Thomas Rhett Is Alone With His Four Kids, So Wife Lauren Left Him This Note
With four kids under the age of 8, things are hectic around Thomas Rhett's house on a normal day. But on Thursday (Feb. 2), the country star is solo-parenting while wife Lauren Akins is out of town, so she left him some helpful pointers. Okay, it's more of a step-by-step,...
Tim McGraw Takes Us Back to the ’90s With ‘Gorgeous’ Shania Twain Cover [Watch]
When you think of '90s country, a few things come to mind: Blue jeans and white T-shirts, two-stepping under neon lights and honky tonk badonkadonks. The '90s were also a time of epic love songs from Martina McBride, Faith Hill and Shania Twain. Tim McGraw recently put his own spin on one of those romantic jams with a cover of Twain's "You're Still the One."
Luke Combs' Wife Nicole Shows off Winter Fashion Ahead of the Grammys
Luke Combs was nominated in three of the four Grammys country categories, and he will take the stage at Crypto.com Arena to represent the genre. Combs, 32, is married to Nichole Hocking, 30, who modeled some winter weather gear in the days before the 65th Annual Grammy Awards. Combs and Hocking recently launched a new collection, appropriately named the Luke Combs x Nicole Winter Collection.
Carrie Underwood’s Husband Mike Fisher ‘Stays out of Her Way’ When She’s Working
In a 2014 interview with Us Weekly, Carrie Underwood's husband Mike Fisher revealed he keeps his distance when Underwood works on music.
What Carrie Underwood Didn’t ‘Love’ About Working With Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire
Carrie Underwood said she "loved every second" of hosting the CMA Awards with Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire in 2019, except for one part.
Shania Twain Reveals She Had To Be Airlifted To Hospital Amidst Bad COVID Case In 2020
Shania Twain recalled having to be airlifted to a hospital in Switzerland after contracting COVID-19 and pneumonia in 2020. The country music superstar, 57, said the “very scary” incident took place during the height of the pandemic while she was staying at her home in Lake Geneva, according to her interview with The Mirror. “It was progressively getting worse. My vital signs were getting worse, and in the end, I had to be air evacuated,” Shania explained. “It took several days to start building up any antibodies at all, so it was a very dangerous time and very scary.”
Meghan Trainor Says She and Husband Daryl Sabara 'Only' Fight Over Food Preferences
In an exclusive clip from Gaby Dalkin's QVC+ show, My Best Friend's Kitchen, Trainor jokes her husband “might be a serial killer” over his disdain for dips Meghan Trainor is getting real in the kitchen. In an exclusive clip above from Gaby Dalkin's QVC+ show, My Best Friend's Kitchen, the singer, 29, dishes about her husband Daryl Sabara's hatred for all dips while preparing one comprised of labneh, feta and garlic. "I will tell you right now that my husband — he might be a serial killer because he doesn't love dips,"...
Ashley McBryde Reveals Text She Received From Reba McEntire After 2023 Grammys Win
Following her and Carly Pearce’s epic win at the 2023 Grammys, Ashley McBryde reveals details about the text message she received from Reba McEntire about the award for Best Country Duo/Group Performance. Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows. While in the press...
Morgan Evans Speaks Out About New Breakup Single ‘Over For You’ Months After Kelsea Ballerini Split
Months after his divorce from fellow country music singer Kelsea Ballerini was officially finalized, Morgan Evans opens up about his new breakup single Over For You. Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows. During his recent appearance on the Bobby Bones Show, Evans spoke...
Why Carrie Underwood Used to Buy a New Comforter Every Time She Went on Tour
Country singer Carrie Underwood once had a running list of things she needed on tour including a brand new comforter.
Kane & Katelyn Brown Talk About Collaborating On More Projects Together
Kane and Katelyn Brown shared the story of how they met + talked about the possibility of collaborating on more projects together!
Carrie Underwood Revealed the 1 Thing She Always Brings on Tour With Her
What's one thing that Carrie Underwood makes sure to take with her on every tour? The answer may surprise you
Meet Country Icon, Reba McEntire’s Son And Five Step-Children
Reba McEntire has a big heart and has opened it up, not only as a musician but also in motherhood. The 67-year-old has only one biological child, Shelby; however, she sees her five step-children from previous marriages as her own. Her first experience with motherhood was in her marriage to...
Florida Strawberry Festival Loses Headliner & Gains 5 More: Here's Who's Set To Take The Stage Instead
With the 2023 iteration of Florida's Strawberry Fest right around the corner, snagging tickets to see your favorite talent might have already been on your to-do list. With notable names like Willie Nelson, Lynard Skynard, Halestorm, and more announced back in November of 2022, the headliners for Florida Strawberry Festival 2023 was already shaping up to be a musical hit and blast from the past for fruit munchers, lyric lovers, and nostalgia seekers alike. Five additional artists now flesh out the roster of over 20 performers, while one leaves the line-up.
Luke Combs Reveals He Never Thought He Would Be a Country Superstar
It’s insane to think that Luke Combs stepped into the wider country music world a little over five years ago. He released his debut album This One’s for You in June of 2017. In the intervening years, Combs has reached levels of success that some artists who have been in the game for decades will never see.
Tim McGraw Celebrates The Comeback Of Shania Twain With Cover of Her 1997 Hit, “You’re Still The One”
Even Tim McGraw is celebrating the comeback of Shania Twain. Shania, who has doubled down on her return to the country music scene with an upcoming World Tour and new music, just released her Queen Of Me album yesterday. And giving his own shoutout to the queen, Tim did an acoustic cover of Shania’s 1997 hit, “You’re Still The One.” He did a pretty swell job on the cover, which matches some of his older love songs in style. Fans […] The post Tim McGraw Celebrates The Comeback Of Shania Twain With Cover of Her 1997 Hit, “You’re Still The One” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Carrie Underwood Doesn’t Ask Her Husband for Advice About Her Music: ‘He’s Not My Fan’
If Carrie Underwood wanted advice about how to play hockey, she’d probably ask her husband, Mike Fisher. But when it comes to her Grammy-winning country music, she said he’s not the first person she goes to. Sometimes, he only hears her songs once they’re out, and everyone else listens to them, too. And when asked why that is, she explained it’s pretty simple: “He’s not my fan. He’s my husband.”
Ty Herndon Shares Engagement Photos & Heartfelt Tribute To His New Fiancé
"Never in a million years would I have imagined meeting someone who would bring so much love and light into my heart."
Every Episode Of ‘Mean Tweets: Country Music Edition,’ Featuring Willie Nelson, Dolly, Stapleton, Luke Combs & More
Mean Tweets… what a concept. Let’s take a bunch of egotistical, self-absorbed, rich as all hell celebrities, athletes and even politicians, and make them read statements from other people talking shit about them? It’s genius. And while I wouldn’t throw country music in that “egotistical, self-absorbed” category with the rest of Hollywood, I will say that I thoroughly enjoy watching Twitter roast the hell out of everybody in the industry. Over the years there has been a handful of different […] The post Every Episode Of ‘Mean Tweets: Country Music Edition,’ Featuring Willie Nelson, Dolly, Stapleton, Luke Combs & More first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Luke Combs and wife Nicole Hocking’s relationship timeline, in their own words
Country star Luke Combs and wife Nicole Hocking's love story begins long before their days of red carpets and No. 1 hits. The couple met in Florida in 2016 when Combs was still a "starving artist" and had no hits to his name, per Nashville Lifestyles. Within years, they were engaged and their lives would change drastically.
