoming Tarleton State on Friday at 2 p.m. (CT) and Texas State on Sunday at 1 p.m. at UTSA Tennis Center. UTSA has a 4-2 record to start the season,...
Sam Houston Edges Past UTSA on Opening Day
HUNTSVILLE, Texas — Thursday's softball Opening Day outcome all came down to a decisive, hitting-packed seventh inning between the UTSA Roadrunners (0-1) and Sam Houston Bearkats (1-0) to kick off the Bearkat Classic. Although the Roadrunners racked up a formidable lead late, Sam Houston's final-frame long ball hitting amounted to seven runs as the Bearkats rallied an 11-10 walk-off win.
