ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay Minette, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRG News 5

ECSO highlights active missing persons cases on social media

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office posted to its social media this week highlighting some active missing persons cases still being investigated after National Missing Persons Day on Friday, February 3. Jadekiss “Jada” McNeal was 13 years old when she disappeared in December 2015. Since then, her family and volunteers have been […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Fugitive Files Arrest: Kadejah Johnson surrenders

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The FOX10 News Fugitive Files once again Mobile police bring in another suspect. Kadejah Johnson surrendered at Mobile County Metro Jail Thursday. Back in December, Johnson was wanted for home invasion burglary. The Mobile Police Department said Johnson went to the apartment of her boyfriend’s other girlfriend, kicked down the door to the woman’s apartment and assaulted her. The victim ran into a room with her baby for safety, authorities said.
MOBILE, AL
wtoc.com

Police: Woman left kids to fend for themselves for 2 months

ROMAN FOREST, Texas (KTRK) - A Texas woman is wanted by police for allegedly abandoning her two young children and leaving them alone for nearly two months. Police said the children, who are 12 and 3 years old, were found in deplorable conditions with very little food. “There was no...
ROMAN FOREST, TX
WKRG News 5

Jury finds Century man guilty of killing cousin

CENTURY, Fla. (WKRG) — A man is going to prison for killing his cousin in 2020. An Escambia County jury found Jaran Myles guilty of first degree murder. Myles was sentenced to life in prison. Myles shot and killed Joseph Christopher Smith in Century on November 30th, 2020. Two others were injured in the shooting […]
CENTURY, FL
WKRG News 5

2 charged in Gloster Court shooting: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two suspects were arrested Wednesday and charged in connection to an early Wednesday morning shooting on Gloster Court in Mobile that left a teen victim injured, according to Mobile Police. Laura Goodwin, 19, and Jalenn Dixon, 22, are charged with assault and shooting into an occupied dwelling. Police said they found […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Order of Inca has smallest crowd in 11 years: Mobile Mask

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Order of Inca rolled through downtown Mobile Friday night, however, the parade was a lot less crowded than previous years. Officials with the Mobile Police Department released the numbers for the Order of Inca parade, saying that a total of 8,396 people attended. The Mobile Mask said this is the […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Heavy police presence Saturday afternoon in Malibar Heights subdivision

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - There was a heavy police presence in the Malibar Heights subdivision in Mobile shortly before 5 p.m. today. It remains unclear what led officers there. The activity may have been in connection with police chase, but that has not been confirmed. FOX10 News has reached out...
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Recent streak of gun violence frustrates local police chiefs

Mobile, Ala. (WPMI) — There were six shootings with nine victims in Mobile County this week and there's one thing many of these shootings have in common: the people involved know each other. One shooting was in Prichard, another shooting was in Citronelle, the remaining four were in the...
MOBILE, AL
veronews.com

2 charged with drug trafficking following traffic stop

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — A Vero Beach man and a Pensacola woman were jailed last week after deputies found fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine in a vehicle they were riding in throughout the county. Quintravius Lavonte Glispy, 25, of the 2400 block of 16th Avenue, was charged with trafficking a...
VERO BEACH, FL
WKRG News 5

No more permits to paint Midtown Cannon: City of Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Mobile will no longer issue permits to paint the cannon at the intersection of Government and Houston Streets, according to a statement from the city’s communications director, Candace Cooksey. Cooksey said the City has issued permits to paint the Midtown Cannon to “many organizations, nonprofits and citizen groups” […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

3 shot at Spirit gas station on Schillinger Road: Mobile Police

UPDATE (Feb. 10, 11 a.m.): Mobile Police released additional details about the Thursday night shooting that sent three people to a hospital. Police said the victims, a 17-year-old and two 18-year-olds, were sitting in a car when one or more shooters approached the car and warned the victims not to more. When the victims tried […]
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Family mourns the loss of young woman killed in Prichard gas station shooting

Prichard, Ala. (WPMI) — More violence affecting Mobile County that led to a young woman’s death. NBC 15's Karris Harmon sat down exclusively with the family of 23-year-old Destiny Watson who was murdered at a gas station in Prichard off of Wolf Ridge and Saint Stephens Road. They say their lives will never be the same. Destiny Watson's family telling me today, Tuesday night was when their world stopped turning.
PRICHARD, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy