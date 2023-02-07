Read full article on original website
Alabama witness describes disc-shaped object projecting light
Blue box with baby's ashes washes ashore after botched burial at sea
Make money offline in USA for high lifestyle
In 2012, a 14-year-old girl went to visit her father. She hasn't been seen since. Where is Brittany Robinson?
An Alabama Man Found a Blue Box on the Shore in Daphne. He Thought it was a Tacklebox. Inside, he Finds Human Baby Ashes
ECSO highlights active missing persons cases on social media
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office posted to its social media this week highlighting some active missing persons cases still being investigated after National Missing Persons Day on Friday, February 3. Jadekiss “Jada” McNeal was 13 years old when she disappeared in December 2015. Since then, her family and volunteers have been […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Fugitive Files Arrest: Kadejah Johnson surrenders
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The FOX10 News Fugitive Files once again Mobile police bring in another suspect. Kadejah Johnson surrendered at Mobile County Metro Jail Thursday. Back in December, Johnson was wanted for home invasion burglary. The Mobile Police Department said Johnson went to the apartment of her boyfriend’s other girlfriend, kicked down the door to the woman’s apartment and assaulted her. The victim ran into a room with her baby for safety, authorities said.
Thomas Robert Lane: Woman comes home from work to find roommate dead
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A woman comes home from work to find her roommate dead in the bathtub. Months earlier, the roommate had filed for divorce from her husband. Was he involved? This is the story of Thomas Robert Lane. WKRG News 5 is looking back at the crimes that shocked the Gulf Coast. Thomas […]
wtoc.com
Police: Woman left kids to fend for themselves for 2 months
ROMAN FOREST, Texas (KTRK) - A Texas woman is wanted by police for allegedly abandoning her two young children and leaving them alone for nearly two months. Police said the children, who are 12 and 3 years old, were found in deplorable conditions with very little food. “There was no...
Jury finds Century man guilty of killing cousin
CENTURY, Fla. (WKRG) — A man is going to prison for killing his cousin in 2020. An Escambia County jury found Jaran Myles guilty of first degree murder. Myles was sentenced to life in prison. Myles shot and killed Joseph Christopher Smith in Century on November 30th, 2020. Two others were injured in the shooting […]
2 charged in Gloster Court shooting: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two suspects were arrested Wednesday and charged in connection to an early Wednesday morning shooting on Gloster Court in Mobile that left a teen victim injured, according to Mobile Police. Laura Goodwin, 19, and Jalenn Dixon, 22, are charged with assault and shooting into an occupied dwelling. Police said they found […]
Order of Inca has smallest crowd in 11 years: Mobile Mask
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Order of Inca rolled through downtown Mobile Friday night, however, the parade was a lot less crowded than previous years. Officials with the Mobile Police Department released the numbers for the Order of Inca parade, saying that a total of 8,396 people attended. The Mobile Mask said this is the […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Heavy police presence Saturday afternoon in Malibar Heights subdivision
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - There was a heavy police presence in the Malibar Heights subdivision in Mobile shortly before 5 p.m. today. It remains unclear what led officers there. The activity may have been in connection with police chase, but that has not been confirmed. FOX10 News has reached out...
utv44.com
Recent streak of gun violence frustrates local police chiefs
Mobile, Ala. (WPMI) — There were six shootings with nine victims in Mobile County this week and there's one thing many of these shootings have in common: the people involved know each other. One shooting was in Prichard, another shooting was in Citronelle, the remaining four were in the...
WALA-TV FOX10
Exclusive surveillance video shows the moment a shooter wounds three victims on Schillinger Road
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Surveillance video obtained by FOX10 News shows what happened during a shooting that left three people wounded Thursday night. Investigators say three male victims were sitting in a car outside a gas station off Schillinger Road when they were shot. The search is now on for...
Conviction upheld for man who murdered Mobile city worker in gang shootout
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall praised his staff for defending the murder conviction of a man who killed an innocent bystander during a gang shootout in Mobile, according to a news release. But Marshall also said more work needs to be done to ‘crack down’ on gang violence. Patrick William Johnson, […]
Police searching for suspect in Pensacola Circle K armed robbery
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Police Department is searching for an individual involved in an armed robbery at the Circle K on Garden Street. PPD said at 1:50 a.m., on Thursday morning they received a report of an armed robbery at the Circle K on 800 W. Garden Street. They said a suspect in […]
Santa Rosa Co. man wanted for aggravated battery on a pregnant woman: Deputies
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted for aggravated battery on a pregnant woman. Zeke Tyler Watson, 29, is a white male. SRCSO said he is approximately 5’8” and 200 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. If anyone has any information on Watson, […]
Deputy pins Florida drug trafficking suspect’s hand under patrol vehicle during arrest: Report
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, a drug trafficking suspect was apprehended by a deputy accidentally rolling his patrol vehicle on the suspect’s hand. On Feb. 8, deputies said they saw a gold jeep Wrangler run a stop sign at the intersection of Hollywood Ave., and Massachusetts Ave. As […]
veronews.com
2 charged with drug trafficking following traffic stop
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — A Vero Beach man and a Pensacola woman were jailed last week after deputies found fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine in a vehicle they were riding in throughout the county. Quintravius Lavonte Glispy, 25, of the 2400 block of 16th Avenue, was charged with trafficking a...
No more permits to paint Midtown Cannon: City of Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Mobile will no longer issue permits to paint the cannon at the intersection of Government and Houston Streets, according to a statement from the city’s communications director, Candace Cooksey. Cooksey said the City has issued permits to paint the Midtown Cannon to “many organizations, nonprofits and citizen groups” […]
3 shot at Spirit gas station on Schillinger Road: Mobile Police
UPDATE (Feb. 10, 11 a.m.): Mobile Police released additional details about the Thursday night shooting that sent three people to a hospital. Police said the victims, a 17-year-old and two 18-year-olds, were sitting in a car when one or more shooters approached the car and warned the victims not to more. When the victims tried […]
WPMI
Family mourns the loss of young woman killed in Prichard gas station shooting
Prichard, Ala. (WPMI) — More violence affecting Mobile County that led to a young woman’s death. NBC 15's Karris Harmon sat down exclusively with the family of 23-year-old Destiny Watson who was murdered at a gas station in Prichard off of Wolf Ridge and Saint Stephens Road. They say their lives will never be the same. Destiny Watson's family telling me today, Tuesday night was when their world stopped turning.
Pensacola woman allegedly bites deputies, tries to steal stun gun: Deputies
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola woman is behind bars after allegedly getting into a fight during which she allegedly threw a kettlebell weight, a wine bottle and kitchen knives at victims and then allegedly bit deputies several times, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Katoria Latrice Garrett, 20, was charged with three […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile police: A woman steals Christmas presents from a baby; viciously attacks the mother
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -We’re taking a second look at what Mobile police are calling a real life “Grinch.” They say not only did she beat a rival, but stole a child’s Christmas presents from under the tree. Take a look at 22-year-old Kadejah Johnson. On Christmas...
