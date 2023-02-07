ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Bay 'chicken geek' rents backyard hens to city folk

SEBASTOPOL, California (KOVR) -- The rising price of eggs earlier this year, along with an uncertain supply at times had some Bay Area families looking at raising chickens at home. bringing more attention to a North Bay business helping people try out the experience by renting a couple hens for one to three months at a time.
