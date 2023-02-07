ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sangerfield, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKTV

Rome company to procure furniture for new Wynn Hospital

UTICA, N.Y. – Mohawk Valley Health System has selected Roberts Office Interiors (ROI), based in Rome, to procure and install the furniture for the new Wynn Hospital. ROI will work with CAMA Inc., out of Connecticut, to make sure the furniture jives with the interior design. ROI plans to...
UTICA, NY
syracuse.com

Now we know the real reason Jamesville prison is closing: It’s the land (Your Letters)

Regarding “Onondaga County legislature votes to merge Jamesville prison and downtown jail,” Feb. 7, 2023):. The real reason for Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon’s push to close Jamesville Correctional Facility was revealed Tuesday when the legislature passed a one-year moratorium on sale of the land. It has never been about understaffing, getting inmates (excuse me, incarcerated persons) to court on time, or any of the other reasons they gave. The real reason, and the reason for the rush, is the land. There is a growing housing community behind the current Jamesville facility. They need the land.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
tompkinsweekly.com

Amy Dickinson looks to bring eatery to Freeville

Advice columnist Amy Dickinson is taking a leap of faith. The village of Freeville native, writer of the syndicated advice column Ask Amy and author of a couple of memoirs, recently made a large purchase in the village. Dickinson is now the owner of a two-unit building at 24 Main...
FREEVILLE, NY
WIBX 950

Sheriff Maciol Warns Not to Fall for This Scam, Some Already Have

Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol is warning residents to be on the lookout for a "sob story" scam that was successful on at least one person in Rome so far. The sob story is the classic, "I lost my wallet and I need money to get back home." However, this one being conducted in the Walmart parking lot in the City of Rome, is offering up jewelry as collateral in exchange for a large sum of cash that will be returned as soon as the family is safely returned home.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
jamesvilledewitt.org

JDHS welcomes new Assistant Principal

The leadership team at Jamesville-DeWitt High School has a new addition. Ms. María De Jesús was appointed Assistant Principal by the Board of Education Monday night. A hiring committee of stakeholders selected De Jesús after interviewing multiple candidates last month. “I am incredibly grateful to have this...
localsyr.com

Such a mild, snowless winter, but why?

Snow lovers/winter enthusiasts have been hurting for the 4th winter in a row with this winter being the most lackluster of them all!. The main reason for the lack of snow and unseasonably mild air this winter more often than not is the position of the jet stream. More often than not, the jet stream has been near or north of us here across the Eastern U.S. On the flip side, out west the jet stream has been south of them hence much colder and stormier across this area leading to improvements in the drought conditions.
SYRACUSE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy